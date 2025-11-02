Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for November 3, 2025. Find out what's in store for you when the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Aries. The Sun in Scorpio helps you to discover the secrets about yourself that you need to unlock. And the Aries Moon pulls your attention to the self; you are eager to do what's best for you at nearly any cost.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Monday is the Eight of Cups. It's time to step away from unpleasant circumstances and situations that offer no hope of change in the future. It's hard to cut ties with problems, even when you know in your mind you need to do so. The Moon in Aries gives an advantage because it helps you to feel just agitated enough to pick yourself up when you sense an incompatibility that requires compromise you dislike. Now, let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, November 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands, reversed

Aries, today's tarot card reveals a need to walk away from beginning something that doesn't spark passion in you.

You're an optimist who is driven and ambitious. Your energy is self-rejuvenating. You don't always need to be motivated by external factors; instead, you find desire within yourself to keep going forward.

You may feel a stagnant energy that isn't generating desire or interest. The Ace of Wands, reversed, suggests that pushing forward may not yield the result you desire. But letting go of your expectations can open the door to something better and new for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Star, reversed

Taurus, you need stability, and structure provides you with an inner sense of peace and calm. You crave predictability, which is one reason why you tend to resist change.

Today's tarot card, the Star reversed, reveals missed timing that could lead to a loss, leaving you wondering what happened. Grief may disrupt your sense of emotional peace.

Your advice for today is not to give in to sad emotions or despair. Instead, search for what you need and you'll find it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Death, reversed

Your mind is always going, Gemini, and you can struggle with mental restlessness. Today offers you the opportunity to release fear and embrace emotional freedom.

You don't have to recall the lessons you've already learned. It's time to integrate them into your life and move on to the next stage of your journey. That's part of the symbolism of the Death tarot card for your zodiac sign today, which signifies rebirth and the start of a new beginning.

Prepare to feel inspired by the anticipation of a fresh start. Give your mind the chance to renew itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles

Cancer, you're a team player and a giver. You're the type of zodiac sign who sticks beside a friend or partner, right or wrong. You believe that loyalty and faith in someone are ways to bring out their best traits.

Today's tarot card teaches you to leave relationships that aren't reciprocal. Are you involved in something that feels one-sided?

It's good to note when you are being neglected or giving all at the expense of yourself. Create harmony by showing self-respect and see how that improves your relationship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Swords

Leo, the Four of Swords suggests Monday is for letting go of the need to perform.

You're the type of zodiac sign who loves to lead. Even if you have no one following, you are unafraid to move ahead and tackle a situation on your own.

But you don't always have to be on when you need to tune out and escape from the pressures of the world. You can make an impact on a situation by stepping back and withholding energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

Virgo, you're a naturally analytical zodiac sign with a knack for fixing things. You can be driven by facts over logic, and practicality over vision.

The Hanged Man tarot card is about surrendering what you know and entering the realm of the unseen, so today's letting go involves the need to have all the answers. You may feel like you need to wait for the right moment, but sometimes you have to take a risk and go with the flow.

At first, letting the powers that be take over will feel odd. However, you don't have to be the one person who handles everything. Let the universe show you how it can be there for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands, reversed

Libra, you're naturally a very flexible person who tends to give in to pressure to maintain the peace. You can stand firm, but if a situation requires you to compromise, you're the first to offer a truce.

What you may need to walk away from on November 3, according to your tarot card, is the need to have others validate your decisions.

You may need to take a stand and remain firm, even in the face of adversity. But remember, being authentic to yourself provides you with the balance you seek, making the difficulty worthwhile

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

Scorpio, once you've learned a lesson, it's done. You don't need to repeat the experience; instead, you revive yourself and transform into a resilient and strong person. That's why today's tarot card, the Six of Cups, reminds you that it's good to walk away from the past.

You may have some emotional attachment to the memories. It may be tough for you to say goodbye, even to things you've enjoyed. However, it's beneficial for you to start fresh. You have a new day ahead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Strength, reversed

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign is the type that uses your mind for strength. You think about something, and you articulate it with beauty, grace and truth.

Yet, the reversed Strength tarot card suggests you feel compromised on Monday. Your confidence can turn into self-doubt, and your resilience can turn to confusion.

Today's advice from the reversed Strength tarot card is to walk away from the fear of losing control. You don't have to worry that doing what is best for you will compromise your happiness. Instead, it will secure it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Wands

Capricorn, you are a little bit of a workaholic. You love productivity and the sense of accomplishment that comes with being responsible. Yet, the truth is that doing too much can leave you feeling drained. You can overcommit yourself, and in the end, it leads to resentment.

The advice from your daily tarot card, the Ten of Wands, is to walk away from proving your work through results-oriented thinking. Choose balance over doing more than you need to shoulder. You may find that it helps you to feel much more positive about your day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, you are the ruler of the higher and lower mind, and you think like a visionary. You love to envision what could be, and you enjoy sharing ideas that reveal a bright and promising future.

Yet, this powerful trait you possess can also come with a downside. You feel frustrated when things don't work out as quickly as you'd like. The Eight of Wands, reversed tarot card, encourages you to walk away from impatience. Creativity can be a messy process. Don't hold yourself to a timeline. Instead, let things flow as they are meant to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you're a highly sensitive being, and your emotional boundaries can be fluid because you want to give people chances. You want them to be comfortable finding their own path and expressing their personality without judgment.

But today's Knight of Cups, reversed tarot card, indicates a need to let go of unrealistic fantasies. Some people have trouble with a lack of boundaries. Trust that your intuition can help guide you to clarity. Wisdom is not the same as wishful thinking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.