Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading is here for Thursday, October 30, 2025. Here's what is in store for you while the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Aquarius. The two luminaries are in fixed astrological energy, which means that what you start today, you can carry through to completion. Your energy is grounded and supported for improvements and success.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, which relates to Leo, another fixed zodiac sign. This card also promises positive outcomes. So, we have a lot of good vibes here in today's tarot horoscopes, thanks to the day's stable, reliable energy. Let's see where you may find your greatest wins this Thursday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for Thursday, October 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Pentacles

Aries, you are the type of person people can depend on, but there are days when you need time to follow through on what you've committed yourself to do.

This Thursday, you have to be careful not to overextend yourself. Today's tarot card advises that you aim for stability, which doesn't mean that you don't do anything or remain uninvolved.

It means that when you are asked to participate in something that isn't on your current agenda, you pay attention to the moving parts. Rather than jumping in and saying yes, give a wait-and-see reply.

You'll find that you gain more control over yourself and that others can see your reliability within boundaries.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit

Think first, then do, Taurus. The Hermit tarot is about withdrawing from the world, so today's message is perfect for a diligent and pensive zodiac sign like yourself.

You don't rush to conclusions, and you are often one who likes to mull over an idea or situation. So, today's tarot horoscope is perfect for your vibe.

You may need to step back and ask your higher power for guidance rather than consulting others. The universe is always speaking and offering you wisdom with guidance. Consider how quiet reflective moments will open you to what is possible in your life.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers, reversed

Gemini, you are dynamic and flexible in partnerships. You know that people need space and room to breathe. Not every moment needs to be spent with the person you care for. In fact, distance, when used wisely, can really make the heart grow fonder.

The Lovers, a reversed tarot card, signals that something may be off in the relationship dynamic right now. Perhaps you or your significant other is focused on the world rather than your partnership. On October 30, see how to bring things back to center and connect so you're on the same page emotionally.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower, reversed

Cancer, you have nerves of steel. It may not seem that way to people who are familiar with your tender side, but you really can handle a lot more stress than you reveal. You may not talk about it, but you do work through what bothers you in your own silent way.

The Tower, reversed, sends you a little promise on Thursday that whatever situation feels challenging is soon going to pass. You won't have to wonder if or when a tough moment will pass by; it's already on the way out, and you will have survived the crisis as you always do.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Fool

Leo, you aren't one to chase change, and you don't crave it either unless it makes sense. You aren't interested in things remaining the same; however, if what you're doing right now works, why complicate matters by making unnecessary improvements?

The daily tarot card for your zodiac sign, however, is signaling a change on the horizon. The Fool is about getting a fresh start, and one that you may have longed for, but didn't get a chance to pursue yet. You might be surprised at how eager you are to abandon your typical logic and go forth without thinking twice.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor

Virgo, The Emperor tarot card represents being in control. You are one of the most stable zodiac signs in astrology. In fact, you're so secure that others often fear your judgment of their mistakes!

You do love to help when you can, and you're always open to feedback from others to improve. But there are some of those perfect days where you're doing everything right, and Thursday is one of them. You know that you have what you need, and you are keeping your life as it ought to be.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Libra, you are an easy-going person who fearlessly tackles decision-making with grace and tact. So, when you have to choose between what you want and what others need, it's a no-brainer for you. You support the majority and figure out your own situation without disrupting harmony.

Yet, today's daily tarot card, the Two of Swords, indicates a serious choice needing to be made. And, this one decision may have you stumped! You might feel like you need to table it for right now to sort through your feelings. Today's advice is to give yourself the time you need.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, it's always nice to feel like you're standing on solid ground. It's always a great experience to know what to expect and to keep unwanted surprises to a minimum. But there can be pleasure found on the off-beaten path.

But even the stable can be caught off guard, which doesn't have to be a bad thing. You might enjoy being surprised or thrown off guard in all the right ways.

The Seven of Cups can be about a magical fantasy that opens up a world with potential. You might have a wish come true that you didn't realize you wanted in the first place.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you're an optimistic zodiac sign who rarely looks at a glass thinking it's empty. To you, the potential of what can be is always before you. You are continually seeing how the odds play in your favor.

So, when you have the Five of Cups, reversed as your daily tarot card, you're at a good place in your life. What didn't work out holds purpose. You see how the dots connect, and you're no longer angry or upset. In fact, you're so thankful for the past because it's helped you to be the person you are now.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Chariot

Capricorn, you're one tough person. You have grit, and the harder you work, the stronger you become. You're rarely the one who quits.

You try to see things through to the end. And you have many stories that show how being close to the brink of failure taught you to stay strong-minded and not let the moment dictate your future.

That's why the Chariot tarot card is such a good one for you to have today. It signifies a challenging situation. You're climbing to the top of a rugged mountain, but if you stay firm and don't give up. You'll make it through proudly.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Wands

Aquarius, you're a team player, and you have a lot of ideas on how to bring everyone together to win. Every time you are part of something, it seems to work out smoothly. Part of the reason is that you care and work hard to ensure everyone is happy (to the best of your ability).

Today's tarot card, the Four of Wands, is about celebrating what works and what has gone well for your friendships. You know that good friends are rare and hard to find. It's a great time to show others you appreciate their place in your life.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords, reversed

Pisces, it's time to set the past to rest, which means you have to look at the pain you've harbored. Is it worth bringing it into your future?

The answer is likely no. To attract joy, love and all the good things you want in your life, you need to also have it in yourself.

The Three of Swords, reversed, symbolizes healing and self-forgiveness. Do whatever it takes to move beyond the emotional pain you feel in your life. It takes time to heal your heart, but you can do it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.