Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, October 22 — You Can't Ignore The Truth Today

Scorpio Season begins in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, as the Sun moves into this transformative water sign. The Sun represents action and luck, while in Scorpio, it helps you to use all you’ve been through to make yourself and your relationship better. Yet, this can’t be done by glossing over what is difficult, but by facing everything as it comes up. Scorpio requires that you be willing to get a little messy for love. Embrace harsh truths, discuss your wounds, and be open to speaking your truth. This is the season for understanding that love can only flourish when you’ve finally faced your own darkness.

Scorpio is the deepest water sign of the zodiac. Unlike Cancer and Pisces, Scorpio rules the depths and all that is often unseen. During Scorpio Season, you will be called to dig deep into your truth, embrace themes of alchemy, and take a walk into your subconscious. Scorpio Season calls for you to be brutally honest. This is not a time to worry about being perfect or getting it right on the first try, but let yourself get messy. Let yourself hold space for raw emotion, listen to your desires, and above all, never forget that everything you go through has a higher purpose.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 22, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor what you genuinely want, beautiful Aries. Scorpio Season is a time of transformation, increased intimacy, and recognizing that everything has a season, including some relationships.

Give yourself plenty of time to reflect on what you genuinely want for yourself, don’t hold anything back, and let yourself surrender to the process going on in your romantic life.

There is no limit to the love that you can experience, but you must make sure that you’re not simply holding onto someone because you’re afraid to let go.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your love be built on truth, sweet Taurus. Scorpio is the ruling sign of your romantic relationships and building a life that you fully love.

Scorpio carries an intensity that you often find uncomfortable. Whether it’s in terms of your feelings or the dynamics of a real-life connection, you must let yourself hold space for what feels painful.

During this time, you will be encouraged to explore themes of truth within your romantic life. Be sure to be honest with yourself and your partner, and don’t hesitate to discuss what has been on your mind.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to put yourself first, Gemini. While you do need to shift the focus back to yourself, you also must practice grace for your own process. In life, you will be continually called back to your own process of growth, allowing you to recenter yourself.

This is one of those times, but you can’t judge yourself for what you need to do. You may be considering taking a break from a relationship or simply craving more alone time.

Give yourself plenty of space to journal and take care of yourself in the ways you crave, as this will help you understand what has felt off in your relationship recently.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to do it perfectly to begin, Cancer. Scorpio represents your deepest desires of love and togetherness, yet it also rules your inner sense of creativity.

While Scorpio energy can help you understand yourself and your romantic desires, there is also a perfectionist tendency to this zodiac sign.

Remember that you don’t need to do anything perfectly, whether it’s in your relationship or starting something new for yourself. Release any judgment that you’re holding over yourself and try to enjoy this process.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t talk yourself into what is meant for you, Leo. Scorpio Season is a time to be radically honest with yourself, and that special person in your life. Scorpio governs themes of romance, home, and family.

This is an opportunity to address any lingering issues and to move forward from what no longer resonates with you.

You don’t need to talk yourself into making the responsible choice or continuing an obligation if it no longer resonates with you. Instead, you can honor your truth and face any changes as they arise.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice compassion, sweet Virgo. It’s essential not only to practice kindness with your partner when communicating, but also to extend it to yourself.

Scorpio Season is a time of dramatic change in how you think about love, and because of that, how you communicate. Scorpios can make your words a little rough around the edges, but that’s actually okay.

Having compassion for yourself isn’t about only saying things that are sweet or being gentle, but recognizing that sometimes you may need to be blunt.

You aren’t actively trying to hurt another’s feelings, but that doesn’t mean you need to protect them from the truth either.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t try to make a relationship into something it’s not, Libra. While you do tend to be attracted to long-term relationships, it’s also important to recognize that not every relationship is meant to last forever.

Scorpio Season has you fully embracing your power and recognizing that you can’t make a connection last if it’s not meant to. Be sure you’re aware of your boundaries and why you are continuing a relationship.

You are meant to be free and have the space to attract the love that’s meant for you, but first you must release what isn’t.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Celebrate yourself and your growth, dearest Scorpio. Today is the start of your zodiac season and your solar return as you prepare to celebrate your birth.

Scorpio Season is a powerful time for you to tap into the law of attraction and radiate your authentic self. Be sure you’re not giving your energy away or letting yourself get distracted during this period.

Scorpio Season should be all about you and radiating your full self so that you can continue to attract all that is meant for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t ignore your intuition, Sagittarius. Scorpio Season always brings some surprises, as you can tend to let yourself get a little wild during this time. Your intuition is heightened, and your ability to talk yourself out of pursuing who and what you want is lessened.

This means that you often surprise yourself with the choices that you make during this season, and that is precisely what you are meant to do. Listen to your intuition and be sure you’re validating your inner desires.

Scorpio Season has a way of bringing about the most magical love, but you need to let yourself go where you are directed to find it.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve real love, Capricorn. Scorpio Season strips away all the obligations and responsibilities that you often attach to your romantic life. Instead of seeing matters through a practical lens, you can understand what it means to have genuine love in your life.

During this time, be sure that you’re being honest, face any challenges that arise, and don’t be so practical when it comes to romance. Real love is always built on truth, so make sure to be honest with the person in your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Surrender, Aquarius, and keep surrendering through all that arises. Scorpio Season is a time of inner transformation as you are asked to shed what you’ve outgrown.

This can be a time of dramatic changes in your personal and professional life, but you must allow yourself to keep growing.

Don’t choose what is comfortable just because it’s what you’ve come to know. Listen to your inner self to validate your desires and trust that by surrendering, everything will ultimately fall into place.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take that first step, dear Pisces. Scorpio Season will be intense this year as Saturn and Neptune are both wrapping up important phases in your zodiac sign of Pisces. Yet, Scorpio represents new beginnings, and for you, it’s something you more than deserve.

Scorpio carries transformative energy, as well as the energy of rebirth. You have walked through the flames, you’ve let your old life be burnt to the ground, and you’ve settled into the quiet cocoon of becoming.

Now is when you will finally emerge on the other side and realize that all you’ve dreamed of, including that forever love, has been waiting for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.