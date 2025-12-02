Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, December 3

The daily one-card tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 3, 2025. The Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Taurus, fostering a dynamic pull between experimenting with new ideas and testing the waters of what needs to change. What's becoming overly stagnant in your life? What might you enjoy doing differently this month?

The collective tarot card for Wednesday is the Fool in reverse, which implies hesitancy and waiting instead of rushing into a new beginning. You may want to start over or begin a new venture now, but it's best to wait for more information. You may decide to change your approach given the right circumstances. Let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign, according to today's tarot reading.

One-card tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

What's the rush, Aries? Today's tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, invites you to take life at a little slower pace on Wednesday.

You may push hard to get what you want, but the environment or the company you're in can make your efforts feel unproductive. On December 3, consider accepting life on its own terms. You can use the lull to reorganize or mentally regroup. Adjust your approach and see how you can improve what you originally planned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups, reversed

A new day is dawning, Taurus, and with a clean slate, you have a perfect opportunity to try something new on Wednesday. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, is about reengaging with the things you love to do.

What's changed? You. Your outlook and perspective are evolving. You realize what you want, and now you refuse to overlook it. When your attitude changes, the universe responds and opens doors in your world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Death, reversed

Gemini, your daily tarot card for Wednesday is the Death, reversed, which implies that you refuse to let go of the past. Are you holding a grudge? Do you keep thinking about a situation you can't change?

On Wednesday, try to redirect your thinking to shift your attention from what was to what can be. Life is waiting for you to enjoy all that you have been given, and staying fixated on the past keeps you from enjoying the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Cups, reversed

Cancer, are you avoiding a harsh emotion? The King of Cups, reversed, is about evading hurt feelings.

Do you pretend that someone or something didn't hurt you? Do you wish that you could go back and rewrite history? You can't, but you can pen a new chapter in your future.

Your advice for December 3 is to take a step back and focus on regaining your clarity. Set clear boundaries to find balance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Swords, reversed

Leo, it took you a little while to realize how free you truly are. The Eight of Swords, reversed, is about self-imposed limitations.

Do you feel trapped or stuck in a rut, and unsure that you could escape this Wednesday? You may be surprised to find out that your thoughts can help you to overcome limiting beliefs and regain control of your life.

Your life heads in a new direction on December 3. You'll see solutions you didn't know were there. Your perspective shifts, and then everything else follows along.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Swords

Virgo, you're a hard worker, and the Knight of Swords symbolizes a person with a go-getter personality. Are you feeling ambitious? Is there something you want to do on Wednesday? If so, what is it?

It's time for you to take action. Don't just talk about what you want or hope for. On December 3, decide to prioritize your desires and act. Action is what will make your dreams come true.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

Libra, your daily tarot card, the Emperor, is about courageously fighting for what you believe in. What seems to be threatened on Wednesday? Use your practicality and disciplined personality to create a solid structure for success.

You never know what will work until you test the waters and try a few things. What's out of order right now in your life? Where is a good place for you to start? Begin there.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Lovers, reversed

Who do you love more, Scorpio, yourself or someone else? The Lovers reversed tarot card on Wednesday is about values that aren't aligned, and they could be causing problems in your relationship.

Do you feel like you need to communicate more, or are you possibly mismatched? On December 3, be honest about what you think and feel. Know that the direction you need to take may involve compromising at times, but only if it works.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Strength, reversed

Sagittarius, do you have areas in your life that need more structure or control? Strength, reversed is about emotional regulation that feels slightly off-kilter.

On Wednesday, pay attention to what triggers you. What gets under your skin? How do you resolve it? December 3 is about regaining patience and focusing on balance. Everything else can wait until you're where you feel you need to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, have you ever had a broken heart? The Three of Swords, reversed, is about emotional betrayal caused by someone who didn't take your feelings seriously.

On Wednesday, some of those wounds could surface again, reminding you that it may take more time than you thought to move on. Forgiveness is key on December 3, and it's good to acknowledge how you feel. Emotional clarity always benefits from honesty, even when it's painful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Cups

Aquarius, your daily tarot card, the Queen of Cups, is about emotional awareness. Your eyes and heart may open, helping you understand something that happened recently at a deeper level.

Should an essential epiphany take place, be fully in the moment. Stay present with your feelings and consider writing them down. How you handle today can be the start of a beautiful life lesson you need to learn on Wednesday.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Wands, reversed

How confident are you, Pisces? The Queen of Wands, reversed tarot card, is about feeling down on yourself. If you catch yourself speaking poorly of your thoughts or mistakes on Wednesday, pause.

You may be your own worst critic today, but you can choose to speak positive words instead. You don't have to fall into negative patterns when they start. Instead, you can opt for healing, affirming and kind energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.