Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, November 16 — A Much-Needed Emotional Purge Makes Things Better

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, the Scorpio Sun will trine retrograde Saturn in Pisces in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Sun trine Saturn brings about the need to deal with your fears or uncomfortable emotional truths. Scorpio is a transformative zodiac sign that requires you to purge whatever you’ve been hiding or holding within. Only by acknowledging what you feel and what has happened can you begin to grow through it and improve your relationship. As Saturn is moving through its last phase in Pisces, there is an opportunity for growth and rewards, but you first need to be able to face what is uncomfortable.

As the Scorpio Sun shines a light on the truth, retrograde Saturn in Pisces invites you to focus on the structures of your relationship. Saturn governs aspects of divine timing, boundaries, and the commitment to create what it is you dream of. Saturn reentered Pisces back on September 1 for one final splash through his water sign, yet will station direct on November 27. This is a period of a final review of what Saturn in Pisces has brought to your life and the opportunity to learn any karmic lessons you’ve been avoiding. While this energy is positive, it doesn’t mean that it will be comfortable. Be sure that you’re dealing with what arises and aren’t hiding from anything, especially the truth.

Sunday's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 16, 2025:

Aries

Embrace your healing, sweet Aries. The last few years have been challenging for you, yet there was also gold to be found within the process. You need to ensure that you’re not just singing the praises of healing, but actually allowing it to change how you approach relationships.

Sunday's astrological energy is designed to help you understand how healing alters your interactions with your partner by bringing awareness to any wounds that may still be influencing your behavior. Try to give yourself time for self-reflection today to be sure that you’re actually embodying all of the karmic lessons you’ve moved through.

Taurus

Just for today, be willing to sacrifice your peace, beautiful Taurus. While peace is something that is a high commodity for you in relationships, you can’t bypass what needs to be dealt with.

Today, it will reveal a truth or secret within your relationship that also involves a third-party situation. Is this something that you’ve already known about, or does it reveal itself as new information? You must be willing to deal with it if you want to save this relationship.

Gemini

Try to take a step back, Gemini. You love so deeply that you can often forget what you need in the process. Today’s energy shines a light on where you’ve been neglecting yourself and helps you to take a step back in your relationship.

This day doesn’t mean a breakup is in store, but you shouldn’t hesitate to ask your partner for what it is you need from them. Focus on building a reciprocal relationship, not just a successful one.

Cancer

Let go and surrender, Cancer. You’ve been too fixated on trying hard to progress a relationship in your life that you’re not allowing the universe to work in your favor. The energy today invites you to surrender to your emotional truth.

Embrace your feelings and let that be what motivates you. Instead of worrying about milestones or pushing this relationship ahead, try to just be present in this moment.

Any lingering questions will be answered, not through force, but by surrendering.

Leo

Embrace divine guidance, dear Leo. Just because you want to remain where you are doesn’t mean that is what you are meant to do.

There is a strong pull right now for you to consider some major life decisions, specifically involving relocation or pursuing a long-lost dream. Love shouldn’t stop you from pursuing these desires, but neither should any other relationship in your life.

Instead of forcing your agenda, try to tune into your inner self so that you can feel confident you are being led to where you are meant to be.

Virgo

Don’t push anything today, Virgo. There is something you want to get off your chest, but it may not happen in the manner that you wish.

You can still express yourself, but be sure not to try to force anything in your relationship. Today’s energy is about you speaking your truth, not trying to control how your partner takes the information.

Be especially mindful if something comes to light about your partner, as this may be a pivotal time for wrapping up your personal karmic lessons.

Libra

Be aware of your energy, sweet Libra. You are a natural giver, but today could reveal how you’ve been over-giving to a partner or overdoing it in a relationship.

It’s time to return to yourself and give yourself what you’ve been extending toward your partner. You may need to draw a line in the sand regarding certain behaviors or choices that can no longer continue, so you are being encouraged to stick to your boundaries.

Scorpio

Be honest, dear Scorpio. A situation will arise in your romantic relationship today that will require you to be honest with your partner. This may involve a situation where you have been thinking or changing your relationship in a pretty big way.

As you begin the planning process, you will now face the challenge of being honest about your intentions. Don’t try to side-step the truth or make it more bearable. Just be honest and trust that this will lead to a better outcome for all of those involved.

Sagittarius

Honor your desires, Sagittarius. There is something (or someone) that you sincerely want. This person isn’t just a romantic connection, but a faithful soul companion with whom you’ve shared many lifetimes.

While it should be seen as a success that you now know what you want, there is an aspect involving your home or family that is blocking you from taking action. Honor your desires and newfound truth, and don’t be willing to give up so easily.

Capricorn

Allow yourself to observe the situation, Capricorn. You will take in a great deal of information today, specifically from your loved one or friends. This information will challenge previous plans and beliefs. However, it’s crucial to adopt an observational stance.

You don’t need to make any decisions today or feel obligated to respond to what is said. Give yourself time to reflect so that you can be sure you are breaking patterns with how you choose to respond.

Aquarius

Believe in yourself, Aquarius. You are encouraged to remain authentic and confident in your pursuit of a fulfilling romantic life.

A financial issue may arise today that makes you doubt yourself and the plans that you’ve made. This isn’t the outcome, though; it's an invitation to trust your intuition and learn to work together with your partner. You are free to follow your dreams.

Listen to yourself, but don’t back down from working through this situation together, as it will be resolved later this month.

Pisces

Try to wrap your head around a new dream, Pisces. While you’ve been working through deep levels of healing in recent years, you’ve also been encouraged to allow yourself to visualize a new dream for your life.

This energy is necessary because of an unexpected breakup you experienced in recent years, which prompted you to start asking yourself what you genuinely want. Today brings about a need to honor the new dream that you have for yourself, without holding back out of fear.

This energy is meant to propel you toward new beginnings and your destiny, but you can’t continue living in the past.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.