Daily Horoscopes For Tuesday, November 11: Jupiter Retrograde Begins

Today's daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 11, 2025, involves the lucky planet Jupiter. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer marks a turning point in your astrology forecast. Jupiter’s forward motion often brings outward abundance and growth, but its retrograde through Cancer invites a return to grounding ourselves in our emotional truths.

While Jupiter is retrograde, it's time to think about what nourishes you, what feels like home to you, and if any of your quiet comforts have begun to box you in. Take this moment in our annual astrology as a sacred retreat from external validation. Starting on Tuesday, the world’s measures of success, like achievement, praise, and productivity, momentarily fade, allowing you to feel the subtler abundance that lives inside tenderness, memory, and belonging.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, a sense of nostalgia floods in on Tuesday, urging you to come home to yourself. Some memories, family patterns, or emotional stories resurface to be rewritten.

You’re learning that softness is not regression, but the soil in which new strength grows. The quieter your inner world becomes, the more you hear your own voice.

Don’t rush to rebuild, sit with the warmth of what’s already standing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your mind wanders to tender places on Tuesday. There’s a gentle call to speak from the heart rather than from habit.

You may find meaning in conversations that blur the line between past and present, or in expressing what you once withheld. Honor the poetry in your daily life, the intimacy of routine, the healing in words, and the sweetness in being heard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, questions of worth surface on Tuesday. Not in the context of success, but of nourishment.

What fills you emotionally? What gives you peace beyond profit or praise? You’re being invited to slow your consumption of distraction and rediscover the quiet wealth that already surrounds you.

Abundance feels different when it’s rooted in care rather than comparison. Choose what feeds your inner world, not what decorates the outer one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may feel like you’re walking through a hall of mirrors on Tuesday as reflections of who you were, who you’ve become, and who you’re still becoming are shown back to you.

With Jupiter turning retrograde in your sign, this is a deeply personal turning point, one that requires tenderness towards yourself. You may feel the need to withdraw, but this solitude is sacred, not isolating.

Forgive the past versions of you that clung to safety; they got you here.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the emotional tide pulls you inward on Tuesday, even if your instincts want to perform or prove. What’s being offered instead is a luminous stillness, a chance to rest behind the curtain and tend to your spirit.

Old dreams may resurface in whispers or visions, reminding you that your inner life deserves the same devotion you give to your outer one. This is the quiet that prepares you for a deeper type of visibility later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’re drawn toward connection that feels purposeful, grounded in care, and free of performance. On Tuesday, a friend or mentor could remind you that vulnerability doesn’t weaken the fabric of belonging, it strengthens it.

The bonds that form now are the ones that will sustain you in the seasons ahead. Trust that your sensitivity is an offering. The work you do for others, even in silence, emotionally, becomes part of your legacy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your work, reputation, or public presence feels deeply intertwined with emotion now. On Tuesday, there’s an opportunity to lead with empathy, allowing your humanity to shine through in what you create or contribute.

You might find yourself reconsidering what success feels like, not just what it looks like. It’s time to let care be your compass.

When you operate from sincerity instead of image, you draw the right eyes, the ones that see you, not just what you produce.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the horizon widens on Tuesday, not through distance but through depth. You’re revisiting what you believe about safety, faith, and possibility. What philosophies still nourish you, and which ones have expired?

This is a time to honor the emotional truths that make your worldview uniquely yours. Meaning arrives in flashes through intuition, memory, or the quiet realization that what you’re seeking isn’t elsewhere, but already alive within you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, starting on November 11, transformation unfolds like tidewater, as slow and rhythmic as it is powerful. You’re being asked to face emotional material you once pushed aside, to let intimacy teach you something about surrender.

There’s nothing to prove here. You’re learning to trust emotional vulnerability as a gateway to strength. Let what’s hidden surface. In your willingness to release control, something golden returns.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, partnership in every form becomes the mirror for your evolution as Jupiter turns retrograde on Tuesday. Relationships now reveal where your heart wants to give more, and when it needs gentler boundaries. The lesson is in reciprocity.

When was the last time you let someone meet you halfway? Without having to sacrifice your self-respect, you can trust that love can be both safe and alive. Emotional honesty becomes your most significant power.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, during Jupiter retrograde, your focus shifts to the emotional body and how you tend to your energy, your health, and your habits of care. There’s a quiet call to simplify and listen to what your body has been trying to say through fatigue or craving.

Rituals of nourishment become rituals of devotion. You don’t need grand gestures, you really only need consistency. What you tend to do daily now will form the emotional foundation that supports everything else later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your creative pulse beats louder, sweeter, and slower like a love song to your own becoming. There’s joy in rediscovering play, romance, and beauty without needing them to serve a purpose.

On Tuesday, you may feel an urge to express yourself in ways that blur the lines between art and emotion, or to love in ways that remind you of your capacity to feel deeply.

Pleasure becomes a teacher here, showing you that tenderness isn’t weakness but divine participation in life’s unfolding.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.