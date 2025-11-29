Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 30, 2025

After November 30, 2025, hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs. There comes a point when we decide that we can take no more. Enough is enough, and we, ourselves, will put an end to the struggle we've been enduring.

On Sunday, the planet Uranus will be in opposition to Venus, giving three zodiac signs the initiative to say no. We are unafraid of the consequences. We are tired of what's going on, and we are here to stand up for ourselves.

Advertisement

For these astrological signs, the weight that has been sitting on our shoulders finally begins to lift. Something resolves. Something lets go. The universe makes room for ease, and we finally get to exhale.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus opposite Uranus releases you from a cycle of inner tension that has felt endless, Virgo. A situation you’ve been overthinking finally breaks apart, and the pressure eases. You will see what has been blocking your peace of mind and why it no longer holds power over you.

On November 30, you will step out of the mental maze you’ve been stuck in. The solution becomes simple, and the struggle begins to dissolve. You'll realize you were carrying far more than you needed to, and the relief is immediate.

This day brings an absolute return to balance, and it feels natural. It's yours to own, Virgo. The hard part is behind you now. What comes next is calmer, steadier, and far kinder to your spirit.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Venus opposite Uranus helps snap you out of a draining emotional pattern, Scorpio. You are at your wits' end, and you feel more than inspired to get yourself out of it. Hang tight, Scorpio. What happens on Sunday will snap you right out of that funk.

What once felt tangled and confusing suddenly becomes straightforward. You'll recognize where you’ve been forcing something that was never meant to be forced. That recognition frees you, and on November 30, release comes from deep within.

Advertisement

A truth will surface, and while it may be a bit burdensome, it's the kind of truth you can learn from. Now you know what you must let go of, and you do just that. This is the day you regain your strength, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus opposite Uranus ends a stretch of frustration that has been wearing you thin, Capricorn. While you've seen many situations like this, you are now in the mental position to call the shots.

On November 30, you call it quits. A stubborn situation finally breaks open, giving you the space you’ve been craving. The pressure releases in a way that feels long overdue and restorative. You will feel your freedom coming back to you.

This day brings renewal and an honest sense of purpose, Capricorn. The heaviness that has followed you finally begins to lift because you decided to show it the door. When you get like this, trouble steps out of the way.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.