4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 23, 2025

On October 23, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The transit Moon trine Jupiter puts attention on our old wounds and shows us how the past has shaped our present state.

We are, after all, the sum of our past experiences. Yet, the present is where we create the future, and for four zodiac signs, October 23 feels nothing short of magical. It's all good. Thursday's energy reminds us that growth often arrives through acceptance, not resistance. It’s time for us to turn pain into wisdom.

We are the alchemists of our own fate, and on Thursday these four astrological signs will learn from their mistakes and realize that their stories still hold immense power.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On Thursday, Moon trine Jupiter highlights the way your mind can both heal and hurt, Gemini. And don't you know this all too well? You’re learning that insight means nothing if you use it against yourself. The revelations just keep on coming.

On October 23, an old insecurity will resurface, but it’s not here to haunt you. Rather, it’s here to be healed. This is when you step in to save the day for yourself.

When you face this insecurity without judgment, it loses its hold. It's time to be kind to yourself, Gemini. Be gentle and forgiving of yourself. In your case, the real wisdom comes from self-compassion. That’s where the freedom begins.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For you, Scorpio, Moon trine Jupiter reassures you that whatever you've gone through in the past, you can totally heal from it in the present. You’ve done the deep work, and now it's time to forgive yourself for the things you couldn’t control. This is about closure, not guilt.

On October 23, you will feel a sudden release, as though something heavy is finally falling away. Holding on to pain has served its purpose, and you no longer need it.

This is the true turning point for you, Scorpio. Healing isn’t forgetting; it’s reclaiming your strength and making something out of it. Your wounds do not define you, Scorpio. You’re a survivor, and that counts for everything.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Jupiter is personal for you, Sagittarius. If Jupiter is involved, then you are influenced. It's just the way it goes. This event shows you where optimism meets reality, and how believing in yourself can carry you through what logic cannot fix.

On October 23, you will find yourself reflecting on a past disappointment and realize that it led you exactly where you needed to be. Wow, that's some earth-shattering stuff right there, Sag.

This understanding lifts a burden and restores your confidence. Yes, you had to go through what you went through to become the superhero you are right now. That's how it works. Good to know!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Jupiter opens a space for emotional healing that even you can’t intellectualize away, Aquarius. The universe is asking you to feel before you analyze and to trust emotion as part of your intelligence.

On October 23, you will experience an encounter that puts you in touch with empathy. Seeing things from someone else's point of view really moves you, and this is what brings about a change in your own perspective.

Vulnerability is not weakness, Aquarius. It’s the bridge between you and the deeper truth you were once afraid to face. You're evolving and you know it, and this feels inspiring and promising.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.