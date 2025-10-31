Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope Reading For Saturday, November 1

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 1, 2025, is here. Today's reading begins with both luminaries in water signs: the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in Pisces, each bringing a degree of deceptiveness and spiritual awakening. Scorpio awakens the desire for power while Pisces stirs your emotions toward illusion. You may have moments when you struggle to know whether you ought to let go or hold on. The key is to listen to your emotions and recognize that peering beneath the surface of what you see is necessary to uncover the truth.

Saturday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Death card, indicating that a new beginning is around the corner, but first, you will have to see something you once thought would be in your life for some time to end. Transition periods can be challenging, but looking ahead will help you understand the importance of your journey. The answers will come later. Now, let's explore what area of. Life may be going through a change at the start of November, according to the tarot horoscope of the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

Aries, you are an independent soul who loves to lead, but today's tarot card, the Three of Pentacles, indicates a need to let go of some of your desire to take charge.

That can be hard for you to do since you typically have a clear sense of what needs to be done. Trust may not come easily to you when handing off a project or another situation to someone else, due to concerns about follow-through.

However, the Three of Pentacles is assuring you that your concerns, while valid, may not come to pass. People can partner as team players and meet your (and others') expectations. Give it a try, ram. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you are more of a lover than a fighter; however, that soft side of you can create problems for you in relationships. You need boundaries and a protective circle around your heart, especially when in a romantic relationship with one person.

Today's tarot card for you is the Three of Cups, reversed, indicating potential problems. A love triangle could form, and it may not be an intentional entrenchment. Be cautious not to let someone other than a partner into your personal space. Keep your awareness up and loyalties strong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups

Gemini, you're a dedicated friend and loyal partner. You may be a friend to all, but in one-on-one relationships, you're focused and faithful. You may not always receive the same level of fidelity in return, but today, there's a positive change in your life.

Romance involves more than emotional compatibility; it's about discovering how dedicated you are to romantic development when the timing is right and the person is capable.

The Two of Cups tarot card is a symbol of trust and mutuality between two partners. Anticipate a sense of harmony that is expressed and shared. Your heart may be right when it says to trust what you think is true love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Devil

Cancer, you are so easy-going, and when someone wants to introduce you to a fresh and exciting experience, you're open to the plan. You enjoy exploring, and if doing so makes a friend or partner happy, you're more than happy to participate.

However, the tarot card for today is issuing a little warning. Be careful not to get too caught up in the emotional aspect of what you try. A need to repeat beyond what's sufficient could happen.

Steer clear of what could be potentially hazardous. Observing from the sidelines may be the safer bet for now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Leo, the first day of the month is a moment of awe and wonder. You may experience a fun, playful energy that is very similar to your usual outlook on life — optimistic yet prepared.

The Sun tarot is here to remind you to live and do things on your terms, even when others have doubts about how your decisions will work out.

Your mindset is the key to personal growth and development. Your path may not be like others'. Trust that you are capable of figuring things out without continually needing to get others' approval.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you love to know how things will be in advance. You are a careful planner. You appreciate using facts and sensibility to approach life. You believe that a good, solid, practical plan is always a leader toward life's success.

Today's Eight of Swords, reversed, comes to you with a little bit of an opposing logic. It says to challenge what you believe to be the only way to get a task done. You may find that working outside of the norm frees you to try new things and make improvements. Trust that a face value may have more to learn from when you scratch beneath the surface.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Swords

Libra, you are a peace lover, and you want others to feel the level of inner calm you prefer to exist in. You are aware that anxious ideas or feelings can arise when a person steps outside their comfort zone or projects too far into the future. Being in the present moment is a cure you often use for yourself.

Today's tarot card, the Nine of Swords, indicates a cure to whatever creates a sense of uncertainty. Remember how past problems have been overcome. You may feel like you need to avoid the discomfort of healing, but today it's advised to run toward it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you are very good at capturing a moment. You tend to pay close attention to timing. You don't like to waste energy, and you also don't want to miss an opportunity when it arrives. Regret does not look good on you.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is an invitation to pay attention to what comes across your desk today. Be careful if you're having a busy day or are multitasking. You may miss a chance to do something you want to do. Stay aware and diligent.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you're a good communicator. You are also very open and expressive, which can be a blessing and, at times, feel like a curse. Others may love to know what you think, but honesty often makes you feel rejected. You give advice, but if a person won't take it, you have to let them learn on their own time.

The Page of Swords, reversed tarot card, is a warning about poor communication. Some listen well; others need to improve their listening skills. Your role is to be clear. Ask. What is going on that can be improved?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you don't necessarily consider yourself to be controlling. You do like results. Why work so hard if you won't produce what you want to get? What's the point of being so dedicated if it won't matter in the end?

That's why the Knight of Swords, reversed, is such a vital tarot card for you today. It's a warning against being overly zealous. Sometimes, taking a more moderate approach is a good idea. You aren't putting all your time and energy into one area of life. Instead, you're doing a variety of things and are less emotionally committed to the outcome.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords

Aquarius, define what you want from life. You tend to see so far ahead that you forget to live in the moment. You struggle to realize that your future isn't always secure, even when you have a plan, follow through, and do everything right. The world can change, and you may still have an unexpected result.

The Seven of Swords may indicate a feeling you experience similar to being betrayed. But ask yourself if your expectations are truly realistic. You may wish that your intelligence and effort were always enough. Your tarot card is a reminder that there are times when you need to stay the course, but moments when you have to be flexible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Justice, reversed

Pisces, you're a beautiful optimist who believes people should be treated with respect and that everyone deserves to be seen for their good. You prefer not to let the dark side of life make you bitter. What's the benefit of darkening your soul to mirror what you want to change?

The Justice, reversed, is giving you a small heads-up about the unfairness life can show you when you're looking. Please don't run from it when it manifests its truth. Instead, look for ways to make a positive impact. It's possible, even during tough times. Your presence can be a quiet rebellion that negates life's cynical opportunities.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.