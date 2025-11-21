Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For November 22, 2025 & It's Going To Be A Beautiful Day

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for November 22, 2025, and the start of Sagittarius season and a new 30-day solar cycle. Sagittarius is a flexible-thinking zodiac sign that is ruled by fire. So, you may feel a surge of motivation on Saturday that's slightly unbridled. Your potentiality is still undefined, but mutable energy allows you to choose your path based on your design, unique thoughts and perceptions.

The Hierophant is the collective tarot card for everyone this Saturday. The Hierophant is associated with Saturn and Taurus, both fixed signs, so what does this mean for you? It means that you'll need to confront firm beliefs that both help and encourage you, but also keep you feeling stuck. Explore their spiritual meaning and also their long-standing value. Things will change before the New Moon in Sagittarius arrives next month, but for now, today is the first day of a beautiful chapter about to start in your life. So track your thoughts for a month and see what happens.

Tarot horoscopes for Saturday, November 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Judgment

Aries, you have a strong sense of fairness and a powerful protective spirit for the underdog. Today's Judgment tarot card is like a mini spiritual nudge, prompting your spirit to take charge of some cause you feel passionate about.

You may have a gut reaction to a political or legal matter that you need to discuss with someone, but don't know where to start or how to begin.

That's OK, especially with today's movable energy. Begin somewhere, and learn as you go. The best thing is not to remain inactive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The High Priestess, reversed

Taurus, sometimes you can be so steadfast and determined that you hinder your own intuition from being heard.

You need to listen to your heart today, and that may mean detaching from the material world to escape it and entering the spiritual realm.

Take a moment today to test the waters. Be less fixated on the goals or what you need to get done in the future. Be present in the now, and let stillness guide your thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Swords

Gemini, are you going through a tough time right now? The Nine of Swords is about emotional matters that have become a type of headache that is consistently making you feel gloomy.

You may need a break from a painful memory that keeps coming back to mind. Today's about freedom, and you can choose to set your cares down and stop giving them space. It's time to let it go for your own mental health. Forgiveness, today, is a gift you give to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Six of Wands

Cancer, not everyone gets the recognition they desire, and you often try to avoid the limelight. The Six of Wands is preparing you for a compliment that will be publicly acknowledged by others. You will be told how much value you bring to a situation.

Even if it's not in your nature to relish in praise, for today, let it happen. Enjoy being appreciated and told how great you are. You don't need to dismiss what's stated to demonstrate humility. A thank you will be enough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups

Leo, today is the first day of the rest of your life, and the Ace of Cups is about fresh starts and creative beginnings. This is perfect for your sign, which is ruled by the Sun.

With the Sun starting a new chapter, you also have 30 days to pick what you will do to change your future. Where will you start, and what can you do beginning now? Make a decision and act on it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Virgo, what do you need to defer to someone else? The Ten of Wands, reversed, is about overdoing and giving up a responsibility that can be delegated to a person willing to shoulder the workload.

You are continually asked to take charge, but during this season of change, work on doing less. You don't always have to be the one who does what others won't. They can find their way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Libra, there are many things you are, and patience is at the top of the list. The Temperance is about moderation, and that may mean it's time to be angry.

For every situation in life, there is a counteraction, and when you feel pushed to your limits, don't shove your feelings down. Address them.

This day may come with complicated emotions to process, but with patience for yourself and a desire to be intolerant of a problem, you may find the solution you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, you have to be open and honest with yourself, and that may require some gentleness for today. The Empress is about nurture and motherly energy. How might you give this to yourself when you need it the most?

It's always best to invest your energy into things that give you a sense of peace. Do you need quiet? A nap, or maybe a walk around a mall to clear your thoughts? Unplug from the daily grind and find a way to feed your soul so you can do the things you need to do this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, you are ending one chapter, and starting a new one. The Ten of Swords indicates sorrow about what has recently happened. Perhaps you feel a sense of failure or remorse about how the situation turned out. You may wish things had turned out better.

Today, you can look ahead knowing that your future is as bright as you need it to be. You can't rewrite the past, but you can choose the next journey, taking today's lessons and using them wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Brace yourself, Capricorn. A work-related problem could be on the horizon. The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about collaborative efforts going awry, and you may not know how to round up your coworkers or get people to be on the same page.

Today, ask yourself what will happen if you don't try to accomplish what you had planned. What if you allowed the drama to wind down and resolve itself? It could. The only way you can find out is if you let things go and observe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

'Tis the time of year for holiday cheer, Aquarius. But the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is saying family members may disagree about how things should be done.

Conversations could become petty. You may find that it's hard to get everyone to get along. But today's Sagittarius energy gives you the mindset to hear and be bold enough to confront the problems with honesty.

You are a peacemaker, and kind words may help bridge the gap where personalities refuse to merge.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups

Pisces, are you like the Nine of Cups? Do you want to enjoy all the wonderful things the world offers? Your dreams can come true.

This is a day to do things differently and aim for the stars. There are no right or wrong attempts when you're figuring things out. You may make mistakes, or you might not. The beauty is in the journey.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.