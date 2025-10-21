4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, October 22

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Scorpio season begins on Wednesday, and whenever the Sun is in this watery sign, it has a unique way of bringing what seems dead back to life.

Wednesday is the start of a new era where hidden wealth can be found. You may inherit a situation that someone else no longer wants or needs, and when it falls in your hands it's a boon! You might find out a secret hack that saves you money, and you're able to put what you have and use it wisely. Wednesday is the start of a 30-day astrological season when hidden luck will rise to the surface, making abundance much easier to be found.

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and power. During Scorpio season, what wasn't working before can now improve. A major and abundant change is around the corner, and it's only a matter of time before four astrological signs find the path to success.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you will gain abundance in your personal life, and you'll find luck by culvitating a life that is focused on who you want to become in the world. The Sun will enter your zodiac sign, which means this is the start of a one-year solar return. A solar return is when you have an entire year to focus on one single thing that helps you improve your life.

What do you want to do during this time? If you're hoping to become more abundant, ask yourself what you need to do to make yourself better on a personal level. Where are you investing time and energy into others but there's no recipriocity? Clear out your closet of clothes that are no longer befitting of your style. Go through clutter and remove it from rooms that cause you to feel a negative vibe. Take a class or start a new hobby, and schedule a physical exam with your doctor to make sure everything is going well.

Investing in your body, mind and spirit will help you to find luck because you're healthier and more receptive. Your mindset will grow exponentially stronger, and you'll become more attractive to the type of opportunities you seek.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, your relationships will help you to attract a partnership that brings you luck and love in a powerful way. Even though Wednesday is the beginning of when your zodiac sign will attract some significant abundance, it's actually the start of a 30 day transit that extends through November 30, during Venus in Scorpio season.

You start being lucky in partnerships that are likely related to business; then, later you'll be lucky in love and likely you will also feel fortunate in the area of money. You're entering a very special window of opportunity where your life can be radically transformed from what you have now to what you will have in the future.

The way to attract abundance right now is to do things that relate to Scorpio and your idea of partnership. Ask the hard questions. Become intimately familiar with your partnerships' needs and wants. Aim to learn more about and from others and use that information to reflect on yourself.

Starting on Wednsday, you may discover hidden talents or receive feedback about yourself from someone who sees into you in a way that you can't view yourself. You may find that there's a special connection or emotional chemistry that sparks the imagination and makes a dream come true.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you are a powerful little zodiac sign, and you'll attract abundance and luck on Wednesday, October 22 through others. Scorpio season helps you to tap into resources that were not available to you in the past.

You will have to learn how to gracefully accept help when you are in need. It won't be easy for you to do initally, but the good news is that the Sun wil help empower you to embrace this very special part of being strong. It takes courage and strength to admit when you are lacking in an area of life that someone else is more capable of.

The wonderful part is the secrets to growth unlock. You discover things about yourself that you did not know previously. You gain insight and wisdom from the life experiences of others, which is a form of wealth, abundance and luck for you. You save time and you avoid vampires who drain your precious energy.

You will feel a change begin on Wednesday, and the best part is that it's only the beginning.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you are about to see your personal value increase in a way that you didn't realize was possible. The Sun will be in your sector of investment, which means that your zodiac sign will attract some significant abundance and luck in real estate, possessions, and self-worth — and yes, that includes money.

Start investing in your future, and don't forget to count your blessings, because there are more on the way. You may get payments coming in from refund checks or perhaps as gifts from friends or family. If you have a project that you will finish by the end of Scorpio season, (November 21), a reward will come your way.

Remain positive and open minded. What you can't see today will appear before your eyes soon!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.