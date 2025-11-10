Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, November 11 — It's Your Turn To Be Happy

Jupiter will begin its retrograde journey on Tuesday, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 11, 2025. Jupiter first entered Cancer earlier this year and has helped you focus on what it means to honor your feelings. Rather than making choices in your romantic life that you think you should, it's time for you to be happy.

Cancer also governs themes of home, family, and marriage, so with this energy, you have also seen positive and exciting developments in your romantic life. Jupiter is the planet of luck, yet when it’s retrograde, this energy remains powerful, unlike other planets whose retrograde journeys are often fraught with challenges. While Jupiter is retrograde from November 11 to March 10, 2026, you will be encouraged to evaluate your beliefs and choices so that you can transform your love life. Yet, as it begins this journey on November 11, it also harnesses the energy of angel number 11-11. This angel number represents new beginnings, soul transformation, and soulmate energy, as well as your ability to manifest your desires.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 11, 2025:

Aries

Put down roots, beautiful Aries. As Jupiter begins its retrograde in Cancer, you should spend this time focusing on your home, family, and romantic relationship. This transit should help you feel more at home in your current living situation, as well as bring about some positive developments in your romantic life.

Just be sure to listen to your emotions rather than any desires to take action simply for the sake of doing something. This retrograde period marks a time when you're more inclined to be a homebody, yet it will pay off for years to come.

Taurus

Make any decisions from your heart, Taurus. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer encourages you to reconnect with your heart space. While you may find that your needs or beliefs about love shift during this period, it is crucial that you make decisions that are authentic to you.

This period may ask you to take a risk and venture into what feels uncomfortable for you. Whether through conversations or by expressing your interest to someone new. Don’t be quick to shut down any feelings, especially if you’re still searching for your forever love.

Gemini

Love doesn’t have to be a rollercoaster to be exciting, Gemini. Jupiter in Cancer is a time for you to discover the joy of being with someone emotionally healthy. After so many karmic and toxic romantic relationships, it can be challenging to learn how to be a part of balanced and healthy connections.

Yet, as Jupiter begins its retrograde, this is the journey that you will embark on. Consider starting a morning practice of checking in with your emotions and reflecting on whether something is genuinely wrong in your relationship or a trigger from past events.

This should feel like a balanced and fulfilling time in your romantic life as long as you give yourself time to learn what healthy love feels like.

Cancer

Don’t sell yourself short on what is possible, Cancer. Jupiter’s time in your zodiac sign of Cancer should create a marked difference in how you approach life and love. This is your chance to take up greater space, take risks, and allow yourself to receive the love you desire.

Now, as Jupiter stations retrograde, you will be focusing on themes of stability, both within yourself and your relationship. This can be a profound time of building a new relationship or reconnecting with your partner. Just be sure to allow yourself to be emotionally vulnerable with them, even if it feels scary.

Leo

Give yourself the love you need, dearest Leo. Jupiter’s retrograde in Cancer ignites a powerful period of introspection and healing.

Cancer governs the area of your life that you often try to bypass. Yet, no matter how much you don’t want to go into what has hurt you, it is necessary for the future of your romantic life.

Try to give yourself plenty of space to be alone, pick up meditation, or another spiritual practice that can provide you with peace of mind.

This doesn’t mean that love isn’t possible, especially with Cancer representing your house of soulmates, but you do need to make sure that you’re fully diving into the wounds of your past, too.

Virgo

Focus on the bigger picture, sweet Virgo. While you often are encouraged to be present, especially in your romantic relationships, this period invites you to focus on the bigger picture. Your needs in a romantic relationship have shifted.

You crave a deep connection, spiritual growth, and to know that you are somehow making a difference in the lives of others. Whether you are already with the love of your life or just beginning a journey to open yourself up, be sure that you’re honoring everything that you want in a romantic relationship.

Libra

Not all attention is good attention, Libra. Be mindful of how you are trying to get your partner or new love interest to notice you during Jupiter retrograde. While this can be a positive time for you to begin validating yourself and learning how to integrate independence into a relationship, it could also lead to some challenging situations.

You may be prone to emotional or dramatic outbursts during this time, especially if you don’t feel like you’re getting the love or attention you want. Instead of going down this road, when you feel that energy building, try journaling, going for a walk, and figuring out how to ask your partner for what you need.

Scorpio

Make a wish for everything you’ve ever wanted, Scorpio. Jupiter will be retrograde in your house of wishes and new beginnings until March 2026.

This is an influential and pivotal time for you not only to make a wish for what you want, but also to begin planning how to manifest it. Use this as an opportunity to tune into your feelings, identify where you’ve been emotionally stuck, and start to free yourself to move forward.

This can benefit an existing relationship, but it will be especially significant for creating space in your life to welcome a new love.

Sagittarius

Let yourself daydream, Sagittarius. There is meaning in where and to whom you find your mind going as you’re moving through your day. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is about to reveal the secrets of your heart, yet you have to start paying attention to your daydreams and thoughts.

This energy can reflect someone significant from your past that you have still been thinking about, or the kind of relationship that you shared with them. Don’t be afraid of changing your life for love, especially once you realize what and who it is that you genuinely want.

Capricorn

Invest in your romantic relationship, Capricorn. Cancer is your opposing sign, which means that it is the ruler of your house of relationships. While those with strong Cancer placements can embody soulmate energy for you, it’s also about reflecting on what you can learn from this water sign.

Jupiter retrograde in Cancer invites you to prioritize your emotions and personal life. Although significant developments may be in store, especially in the areas of marriage and family, you must also ensure that you prioritize this aspect of your life, rather than taking it for granted.

Aquarius

There is power in slowing down, Aquarius. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer invites you to slow down and think about your romantic life in simple terms. Instead of thinking about future dreams or how to progress a relationship, you are being invited to start noticing the small moments that make up your life.

This energy could lead you to seek greater solitude, or romantic nights at home with your partner. However, it’s really about slowing down and letting yourself enjoy the journey of love without constantly worrying about where it will lead.

Pisces

Someone important is returning to your life, Pisces. This individual was someone who you didn’t just love deeply, but who sparked an intense feeling of inspiration. While you may not be expecting this person to come back into your life, you must hold space for the process.

It’s argued that if it’s the right person, the timing will always be correct, but that isn’t always accurate. Sometimes, people genuinely need to fall apart before they can fall back together. This may end up being the love story that you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.