Tarot Horoscopes For November 11: What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Jupiter Retrograde On Tuesday

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with what you need to know about Jupiter retograde on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. In astrology, a significant change is here that will last throughout the rest of 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Leo. Jupiter in Cancer will station retrograde today. The wars, infighting and rumors of wars may start to become less active. This marks a period when people, nations, and companies look inward to identify areas that hinder their future growth and development.

The collective tarot card for everyone is The Devil, which is about temptation and vices that can bring you down. Right now, try to identify what those are in your life. If you can't change them immediately, work on them and quit them. Now, let's see what your astrological sign ought to focus on as well, based on the daily astrology and tarot card of the day.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Tuesday's tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aries, you often entertain the idea of love and being creative with like-minded people, but there's also a part of you that prefers never to give up your independence.

It's time to set aside pride and accept that you don't always have to go it alone. The world is full of people who want to make friends and be part of a growing community. Why not let someone be a part of yours?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Taurus, you're a thinker, and you are always trying to figure out ways to do life better. You aren't afraid to cut off situations that don't make sense.

In fact, you're really good at saying goodbye to time-wasting activities. According to the Death tarot card for today, today's vice is overthinking, and you may be thinking too much about how the family needs to get along.

Today, put your heart on your sleeve and state your case. See what happens, and once it's done, let it go. When you do your best, that's all you can do, which is enough.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you have a natural gift for communication, but there are times when you share openly and your words go unrecognized.

Words flow more easily for you today, but they may fall on ears that don’t want to hear what you have to say. It’s not for you to judge.

Today’s challenge is to not depend on validation or someone else's actions as a measure of your success. Charm isn’t always the ability to persuade others.

Your integrity and how you show respect to others are. How you act today can put you in rooms you never thought you’d be in tomorrow.

Focus on building relationships regardless of how others act. Don’t let a moment’s disappointment define your entire approach to human interaction.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This Jupiter retrograde in your sign marks the start of a deep, overdue reset, Cancer. You’re evolving beyond the limits that once felt safe, and as the Death tarot card suggests, that expansion might come with a little emotional shedding. What’s ending now has probably been on its way out for a while. Jupiter retrograde is just making it undeniable.

Take this as your sign to release control over what’s changing. You don’t need to rush to replace what’s leaving, just make peace with the space it’s creating.

Jupiter retrograde slows your external growth so you can focus on your internal one, and Death reminds you that every goodbye clears room for a rebirth that actually fits who you’re becoming.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Leo, you don’t always have to be the one in control, and sometimes it’s more fun not needing to manage everything on your own.

Today, with Jupiter retrograde happening in your enemy sector, your intuition is sharp. You seem to sense when someone’s intentions are impure. There’s a deep need for you to ground your emotions in inner security, rather than being validated that your hunch is wrong.

Put faith in yourself and know that your gut is there to protect you when your mind is uncertain about the intentions of others.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Virgo, do you often work too hard to make friends? Today, you see people clearly — maybe too clearly. You often feel and perceive what’s going on around you, but you keep your thoughts to yourself.

Today’s astrology helps you to find the right words to express yourself without feeling a need to be perfect in your expression. You may still be misunderstood, but the point of sharing your feelings isn’t to fit into the narrative others need you to fulfill.

You are looking for a way to connect while also being accepted for who you are. The only way to start finding what you look for is to work toward authenticity.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Libra, you’re often the calm in everyone else’s storm, but today’s energy can feel heavy, especially if you’re uncomfortable being in the limelight.

Permit yourself to pull back if that’s what makes you feel comfortable. You don’t have to be seen as a front-line leader if you prefer to be in the background.

Today is about confronting your fears and addressing them regardless of worry. You may be surprised by how easily you can achieve what you want, while still making things work for others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, experience has taught you two rules: trust slowly; test everything. You have gained a lot of wisdom when you don’t rush into situations without a plan in place. You know that being careful improves your competence, and it helps you to remain in control of what you value most, which is your time.

Today, a vulnerability reveals itself beneath your protective armor, showing that you may mistakenly put a guard up when it ought to come down. Today’s task is to allow yourself to try new things even if you don’t have a plan in place.

You may not be able to control the timing of everything, but you can learn from how you respond during spontaneous moments.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you’ve got a big heart and an even greater love for learning. You enjoy discovering what makes people unique, and your understanding of culture gives you a deeper appreciation for others.

Today, it’s your unrelenting faith in being an eternal student as the path to greatness that pursues freedom to think for yourself and to do things that feed your soul.

You may experience an internal conflict, though, where you also want to retreat from the world when you need to spend time with others doing things that take away from quiet reflection.

For now, find the best way to set boundaries so you can enjoy a bit of both. How can you protect your time and energy today so you can enjoy your me-time in the future?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

You work harder than most, Capricorn, and your emotions can run deeper than you show. Work helps you to hide behind productivity. But today, you crave more meaningful interactions.

Yet, despite your desire to spend time with friends, a quiet envy may be brewing. You may see others move ahead while you are lagging. Don’t fall into comparison, because sometimes you’re the one in the lead while others are trying to catch up.

Your purpose in life is to compete with yourself. When you work to be the best version of yourself, you’re not measuring against a scorecard with another person’s name on it. You’re trying to be the best you that you can be.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, it’s time for you to take a step back and let your energy relax. You are a fixer, but you don’t have to repair things in life constantly; they often repair themselves.

People change, and they are highly adaptable. So, whatever you’re facing right now, it may work itself out in its own way. Remember that making an effort should not disrupt your energy's natural alignment.

Today, stop trying to prove your worth by being productive or helpful. Instead, force nothing and watch how the universe works naturally on its own.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Pisces, the universe isn’t asking you to love others more than yourself. It’s inviting you to love wisely, starting with how you take care of yourself.

You may feel responsible for everyone’s peace today, and that can put a lot of pressure on your heart to make problems disappear or create healing where there’s pain. You know that true love expands consciousness, but when it’s done at the expense of yourself, it can lead to exhaustion.

Jupiter retrograde may expose how you’ve thought affection was a form of obligation, and intensity was intimacy. You can relearn to let love be healthy by giving it space and room to grow, rather than using it as a means to rescue others at the expense of losing yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.