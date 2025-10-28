Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, October 29 — Manifestation Powers Are Strong Today

In each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius beckons to you with its promises of a unique love. This lunar phase represents taking action on what you have been wishing for or trying to manifest. Remember, it’s not just positive thinking that gets you what you want, but also taking steps to move toward it. Cocreate with the universe and be willing to take a chance on a new dream or the love that you have always wanted.

Aquarius is the zodiac sign that seeks inspiration from romance. It is a free spirit, unique, and willing to bend the rules if it means having true love. This energy inspires you to listen to your dreams, including those for love, and take a chance on making them all come true. Where is the universe offering you an opportunity in your life? Remember who you are, and the value in what you dream for yourself. You don’t have to fit into a specific mold; instead, be willing to break free from it. Take chances in love today, or for yourself, knowing that only those who are brave enough to go after what they want actually get it.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 29, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be open to what you can learn, Aries. Sagittarius does bring luck into your romantic life, but only through the ability to learn from the past.

You may be feeling disheartened because it has been difficult to fully launch a new beginning or chapter in your romantic life. Rather than take this as a no from the universe, try to understand what this time is meant to teach you.

Reflect on your past, and rather than just focusing on hurt feelings, try to see the patterns. This is a time for you to gain greater clarity over your romantic past, so that come December, you can feel confident you are headed in the right direction.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You shouldn’t have to burn bridges to move ahead, Taurus. The zodiac sign of Sagittarius represents themes of transformation and power within your relationships. With Mercury here and moving through a retrograde, it will help you evaluate how you process breakups and conflict.

During this time, you must pause before walking away or cutting anyone out of your life. Instead of acting impulsively, try to lean into the truth, not just of your connection, but also of yourself. This can help you achieve a healthier relationship and a more balanced perspective on love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Surrender to what the universe is revealing to you, sweet Gemini. Sagittarius energy governs your house of relationships and love.

Because of this, the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will impact you greatly. You may notice specific themes or conversations returning around this time, specifically about the future and planning a life together.

Once Mercury enters its retrograde, romantic matters may feel tense, but try to surrender to where you are guided. Just be careful of getting caught up in anything that sounds too good to be true, as an important ex may try to return to your life, regardless of whether you’re actually single or not.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your intuition, dear Cancer. As Mercury enters Sagittarius, you will be craving something and someone new. This energy helps to open your eyes to what you want for yourself and your life.

Sagittarius does rules change in your day-to-day life. This means that you will be able to improve your relationship, but to do so, you must listen to your intuition.

With this energy, you are being called to consider what you need, and instead of remaining silent or assuming your partner knows, you will be encouraged to speak up. Nothing ever comes from keeping something to yourself.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Return to joy, Leo. Mercury will enter Sagittarius, bringing offers of romance, happiness, and creativity into your life. During this phase, you are being guided to return to what it means to live your best life and genuinely enjoy the relationship you are in.

You may have recently felt confused about which direction to take in your life. While you may still have to practice patience during Mercury’s retrograde, this will provide you with the clarity that you need. Try to tune into your heart, and affirm that life isn’t just something to survive, but to genuinely enjoy.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to put in the work, dearest Virgo. Sagittarius energy governs your relationship, home, and family life. While this can help you get to the root of any issues, it may also tempt you to run away or distract yourself from any problems.

Fortunately, with the upcoming Mercury retrograde, this will be impossible, and so you are being guided to put in the work to create positive change. This is a time to focus on your home, the life you’re building and the person that you’re sharing it with.

Tackle tough subjects and be willing to deviate from the plan that you previously had for your life. Use this phase as an opportunity to truly work on your relationship, so that wherever you decide to make home, you will be at peace.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re not meant to have all the answers at this moment, Libra. While Mercury prefers facts and absolutes, Sagittarius is the explorer of ideas and truth.

This could lead you to feel confused by your own feelings and what to do with the relationship in your life. Instead of trying to jump to answers or push any narrative, try to be aware of your thoughts.

Beginning a journal around this time could be extremely helpful, especially for keeping track of your daily feelings. Just give yourself time to observe your feelings and what arises in your relationship, knowing the answers that you’re seeking won’t arrive until December.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are meant to advocate for what you deserve, Scorpio. Sagittarius energy is meant to encourage you to speak up and advocate for yourself in your relationship. However, with the upcoming retrograde, you may be feeling like you shouldn’t have to.

No matter how great a potential partner is, though, you can’t expect them to be a mind reader. Instead of just assuming that this relationship isn’t going to work, or that they don’t feel the same way as you do, be willing to ask. Initiate conversations, hold space for discussion and advocate for what you genuinely want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s up to you to heal what is broken, Sagittarius. Mercury in Sagittarius serves as the ultimate invitation for you to speak your truth. As much as you are the truth seeker of the zodiac, it is something that you often struggle with in your relationships.

During this time, you are invited to cultivate greater confidence and express your thoughts freely, without censoring yourself or trying to control the outcome.

Be yourself and share your perspective. Come Mercury’s retrograde, you may finally see that you are the only one who can mend what has broken in your relationship, so be willing to take accountability so that you can finally move forward.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must heal your past before moving into your future, Capricorn. You are a zodiac sign that deals in practicalities and final decisions. However, because of this, you can often shut the book on a topic or wound that you haven’t actually gotten to the bottom of.

This can lead you to think that you know what is going on, but you are actually still moving from a place of wounding. Mercury in Sagittarius invites you to focus on your personal healing.

Go into your wounds, deeper than you ever have before. Be willing to challenge yourself and reconsider what you previously thought, so that you can finally understand what it truly means to heal.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful of getting caught up in other people’s drama, Aquarius. You are an air sign, which means that your social connections play a key role in living your best life. Your friends and partner aren’t just casual acquaintances but part of your family.

Yet, as Mercury enters Sagittarius, you must be careful about getting caught up in other people’s drama. Whether it involves a he said she said scenario, or someone revealing a secret about your love interest, you must be willing to step back into your own energy.

The words and actions of others may serve as a distraction in the weeks ahead, so it’s important to be mindful of your boundaries.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be flexible in the pursuit of your dreams, Pisces. Mercury in Sagittarius does promise to be an active and lucrative time in your career, but it will also positively impact your romantic life.

During this time, you will be attracted to someone with a shared purpose. Whether you meet them through work, school, or volunteer efforts, you are after finding a true partner in life.

This energy can help you to remain flexible in the kind of relationship you create and forge a romantic as well as purposeful bond with someone new. The relationship created with Mercury in Sagittarius is truly a meeting of the minds; you may also have to be open to someone significant from your past returning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.