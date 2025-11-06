Daily Horoscopes For Friday, November 7: Uranus Retrograde Enters Taurus

Today, Uranus re-enters Taurus as part of its retrograde journey, influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 7, 2025. On Friday, everything that’s been shaking up your routines or finances while Uranus dipped its toes in Gemini might suddenly feel like it’s asking you to slow down.

If you’ve been itching to quit your job on a whim, reorganize your apartment at 2 a.m., or invest in that impulse purchase that made zero sense, take a breath. The universe wants you to think twice before leaping. Unexpected twists are still thrilling, but the fun now comes from noticing the patterns behind the chaos. And, from seeing what really matters in your world of money, comfort, and stability.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, that tension you’ve been feeling around money, possessions, and personal value? It’s not going away quietly.

If you feel like making an impulsive purchase on Friday, ask yourself if you really need it or if you're just in it for the thrill of the chase. That pause is where the power is.

With Uranus retrograde back in Taurus, now is the time to learn what actually sustains you. Stability doesn’t have to be boring.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, everyone’s looking at you on Friday, whether you like it or not. Maybe it’s the way you walk into the room like you own it, or that signature laugh that refuses to be tamed. Either way, your presence is magnetic.

Showing up as yourself, unapologetically, is more revolutionary than any stunt or grand gesture. Confidence is your currency, and right now, authenticity pays dividends you didn’t even know were possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the world wants noise from you, and you're usually willing to share your chatter, jokes, and updates. But with Uranus leaving your sign on Friday, your head is somewhere else entirely.

Dreams, secrets, and those little “what if” scenarios you usually shove into the back of your mind are rising to the surface. Think of yourself as a spy, sneaking into the hidden corners of your psyche to collect intel.

The quiet sounds of your inner voice will guide your next moves better than any advice you can receive from the outside world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your emotions are in overdrive on Friday, and that’s putting it lightly. Your heart is tugging you in every direction, toward people and possibilities that all feel urgent.

Don’t ignore the pull, but don’t lose yourself in it, either. Recognize your own needs before anyone else’s and protect your energy, for it is a treasure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, adventure is knocking at your door on Friday. Since Uranus, the planet of abrupt change, is in the mix today, adventure could look like an unexpected opportunity.

Whatever it is, lean in, but don’t forget your spine. The thrill is seductive, yes, but the lessons are deeper. Joy without clarity is just noise. You can dive headfirst, but keep your eyes wide open. The ones who stick around when the dust settles are the real prize.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, minor frustrations around some limiting beliefs may come to light on Friday, nudging you to confront the stories you’ve been telling yourself. Those quiet “I can’t” or “not enough” may have shaped decisions in an unbalanced way.

Don’t see these frustrations as obstacles. They’re signals, pointing to where growth is possible. By observing them without judgment, you gently question their validity.

Today, you create space to release old patterns, reframe unnecessary self-criticism and step into a version of yourself that is both disciplined and free.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your most fun and intimate connections are sparkling like champagne bubbles, full of potential and delight. That charming colleague, the friend who always knows how to make you laugh, even that fleeting romance, are opportunities to feel closer.

You could feel more seen and more alive and Friday, and your task is simple: stay true to what really matters to you and touch hearts in return.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, intensity is your playground. The deeper you go in your partnership waters, the more power you claim.

Vulnerability isn’t weakness, obsession isn’t insanity, and letting yourself feel fully is how transformation happens. Let the fire inside you burn, but don’t forget who’s holding the match.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, small, consistent actions may feel mundane, but they’re building a foundation you didn’t realize you needed. Trusting that these routines are paving the way forward takes guts, boldness, and a little faith in yourself.

On Friday, you aim your arrow at the future. When you embrace the rhythm of your daily grind with intention, you’ll discover momentum you never expected.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the grind at home is real, but Friday is your moment to turn ordinary spaces into something extraordinary. You are a master designer in a world only you can transform. Add some new art or color to your walls.

This is how homes become more than walls and furniture. They become spaces that inspire, nurture, and reflect your vision.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, collaboration is the name of the game, but some of your partners are unpredictable, like that eccentric colleague, that networking contact with a mysterious agenda, or the friend who’s always two steps ahead.

On Friday, subtle cues now carry massive weight. Engage with clarity, act with courage, and remember your influence grows not from bending to everyone’s expectations.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the world is leaking into your imagination, and your imagination is leaking into the world. Dreams, intuitions, and subtle emotional threads are pulsing with urgency on Friday. Don’t dismiss them as fluff; these signals are your roadmap.

Whether it’s art, reflection, or quiet insight, trust the whispers that guide your next moves. You’re swimming in currents most people can’t see, and that’s the advantage you need.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.