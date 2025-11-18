Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, November 19 — An Era Of Deep Healing Begins

On November 19, 2025, the New Moon rises in the transformative zodiac sign of Scorpio alongside Mercury retrograde, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday. Mercury retrograde just shifted into Scorpio on November 18, and with the New Moon here as well, you are being guided to go through a deeply emotional healing. A New Moon doesn’t always arrive with fanfare or dramatic opportunities. Instead, it’s often the quiet space that is created where you plant an intention that will change the course of your life.

Scorpio energy is passionate and intense, so you will heal as you release emotional baggage. This will help to reveal true feelings and set the course for a dynamic and powerful turnaround in your romantic life. This is a quiet time, a place where silence carries meaning, and where you can finally feel safe to let go of the hurt so that you can receive love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 19, 2025:

Aries

You can’t control the outcome of your relationship, Aries. While you are skilled at manifesting, that isn’t the same thing as being able to control how a relationship goes.

No matter what you do or the energy you invest, you can’t make a relationship last if it’s not meant to. There may have been disagreements recently in your relationship that have left you feeling hopeless.

Instead of continuing to argue or force this relationship, take a step back and focus on your healing. You will never need to talk someone into loving you if they’re actually meant to be in your life.

Taurus

A new beginning is always possible, Taurus. You are just beginning a trek into your romantic past as Mercury retrograde moves through Scorpio. Yet, with the New Moon in this water sign, you may have already discovered the clarity that you need.

This is still a deeply healing moon, but it may also bring about a reunion with someone that you deeply love. Don’t underestimate the power of a new beginning, or your ability to have a second chance at love.

Gemini

Bring up what you have been thinking of, dearest Gemini. The New Moon in Scorpio allows you to honor what needs to change in your romantic relationship.

This is an opportunity for you to address what you have been thinking about and make some significant changes in your relationship.

If things have felt difficult recently, use this time to create quality together or seek the guidance of a counselor. Nothing is impossible right now, but you do need to speak up for yourself.

Cancer

You deserve the freedom to follow your heart, Cancer. When you let go of what you no longer need, you suddenly have space to manifest what you genuinely want. You recently had an epiphany moment regarding your romantic patterns.

This is new information you’re still processing; it’s already creating greater freedom and space for new love to emerge. Whether this relationship is with someone from your past, or an unexpected connection, you are being urged to embrace this new beginning and everything that it represents.

Leo

Finally, a way forward will appear, Leo. The New Moon in Scorpio is a chance to understand how to move forward, finally.

This might be delayed until the end of Mercury retrograde on November 29; you will know in your heart what choice to make. As this energy affects your romantic relationship and the people you share your home with, take this time to start planning.

You don’t need to feel that you must announce your decision at this moment; instead, start taking steps so that by December, you can put your plan into action.

Virgo

Share your truth, dear Virgo. Today, you are being encouraged to embrace the mess of being human.

Don’t worry about how you communicate with your partner, or if you break down in your worst ugly cry. Just be honest and share your feelings.

This means it shouldn’t involve, I think, statements, but I feel. You don’t have to be perfect, and you don’t have to have the outcome neatly planned. Instead, just sharing your truth and your feelings will be enough for today.

Libra

This is just the beginning, Libra. You are done sacrificing yourself or being with partners where it feels like you’re parenting them. You’re done with making all the plans and being the one who constantly takes the lead in your relationship.

Instead, you are returning to a secret inner power within yourself that will allow you to hold space to see the truth. This is just the beginning of a new era of love, and because of it, your romantic future will be transformed.

Scorpio

This is your chance for a fresh start, Scorpio. The New Moon and Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign of Scorpio arrive to bring you a fresh start.

This energy helps you own your part in any recent situation, as well as understand everything from your partner's point of view.

You are sensitive and humbled today, which will allow you to avoid burning bridges with those you actually care about. Let your gentle side lead you, and don’t hold back from reconciling with the one that you love.

Sagittarius

Take it easy on yourself, Sagittarius. Scorpio energy rules the deepest part of your astrology chart.

Mercury retrograde will help you heal your shadow side, and the New Moon offers you insight and a new emotional beginning. Your dreams and intuition may be intense today, especially if you’ve been trying to deny any of your feelings.

Today offers you a moment of clarity and understanding about a particular relationship in your life, it’s not one you have to act on immediately. Honoring your feelings and trusting yourself is the first step.

Capricorn

Release whatever doesn’t serve you, Capricorn. The New Moon in Scorpio rises in your house of connections, both romantic and platonic. While a new moon is all about beginnings, in Scorpio, it asks that you release what is weighing you down.

Whether it’s about how you’ve been approaching matters of the heart or ridding your life of connections that you’ve outgrown, today is all about release. Love doesn’t have to be hard, but you first need to stop associating with people who make it that way.

Aquarius

Create time for love, Aquarius. Scorpio energy can heighten matters in your professional life; however, you also need to hold space for romance. Be sure that you’re not limiting yourself or distracting yourself with work to avoid dealing with an issue in your romantic life.

If it’s the truth of a relationship or overcoming the fear of starting a new relationship, you must create time for love today. Trust yourself and your feelings, but also recognize that not everything you feel is necessarily true.

Pisces

The universe speaks in moments of quiet, Pisces. You’ve been patient for so long as a new chapter of your life began to take root. Although you’ve made some progress, it still feels like there's so much left undone.

Although patience is one of your strong suits, you may have been feeling restless lately, which has prompted you to take action. However, the New Moon in Scorpio reminds you that you need stillness to receive the divine guidance that you’re seeking.

Make space for quiet or meditation today so that you can be sure the choice you make allows you to continue co-creating with the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.