Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for November 2, 2025, with the Moon entering Aries and the Sun in Scorpio. The Moon in Aries creates emotional friction. There's a need to act hastily and to react impatiently. The Sun in Scorpio encourages restraint, but passion can push a person to demand control.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the Ten of Swords, which is about emotional betrayal and how painful it can be when you do it to yourself. Today's message for all zodiac signs is to be patient and kind, especially if you sense your emotions are going in different directions. Let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign starting on Sunday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Sunday, November 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Pentacles

Aries, you are a hard worker and can be intense at your job. Today's tarot card reading indicates a need for patience. Being patient is not necessarily your strongest trait. As a fire sign, it can be the opposite depending on your circumstances.

The Eight of Pentacles indicates tension at work, perhaps when you have to learn a new skill but want to be much better than you are in the moment. Try not to see the process as a setback if you feel like you've hit a career plateau or are stuck.

See this time of your life as an opportunity to deepen your skills and eventually bloom where you are planted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands, reversed

Taurus, don't beat yourself up emotionally when you feel like a situation should have progressed further than it has. Timing is everything, and sometimes your idea of growth isn't the universe's.

Today's challenge is to surrender to the process. You may not see where the future is headed, but for now, you don't necessarily have to.

The Three of Wands, reversed, invites you to review the entire picture. How can you create small, doable steps? What might that timeline look like if you allowed things to flow naturally?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Wands

Gemini, your deepest desire is to bring joy to others. You do small things each day to help lift a person's spirit or to bring a smile to a stranger's face. So, when you find yourself picking up tension that's tough to break through, it discourages your heart.

On the one hand, you don't want to become negative either; you also don't want to miss the opportunity to help shift the energy.

The King of Wands is you, and your charismatic personality. So don't worry if you have a small slip while navigating tension. You can bounce back and return to your usual self without any problems.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Wands

Cancer, you're a thoughtful, creative person who thrives in social settings. However, you prefer to lie low and avoid creating conflict. You don't have to be pushy about what you want, but it's always smart to state it clearly and plainly when the opportunity arises.

Today's tarot card, the Knight of Wands, encourages you to become spontaneous and to take action when you see fit. You may initially feel resistant to your gut impulses, but let them lead the way. You may be pleasantly surprised by how easily you get what you ask for without any confrontations or strife. Winning!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups

Leo, you're a mighty zodiac sign with a ton of passionate energy that you restrain yourself from unleashing when the urge strikes. Today's tarot card, the Queen of Cups, encourages you to connect with your intuitive energy.

That natural inclination you have to sense and emotionally feel your way through various social situations is a unique trait. Today, it may strengthen. When you worry about whether you're right in your thinking, the advice is to trust yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The World

You're no stranger to hard work. When it comes to reaching any specific destiny that matters to you, you set your sights, form a plan and then deliberately make moves that score victory.

Your hyper dedication and diligence are why today's tarot card, The World, is so meaningful for where you are in life. You may wonder if you will see any reward for your efforts, and the truth is, you will. Expect it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Pentacles

Libra, you are a beautiful zodiac sign both inside and out. What makes your personality so alluring is your ability to be sensual yet practical. You have found a way to be perfectly balanced in both, and it shows.

So, today's tarot card, the King of Pentacles, is a reminder not to diminish your inner strength because it doesn't compare to the flashiness of others. What may get public attention might not be what is recognized by the universe in private. Which holds more value for you?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, listen to your heart and stay in touch with your inner voice. You may become so busy today that your lifestyle drowns out wisdom when it speaks to your heart. Stay still in your spirit, and within that fixed state of being, something incredible happens in your heart: a sense of knowing that you're where you are supposed to be.

The Four of Cups, reversed, is a tarot card that represents a breakthrough from feeling stuck to reviving your energy. You may not realize how much you can accomplish because you've become used to working at a lower level. But wait and see what happens when your spirit feels restored by your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Sagittarius, you're an anomaly. On one hand, you're very restrained, and you can also be full throttle in the moment. There's a fine line, however, because when you let your passionate side show, those who aren't used to it can wonder what just happened.

The Temperance tarot card encourages you to remove the blindfold slowly. You don't have to rush and reveal all aspects of your personality right away. Always try to be in control of yourself. Stay balanced in all things, but especially with your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

Capricorn, no one holds emotions down like you do. You are the most down-to-earth zodiac sign, and it's often earned you a negative reputation as a non-emotional being. However, that's untrue. You must be aware of your feelings to manage them effectively. You are maturity in motion, and you're unfraid to own it.

The King of Cups, therefore, is you — a very self-controlled individual who doesn't need validation from others. You know why you do what you do. It's pretty liberating, and you will realize that you're entirely comfortable with how others perceive you. You know the truth of who you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, it takes a lot to be a zodiac sign associated with two parts of the intellect — the higher and the lower mind. You know what's practical and logical, yet you can perceive how to carry thoughts or ideas through to a result.

Today's tarot card, the Ace of Swords, is a reminder to stay mentally and emotionally clear. That means you have to remain open to what sparks of insight you receive today. You never know what you will discover from the answers you possess within yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

Pisces, you're very soulful, so that often means you can be flexible-minded and spiritually open. You are a receptive person who feels others' emotions, and there are times when you take on more than you should.

Today's message from the Four of Pentacles tarot card is to stabilize your energy. You can be compassionate and emotionally intuitive without being overwhelmed by the energy in your environment. You can connect without becoming controlled.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.