Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, October 23 — A Healing New Era Begins

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Moon will unite with Mercury in Scorpio in each zodiac sign's love horoscope, helping to heal heartbreak and resolve any challenges that have plagued your relationship. The Moon holds your emotions, while Mercury can help you see a situation from a different perspective. This energy allows you to develop a deeper understanding of yourself and the situation, which will help you mend any separation or heartbreak in your relationship.

Use this time for honest and healing conversations. Journal about what you feel and have experienced. As important as it is to understand your perspective and feelings, it’s also crucial to do that for the person you are or have been involved with. Love is never just about one person, and neither is heartbreak. Open yourself to healing and let yourself see the situation from another's perspective, as understanding can truly mend any wounds.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, October 23, 2025:

Aries

Embrace the opportunities for redirection, sweet Aries. Not every relationship will turn out how you think it will, but that isn’t always a negative.

The energy of the Moon and Mercury helps you to gain greater closure from your past experiences as well as to forge a new understanding with a current partner.

Be sure that you’re speaking about how you feel, including any fears that arise. You are in the midst of a redirection, but it will allow you to understand why love never worked out before, finally.

Taurus

It’s time for an honest conversation, Taurus. While you’ve been in the midst of a growth phase within your relationship, it’s time to actually talk about how you feel. You don’t have to decide on an outcome to be honest with your partner.

The Moon and Mercury in Scorpio represent a chance to share your feelings free from an agenda. You may not have the confidence that this relationship is one you want to continue, but that doesn’t mean that it may not.

Create the space for an honest and transparent conversation with your partner, and let yourself truly listen, without just listening to respond.

Gemini

Clear up any confusion, Gemini. The Moon and Mercury in Scorpio will reinforce your need for better boundaries and focus on caring for yourself. However, there may be misunderstandings in your relationship as your partner may be taking your choices personally.

Use the energy today to clear up any confusion and let them know that you’re taking this time for yourself, not necessarily because you have one foot out the door.

Be sure to discuss how you’ve been feeling and why this is important to you, as it will help forge a deeper level of understanding between the two of you.

Cancer

Be open to the unexpected, Cancer. You will receive an offer today that may seem unexpected. This offer, or conversation, will involve the secret romantic feelings that someone close to you has been feeling.

Up to this point, you’ve had no idea of what they’ve been feeling or how they’ve seen you so that it may feel like a shock.

Before making any decisions, give yourself a chance to think about how you feel. You may realize that this surprise offer is what you've been searching for.

Leo

You are only responsible for the choices that you make, Leo. You can’t take on the emotions or feelings of others in your decision-making process.

While you’ve been through a profound phase of growth and have been considering the emotions of your partner more so, that doesn’t mean you can ignore your own needs. You will need to choose your relationship and the direction you want to take your life in today.

This decision has arisen before, but now you will make a different choice. Just remember that you can have the best intentions, but that doesn’t mean you can live your life for others.

Virgo

Don’t miss out on this opportunity, dearest Virgo. While Scorpio energy can make you express yourself in ways that you usually wouldn’t, it does serve a valuable purpose.

You may have recently exploded or dropped a bombshell announcement on your partner. This sent them reeling, and you have been wondering about the future of your relationship.

Today’s energy, though, is one of reconnection. Allow yourself to sit down with your partner and listen to them. Continue to express yourself honestly and see where the conversation goes. This relationship hasn’t reached an end, but instead, a brand-new beginning.

Libra

Don’t question when everything finally starts to align in your favor, Libra. The Moon and Mercury will unite in Scorpio today, bringing about the kind of romantic offer you’ve been dreaming of. This will not only bring the love that you’ve always wanted but will resonate with all the inner work you’ve been doing.

There is a person in your life who truly sees you for who you are. This person wants to give you the world, but you need to make sure that you have the space to receive it. Your life is about to take a turn for the better, so don’t start questioning whether you deserve it.

Scorpio

Apologizing is a crucial part of making a relationship work, dear Scorpio. While you are the zodiac sign that is comfortable in the depths, you don’t often apologize.

This doesn’t mean that you don’t require them from your partner, but only that for you, it’s difficult because you see it as a downfall instead of an opportunity for growth.

Today’s energy will invite you to apologize to someone close to you. This apology pertains to assumptions you made, which led to a hasty judgment or decision.

Yet, it wasn’t based on fact. Take this chance to apologize so that you don’t shut out the love you deserve.

Sagittarius

Notice the signs around you, Sagittarius. A sign doesn’t always appear with flashing lights and bravado. Sometimes the strongest signs from the universe are those that are quiet or subtle.

They give you a chance to listen, and to remember that you are not alone on your journey. As the Moon and Mercury unite in Scorpio, you will receive a divine sign about your romantic life.

This will be a quiet sign, though, so it’s important to pay attention. Remain aware of what arises and how you feel, as this small sign could be the first step in changing everything.

Capricorn

Don’t rush through your healing process, Capricorn. Scorpio energy helps you to heal the relationships in your life and create greater authenticity. But you can’t rush through this process.

Today, we encourage you to have an emotional and honest conversation with your partner about what you need from this relationship. Try not to have your mind made up or be solely focused on yourself.

You need to open yourself up to explore a new perspective so that you and your partner can reconnect and find your way back to each other.

Aquarius

Don’t ignore the voice of your inner self, Aquarius. The Moon and Mercury will unite in Scorpio today, inviting you to hold space for your inner self.

This energy is about creating time to reflect and journal so that you can gain a deeper understanding of yourself, rather than engaging with a romantic partner today.

You need to be confident in what you want, which means learning that listening to your inner self is crucial. If an opportunity comes up to talk with your partner, don’t force yourself to show up if you don’t feel ready. The most important matter right now is that you finally get to the bottom of how you feel.

Pisces

Don’t let the past hold you back, sweet Pisces. Scorpio energy brings opportunities for new beginnings in romance and life. With the Moon and Mercury uniting in this transformative water sign today, there will be an opportunity for change.

This opportunity, though, also serves as confirmation of your past decisions and the work that you’ve invested in yourself.

While you may still have some doubts, be sure that you’re ready to seize this chance at love when it arrives, as it’s everything that you’ve been dreaming of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.