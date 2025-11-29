Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, November 30

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 30, 2025, during Venus's entry into Sagittarius. Venus in a fire sign feels passionate and uplifting. Since Venus embodies the sign that she's in, your passion for truth arrives. You are bold in the name of honest disclosure. The caveat is not to be so forthright that you forget to mind your manners. Time and place matter almost as much as tone and delivery.

Sunday's tarot card for everyone is the Tower, a symbol of sudden trouble sparking chaotic eruptions. This bodes well for Venus entering the bold nature of Sagittarius. Your voice can spark life, change and positive outcomes. But with that same power, problems can arise, so be mindful of you handle the power of your opinion. Consider the impact of the words you speak.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Justice

Aries, your daily tarot card, Justice, is about fairness and being treated impartially and well. On Sunday, a difficult situation where you feel mistreated improves. It's an unexpected but pleasant surprise.

On November 30, a long-awaited battle against mistreatment may be won, and you receive the reward of an apology or some type of retribution for your troubles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups

Taurus, the Eight of Cups, means a longing for something more in life. On Sunday, you may compare yourself to others and ask if you are measuring up to your full potential. Have you been settling for situations that leave you lackluster or underwhelmed? Do you long for a more exciting and vibrant life?

On November 30, list all the things you envision your life involving. What places do you want to visit? Where do you want to live? Create a bucket list, intending to add to it as ideas come up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Gemini, are you waiting to hear a message from someone about an important matter? The Page of Swords is about receiving information that comes from an unlikely source.

On Sunday, what you hear may be from a person you think you ought not to trust due to their age or social status. It's good to vet your sources, and on November 30, you may have to do so. However, if you discover that there is credibility to the deliverer of the message, don't let dislike for how it was received stop you from hearing the truth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles

Cancer, do you want to be a self-sufficient person, maybe even a little wealthier than you are now? What does that look like for you? Perhaps you can envision the future goal.

Your tarot card for Sunday is the King of Pentacles, symbolizing a person who has worked hard for what they have; someone who is materially secure. If that's a goal for your future, start planning a strategy on November 30. Research how to make more money. Learn from people who have accomplished the goals you want to reach and follow their steps.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Moon

Leo, inside your heart are hidden truths that can be hard to interpret. Today's tarot card, the Moon, is both a warning and an encouraging nudge to daydream but keep your feet on the ground.

You may not know what you feel initially since emotions and thoughts can be elusive on Sunday. However, you can start uncovering various things by studying their nature.

On November 30, consider what your heart is saying by analyzing the emotions that they bring up for you. Do things like writing, drawing, or meditation to help form a connection between your subconscious and conscious minds.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, the Three of Pentacles is about teamwork and collaborating with others. On Sunday, the idea of partnership will be a theme that challenges your tendency to be independent and to want to do everything on your own.

What are the ways you can compromise your need to be autonomous while also being part of a group? On November 30, use your communication skills to negotiate terms that work for you. You may be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to partner when the arrangements are pre-discussed and planned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups

Libra, your daily tarot card is the Five of Cups, which is about remorse and regret after a decision. On Sunday, feelings from past mistakes could surface, leaving you wondering what you could have done differently.

It isn't easy to accept that you can't go back in time and rewrite history. You can start improving your future on November 30 by taking the lessons you've learned and applying them to make better choices. Take each thought and use it to make changes you wish you had made back then.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, the Knight of Wands is about pursuing your goals with passion and determination. You will feel quite motivated to reach a dream or a goal on Sunday. The question that arises will be how to get the chance to do what you want.

You'll need to create an environment that gives you flexibility. Be open to suggestions. You may get many of them, so listen to what you hear and consider your options. You might not think an opportunity would work out, but it could be the answer you need to take your life in a new direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles

Sagittarius, your daily tarot card for Sunday is about charity. The Six of Pentacles challenges you to see the relationship between give and take.

Are you the type of person who keeps inventory of who does what, or do you try to share what you have without worrying if the actions will be reciprocated? Think about your mindset regarding relationships and the exchange of power on November 30. What might you want it to be? Do you have any reservations? If so, then why?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

Capricorn, the Death tarot card is about a new beginning after a much-needed ending takes place. On Sunday, you may be prompted by circumstances outside your control to say goodbye to a situation, friendship, relationship or job that you have outgrown.

Should you encounter a first-day moment on November 30, it's normal to feel sad about what you had. But, you may also feel the tinge of excitement at the prospect of a new adventure. See closed doors as moments where new avenues open that invite you on a fated journey.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

Aquarius, the Lovers tarot card is about making a decision related to your romantic life. Often, it's a 'should I stay, or should I go?' question, where you wonder whether being single or with someone else is the better choice.

On Sunday, pay special attention to the why behind your cravings for something more. You may discover that some hurts or disappointments are lingering from your current situation. November 30 can bring you many insightful moments about yourself, helping you see that unhappiness isn't always about a person but a mindset.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands

Pisces, the Nine of Wands is about resilience, and you may have many reasons to feel like your patience is being tested on Saturday. Some situations could push every impatient button you have, triggering strong feelings that make you slightly angry.

You could struggle to keep your cool on November 30, but remind yourself that you can defend yourself or protect your peace while remaining kind. You decide how to respond to problems that abound in your life, and you don't have to let anything negative minimize your joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.