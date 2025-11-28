Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, November 29 — Relationships Come Full Circle

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 29, 2025, is here as Mercury stations direct. Mercury is known as the trickster planet, especially during its retrograde journey. This is why you often experience unexpected challenges in your relationship or the return of an ex during these periods. Yet, Mercury retrograde’s purpose isn’t to destroy your romantic life, but to give you opportunities for growth and reflection. As Mercury retrograde entered Scorpio on November 18, your focus shifted to themes of truth, change and allowing yourself and your relationship to grow. It may not have always been easy, but it has been a worthwhile process.

Although Mercury retrograde is a period of beneficial growth, it will finally station direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29. Mercury will now remain direct in Scorpio until December 11, giving you a chance to take what you’ve learned and put it into action. This is a chance for you to have a proper sit-down conversation with your partner, understand your own feelings, and make the decisions you know will lead to greater love in your life. Although Mercury retrograde is a time not to make any quick decisions, now that it’s direct, you are free to follow your heart again.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, November 29, 2025:

Aries

The truth has come out, dear Aries. Now, you must decide what you’re going to do with it.

While you’ve been trying to figure out how to progress your relationship or move into a sharing of life’s responsibilities with your partner, it hasn’t been met with much enthusiasm. This doesn’t mean a break-up is in store, but you have to decide whether you’re happy with the way things are or only if they change.

Don’t bank on your partner suddenly deciding that they want the same life that you do. Instead, focus on making choices that honor exactly what you deserve.

Taurus

Try to figure out a way through this, Taurus. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio was especially impactful for you as it moved through your house of love and relationships. This made it difficult to express yourself and to find common ground with your partner.

However, now that Mercury is direct, you are being urged to sit down and have a conversation with your partner. The difficulties you’ve been experiencing can be worked through, but you need to be sure that you’re doing it together rather than pretending everything is fine.

Gemini

Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself, Gemini. Although this Mercury retrograde was in Scorpio, as one of the zodiac signs that rules this planet, you’ve been immensely affected by it. This would have brought up a great deal of emotions, not all of which have been pleasant.

You may have sought greater time alone or felt like your partner just didn’t understand you. However, now that Mercury is direct, you will have clarity over what you need and will be encouraged to stand up for yourself.

No matter how daunting it seems, speaking up now could save you from heartbreak later on.

Cancer

Love is truth, Cancer. You can’t control whether or not your partner is honest with you, but you can control how you react.

While it might be tempting to pretend that you don’t know what you now do, there is no going back. No matter how you distract yourself, you can’t go back to when you didn’t know what was really going on.

Try to give yourself time to accept this new truth. Understand that if your partner hid things from you, or didn’t tell you the truth, then you have the right to question if this genuinely is the love you want to accept.

Leo

Make the changes you need, dearest Leo. Mercury will station direct in Scorpio in your sector of home, relationships and family today, giving you the green light to make positive changes.

This period has been about you finally seeing what needs to change to create greater space for love and feeling that this area of your life is more aligned with your truth.

Although Scorpio energy can simply affect where you live, because of the transformative energy of this water sign, it often deals with emotional issues and truths. Honor what needs to change and know that from now until December 11 is your time to do it.

Virgo

Trust in your heart, Virgo. While Mercury, the planet of communication, is in Scorpio, it affects your house of understanding and your ability to express your feelings.

This double theme of communication made it difficult even to know what you’ve been feeling these last few weeks. However, as Mercury stations direct, clarity finally arrives, bringing only good news.

You are moving into a loving, positive period in your personal life, so this shouldn’t be about a breakup but about trusting your heart again. Use this to share how you’ve been feeling and let that special person in your life actually be there for you.

Libra

Embody an energy of abundance, Libra. While abundance is often thought of solely in terms of finances, it can also include love.

Mercury direct in Scorpio helps you to heal any wounds surrounding lack or feeling like no matter what you do, you’re either not enough or too much for a romantic partner.

This energy has affected your relationship in recent weeks, but those difficulties end today as you realize just how lucky you are to have this love in your life.

Scorpio

Your perspective changes everything, Scorpio. Mercury has been on a retrograde journey through Scorpio since November 18. This created a great deal of doubt and confusion over what your truth is and how you view your relationship.

While challenging, this period was about helping you grow so that you could see how changing your perspective can genuinely change your life. With Mercury direct in Scorpio, you will experience a return in your confidence.

There may be significant shifts in how you view your partner or relationship, but it's all part of you moving into an era of true love.

Sagittarius

It’s safe to trust your thoughts, Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio was a period of facing your shadow side and healing. This helped you forgive yourself for the times that you didn’t trust yourself or sabotaged the very thing you’ve always wanted.

By delving into the work of Mercury retrograde, you’ve been able to understand yourself on a new level and also tune back into the voice of the divine. With Mercury now direct, it’s essential to trust your thoughts once again and allow yourself to follow your intuition to have the love you’ve dreamed of.

Capricorn

Move forward with nothing but the truth, Capricorn. The past few weeks have been challenging in your romantic life as you weren’t sure who to believe.

This led you to shut down and become introverted, as your fears led you to believe you couldn’t trust anyone, including your partner. As Mercury stations direct, give yourself time to accept everything as it is.

The truth will arrive, and clarity will come. But you must make sure you don’t overlook it. Remember when someone shows you who they are, it’s better to believe them than try to see only what you want.

Aquarius

Stay focused on everything important to you, Aquarius. As Mercury stations direct, you will enter a busy and successful period in your career. While that is all good news, you must also continue to invest and hold space for your relationship.

Try to have a preemptive conversation with your partner about what your focus will need to be in the coming weeks. This will help you avoid disagreements and foster a more profound understanding between the two of you.

While you’re busy climbing the ladder of success, be sure also to recognize how important your relationship is to you and feel fully satisfied with your life.

Pisces

There is meaning in everything, dearest Pisces. Of all zodiac signs, this is something you already intuitively know, but it’s important to keep that in mind as Mercury stations direct in Scorpio. Scorpio governs your house of luck, travel, and new beginnings.

While the last few weeks brought deep questions about the direction of your life and your relationship, you will now have the answers to finally move ahead. No matter where you feel called in the coming weeks, or where your travels might take you, remember everything has meaning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.