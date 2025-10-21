These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On October 22, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on October 22, 2025. We are approaching a very unique time that will not repeat again in your lifetime, for another 165 years. After spending a few months in Aries, Neptune will return to Pisces where it will be until January 26, 2026. So even though today is the start of a very good horoscope, this incredible energy will last three months!

Starting on Wednesday, the wonderful experiences you had in your life that helped you to arrive to where you are now will repeat themselves for a final lesson. You can dream about the future. Your mind and heart will feel punch drunk with love and hope.

The lesson learned today will be extra special for five astrological signs. Let's explore what this means for them starting on Wednesday.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you'll have the very best horoscope because a dream comes true for you in your career. You are a visionary, so when you have an idea, you play it through in. your mind countless times. You work out what you would do if you could have a specific opportunity. You imagine how you'd help others when you are where you want to be.

Of course, there are moments when self-doubt kicks in, but fear is short-lived. You have climbed many mountains, and you know that you're destined for great things. One, is to help people who you see hurting reach their goals.

That's what makes this day so unique for you. A dream bigger than yourself manifests. What you once thought was a one-and done and no other opportunity left seems to return to your life, but only this time, it comes back with layers. You realize that there is additional opportunity you can capitalize on involving others. You've always wanted to make an impact in the lives you touch, but you didn't see how to do it before.

Now with Neptune back in Pisces, your rose colored glasses are back on. When you get a spark of insight, run with it. Don't let it simmer on the backburner. You've got three months to create the perfect ending for your professional life. Seize the day!

2. Cancer

Cancer, you're about to have one of the best horoscopes on October 22, because you'll see some changes in your life that allow you to travel more, learn about culture, and expand your mind. You love a sweet escape, and you enjoy learning about other people.

It doesn't matter if you're flying to a different state or continent or if you're traveling to a local restaurant where people of different cultures mingle. You're ready to explore the world, and you know the more you learn the easier it is for you to love people where they are.

Your primiary motivation for travel is authentic, and it's rooted in a dream you have that the world can find peace. You realize that if you are able to feel it in your life, that it's possible for others. The idea of this happening over the next three months is a heartwarming one, and you want to savor it.

3. Leo

Leo, you're going to have the best horoscope on Wednesday, because a resource you needed will come to you easily through a friend or loved one. You don't typically like to ask for help or to take from any person. But you realize that life is cyclical. You scratch someone's back, and then later, when you need it, they can do the same for you. You love how good it feels to help your friends, so you get that they will feel glad to be there for you too.

You may not like the vulnerability that comes with needing friends, but you also realize that it teaches you something that you need to learn: miracles happen, the universe is always at work, and when you think you're invisible, something spiritual takes place to prove you wrong.

You realize starting now and over the course of the next three months that you have a spiritual connection with people (and they do with you). The world is a marvelous place, and you're so blessed to be here during this time where Neptune is in Pisces!

4. Virgo

Virgo, you'll have the best horoscope on Wednesday, October 22, because your love life starts to show signs of promise. When Neptune returns to Pisces, you may have an ex re-enter your life or you may see that a chapter left unfinished in a relationship is finally ready for a revision.

The idea of having a final time to make good on what you have thought could be the perfect relationship sets your heart on fire. You feel like the powers that be have heard your heart's cry. You have always said if you could just repeat history, you would choose a different ending of your life's book.

That's what Neptune in Pisces helps you to do. It brings a dream of love back into the picture. You no longer have to pretend that you want a love life that lasts. You can be the mooshy-gooshy, lovey-dovey person you know you can be. Send the heart emojis and lavish loved ones with gifts. Your romantic era is starting and you're ready for it.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll have a wonderful horoscope on Wednesday because your home life becomes a place where you can dream and you feel safe in your own skin. Home should be a place where people come and go, and you feel that if you can't be yourself than what is the point. Neptune back in Pisces helps you to cultivate your dream and invite others to practice authenticity with you.

This day brings you a vision of happiness and joy. You can be honest, and yet, also be inspired by what's not working well today because tomorrow it will be better. There's a desire to explore dreams, and you're the lead who makes them come true.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.