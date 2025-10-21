Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For October 22, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot and horoscope is here for October 22, 2025. Wednesday is the last day of the Sun in Libra, and it enters Scorpio. Today's collective tarot card for each zodiac sign is Judgment, a call toward rebirth, renewal and restoration. It's time to finish anything you started during Libra season.

Today, you're just beginning to scratch the surface on what's lurking beneath the skin. Make it your intention to study yourself more intensely. Prepare yourself for deep research, self-analysis and unlocking the hidden mysteries in your heart. This is the perfect month to gain a stronger sense of self, start therapy or to journal. Read up on Sigmund Freud, whose rising sign was Scorpio. Let's find out what this means for your astrological sign, starting on Wednesday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, October 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords

Make it exist before you make it perfect, Aries. You have tasks on your to-do list, ideas in your head, and change that you want to see. But you won’t see it until you take action.

Your tarot card for today, the Six of Swords, indicates that this can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t need to be as grand as you imagine. The Six of Swords communicates that more than ever, it’s more important to move in any way.

The key is to release your expectations and show up with whatever you have. You will see more change when you’re consistent in any mood than when you wait for ideal conditions to start. Make the plan now. Research in the five free minutes that you have. Don’t wait for things to be perfect to begin.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

You are more capable than you give yourself credit for, Taurus. The Queen of Pentacles means it’s time to refine your inner voice. Is it kind? Does it help you be the kind of person that you want to be?

This message is something that you ought to note because your tarot card for the day, the Queen of Pentacles, indicates that you will never outgrow who you see yourself to be in your mind. This week, be mindful to think thoughts that are of the nature you want to be.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Priestess, reversed

Gemini, listen to your instincts. The Priestess, reversed, suggests something may be off. There may be a misalignment between your inner and outer world. Perhaps your intuition has told you to do something, and you’ve ignored its instruction.

Reconnect with your intuition, and notice if you’ve had any gut instincts or feelings about the people around you. If you feel a nudge and are unsure of where it’s coming from, it may be your instincts.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

It may be hard for you to see, Cancer, but you have many gifts. The Three of Pentacles invites you to question what they are, but more so, what you want to do with them.

Some gifts are too good for you to keep to yourself; you would be doing the people around you a disservice not to share them. There may be a craft of yours that you could market to, which benefits others, and allows you to make a profit doing something you love.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Swords

Hardships can feel paralyzing, Leo. It’s vital that you know it’s safe to admit that you're not OK all of the time. Endings are a part of life; everyone encounters struggle at some point or another.

But your daily tarot card, the Ten of Swords, encourages you to accept that struggle comes to an end, too. It won’t always be like this. Positivity doesn’t always mean feeling good in the moment, but knowing that hope will come back around.

Keep your head up, Leo; brighter and better days are ahead.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Judgment, reversed

Virgo, your daily tarot card, the Judgement, reversed, is a call to see things for what they really are. You may be grappling with self-doubt and a lack of confidence at this moment. But you must see you are so worthy of trust, Virgo. And often, your brain lies to you.

Take this as an opportunity for reflection and to still your mind from overthinking. You could enjoy a good journaling session, dumping all your thoughts, or a couple of moments in silence.

Life may be hectic right now, and this is your chance to ground yourself, even if it’s only for a moment. Take your sights off your to-do list for a bit.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Swords

You have a strong spirit, Libra. The Queen of Swords represents courage, intelligence, and a powerful woman; qualities that can be seen in you.

Some people may provoke you to feel shame for it, but it isn’t something to feel shame about; it’s something to own and be empowered by.

This world doesn’t need people who conform and are quiet; the world needs more people like you. Stand in what makes you yourself, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

Your worth goes beyond your accomplishments, Scorpio. Your identity isn’t found in what you do or what you gain.

You may feel temporary satisfaction from material things, but in the long run, you can feel the emptiness that comes from placing such value in a fleeting thing.

Draw your confidence and worth from yourself, even before you accomplish anything. Despite what the world may tell you, your productivity doesn’t measure your value. Love yourself for who you are, not merely what you do.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Moderation is key, Sagittarius. Black-and-white thinking can be tempting, but it’s balance that leads you to a real quality of life.

There may be some things that are better to cut off altogether, but for the most part, a healthy life includes all things in moderation.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Wands

Good things are coming, Capricorn, and sooner than you realize. The Page of Wands signifies the beginning of a positive beginning in your life!

Welcome this phase with open arms. This could look like hearing out a new idea or meeting new people. You never know what is on the other side of that door, so check and see for yourself. Say yes to new opportunities and things that sound intriguing to you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Sun

You are blessed, Aquarius, and there's truly nothing that you can do today to ruin the good that's coming to you.

Today's message from your daily tarot card, the Sun, is to lead your life with gratitude and a mind that is primed to see the good all around you.

You're an inspiration. Life presents numerous opportunities for worry, but today, let your heart lighten up a bit.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Wands

Sometimes, our brain mistakes challenges that feel hard as something impossible. But just because you don’t feel like doing something doesn’t mean you can’t do it, Pisces. Know the difference.

The Ten of Wands means you may be met with the chance to rise to the occasion. You may come out on the other side, surprised by what you could accomplish. You may experience a great reward; not just what you get from others, but the internal gratification of realizing what you’re capable of.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.