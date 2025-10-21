The Universe Has A Very Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 22, 2025

On October 22, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio gets us to a place where we feel we can trust our deeper instincts. This phase is all about courage and sticking with the plan.

This lunar phase influences four zodiac signs in such a way that our introspection inspires self-trust. We're on to something, and we now know that we are on the right path. The universe is encouraging us to keep going. The message is one of purpose and renewal, like a cosmic nudge toward personal truth.

1. Virgo

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio invites you to pause and listen closely to that inner voice of yours, Virgo. You've been searching for clarity, and on Wednesday, it creeps up on you, slowly but surely.

The doubts that once clouded your judgment now start to fade, and an easy sense of calm replaces them. You don’t need external validation when you feel perfectly validated just by being you.

October 22 shows you that stillness is your strength and that you can trust in it. The universe is affirming your path and asking you to believe in your choices. You are more connected to it all than you think.

2. Libra

The universe speaks to you through balance and equilibrium, Libra, and during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, you'll rediscover what that means. In your case, it's more about harmony than perfection. You’re learning to accept what is meant to stay and release what isn’t. Smart move.

On October 22, your emotional world feels more manageable because you’re finally permitting yourself to feel everything without harsh judgment. That’s healing, Libra, and you're doing it.

The sign you receive will come through an honest moment with yourself or someone you care for deeply. This is your invitation to believe that peace is possible. Let life unfold naturally, Libra. The less you control, the more beauty you’ll find in what’s already here.

3. Capricorn

This Scorpio transit has you taking notice of your ambition and what exactly you're doing about it, Capricorn. Rest and reflection are also forms of progress, and this is something you might want to take into consideration.

You don’t always have to push forward to make headway. On October 22, this lunation will help you understand that sometimes you need to take a break and just pause.

Patience brings you progress at this time. This is a moment to trust in timing and in your ability to rebuild or redirect. You've planted the seeds, Capricorn. Now it's time to let them grow.

4. Aquarius

This is a day to open your mind to unseen truths, Aquarius, and you might even surprise yourself at what you find. The universe is guiding you to look beyond logic and trust your intuition. It’s not always easy for you to lean into that kind of thinking, but on October 22, this will unlock the insight you’ve been missing.

You might receive a sudden realization that connects past events with present purpose. You're starting to see the big picture and the larger plan. That awareness changes everything.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, you may find yourself surrendering control without losing direction. Let the universe show you its hand. Trust the process, Aquarius. It's all good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.