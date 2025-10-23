Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, October 24 — An Era Of Radical Honesty Is Here

Mercury in Scorpio trines Jupiter in Cancer in each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, October 24, 2025. You can start planning for the future in your relationship. Scorpio energy may not be easy, but it is beneficial. Mercury in Scorpio has brought about the need to be honest with your partner and to share your deepest desires. This can be challenging, yet it is transformative. Mercury in Scorpio allows you to honor what you genuinely want and to have greater transparency with your partner.

While Mercury in Scorpio invites you to explore the depths and communicate with radical honesty, Jupiter is the planet of plans, luck, and abundance. With Jupiter currently in Cancer, you’re thinking about long-term plans related to family and marriage that honor your emotional needs. The past few weeks may have presented some challenges in your relationship; however, by honoring the truth and being open to greater understanding, you can discuss what comes next and start planning the life you’ve been dreaming of with the person you love.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 24, 2025:

Aries

Be open to next steps, sweet Aries. Although you may have had to move through a phase of difficulties in your relationship, that doesn’t mean that you’ve been headed toward a breakup.

Today’s energy with Mercury and Jupiter signifies that you begin talking about next steps with your partner, including moving in together.

Just because you go through difficult moments doesn’t mean that this connection isn’t meant to last. Be honest about the life you want to share with them, because it’s what they’ve been dreaming of too.

Taurus

A surprise turnaround is in the works, Taurus. It’s no surprise that you’ve been going through a phase of transformation in your romantic life, but you’re finally going to see the purpose of recent events.

Today’s energy of Mercury and Jupiter represents a totally new perspective on love and your relationship. This energy helps you to start making plans and allows you to feel like you’re on the same page as your partner.

Revel in this new level of understanding and lean into seeing how the challenging moments actually help to make your relationship stronger.

Gemini

Your partner does understand you, dearest Gemini. You may not have felt like your partner understands you or your perspective on life. This began when you started realizing that you couldn’t exhaust yourself for a relationship any longer.

While you haven’t been feeling connected to your partner recently, that will all change today. Your partner will demonstrate their love and understanding through a gift or by arranging something special for you.

They have been listening, and now you will finally feel like everything you’ve been saying is making a difference in the ways you hoped.

Cancer

Leave your shell behind, beautiful Cancer. As the zodiac sign that represents the crab, you already know that you can retreat so far into yourself it’s difficult for anyone to reach you. While understandable, you’ve also been realizing that doing this doesn’t actually serve your highest good.

Today’s energy of Mercury and Jupiter encourages you to come out of your shell and to make a power move in your romantic life. Go after the person you’ve been thinking of, make a surprise offer, and remember that you don’t always need to wait for love to come to you.

Leo

You will receive a gift from the universe today, sweet Leo. Jupiter in Cancer is magnifying your intuition and spiritual connection. This is going to help you receive confirmation for your recent choices, as well as have greater clarity for the new direction that you are meant to take.

Matters have been complicated with your relationship and home life so that a move may be in store for you. Yet this energy is about you losing anything but in finally making space for what is meant for you. Trust it and embrace this divine gift.

Virgo

Open yourself up to new connections, dearest Virgo. Mercury will trine Jupiter today, bringing about the possibility of new love and connections into your life. This energy will help you to show up as your authentic self and take chances that you wouldn’t usually.

Be sure that you remember that you’re allowed to take up space in this life, and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. This energy isn’t just romantic, so if you are in a relationship, it’s still important not to sell yourself short on the kind of connections that you genuinely deserve in your life.

Libra

Step into your era of abundance, dear Libra. Mercury in Scorpio helps you understand what you deserve, while Jupiter in Cancer is allowing you to further your dreams. Today is the perfect time to sit down with your partner and start making plans.

Don’t just talk about what you want for yourselves, but how you can help one another accomplish your dreams. Consider starting a business together or figure out a way to save for that fantastic trip or new home. Together, you truly can achieve anything.

Scorpio

Go after what you want, Scorpio. While sometimes you are called to surrender and go with the flow, this is not one of those times. You are being tapped on the shoulder to stand up for what you want and go after it.

Whether it’s romance or the dream that you have for your life, the ball rests solely in your court right now. Take a step forward, advocate for your needs, start making plans and trust in your ability to make magic happen for yourself.

Sagittarius

Don’t let logic rule your heart, Sagittarius. You’ve been on a teeter-totter of emotion recently edging between letting your heart rule and trying to logically understand your feelings. Although this has proven to be a challenging time to find balance, you will finally get the clarity you’ve been seeking today.

Jupiter in Cancer is enhancing your spiritual connection, helping you to let go of logic when it comes to your romantic life. Instead of talking yourself out of what you most want, listen to your heart, and say what needs to be said. This is the only way to change matters for the better.

Capricorn

Someone has had their eye on you, Capricorn. If you’re currently single, it’s important to know that there is someone who has been harboring romantic feelings for you. This person has yet to step forward and share their feelings with you, but today they finally will.

You must make sure that you’re open and embracing of the changes this will bring into your life. If you are in a relationship, then you may want to confide in a friend about what you’ve been thinking, as their advice will be crucial in progressing this connection.

Aquarius

Do more of what you love, Aquarius. There are no rules for life, just as there are none for romance. You get to decide what is in alignment with you, and what you choose to accept. The energy from Mercury and Jupiter today may have you calling out unexpectedly from work to enjoy time with a romantic partner, or by yourself if single.

Try to focus on what you genuinely love and what brings energy to your soul. You are on the verge of making some momentous decisions about your life, so you need to be certain that you’re making them from a place of giving yourself what you genuinely need.

Pisces

A new chapter begins in your romantic life, dear Pisces. Jupiter will be in Cancer through 2026, bringing in luck and growth to your romantic life. Yet as Mercury trines Jupiter today, there is an offer or new encounter that will change everything moving forward.

This will be regarding a new beginning, so whether it’s meeting someone new or accepting a vital proposal, you must allow yourself to move forward. You deserve this love, Pisces, so try to trust that what you’ve dreamed of has finally arrived.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.