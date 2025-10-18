Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From October 20 - 26, 2025

This week's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for October 20 - 26, 2025. The collective tarot card for everyone this week is the King of Pentacles, reversed, and its message is to be careful when it comes to money. Try not to fall prey to overspending or succumbing to sales that exceed your budget. This is a week to live within your means.

The Moon will transit from Libra to Capricorn, so we begin the week focused intently on forming new friendships and end it with attention turned toward work. There is a New Moon in Libra on October 21, an energy that can help you grow your partnerships and create new social alliances. Scorpio season starts on October 23, ushering in a season where focus is best turned towards writing a will and handling tax or inheritance matters. You'll have 30 days to improve your resourcefulness, including helping others with what you have.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from October 20 - 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Ten of Cups

Aries, change to you is like a breath of fresh air. You embrace the opportunity to explore things because, during the journey, you learn about yourself.

This week's tarot card indicates emotional fulfillment being on the horizon, likely in your relationships via travel or work-related opportunities. Be open to adventures.

Keep your ears alert as you learn about the world's resources that can be used to help others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Ace of Wands

Taurus, you're always looking for ways to self-improve, and sometimes the path toward greatness requires you to take a road you've never traveled before. This week, the Moon will highlight your health, relationships, and travel.

You'll have a chance to reveal how you handle your personal goals while balancing your partnership. The Ace of Wands indicates that a new beginning is awaiting you. Don't let yourself miss out on a chance to start over and discover things about yourself that you didn't know before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Five of Cups

Gemini, you're a curious little zodiac sign, and you are always eager to learn and grow from others and your personal experiences. This week, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of events centered around romance and relationships, and you may also gain access to resources from a partner or friend.

Invest time in your romantic life and don't forget to take care of yourself. Your tarot card of the week, the Five of Cups, indicates the potential to lament the past. It's one thing to feel sorry about decisions you made with the information you had. But whatever you do, don't dwell on what you can't change; learn from the past and grow from it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Page of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you're a sensitive soul with a deep well of wisdom available to you. Sometimes, this knowing comes in spurts, and other times, your intuitiveness evades you.

This week, though attention can be placed on your family, love, health, and your business or marital partnership. There may be a need for attention to family and love above all else.

The weekly tarot card for your zodiac sign is the Page of Cups, reversed, indicating a creative block you'll need to overcome. Pay attention if this happens to you, because it is often a sign that you need to take action to boost your spirit and refresh your mind.

You can break the block by doing something as simple as going for a walk or listening to a new music genre.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Ace of Cups

Leo, you're a thinker, and you're someone who enjoys art, crafts, and things that people do that communicate open expressiveness.

Your weekly tarot card is the Ace of Cups, indicating potential for a spiritual or emotional new beginning. Meditate, sing, connect with your inner voice.

The Moon will help you to focus and channel your energy into activities involving writing. You might enjoy writing a card to a family member to express your appreciation for them or journaling to process your thoughts and emotions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Eight of Wands

Virgo, you're an analytical person who continually thinks about how to improve your life or to make the world a better place. This week, life can move quickly, and you may have several options manifest without much effort on your part to bring them into your life.

The Eight of Wands signifies swift communication, which may require making snap decisions without much time to plan. Pay special attention to your finances and communication, such as emails or texts, particularly when interacting with family or friends.

Be sensitive to the feelings of others when discussing love or romantic matters to avoid misunderstandings or preventable conflicts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Three of Wands, reversed

Libra, it's been a good month for you thus far, and with the New Moon happening in your zodiac sign, your birthday season will end on a high note. This week, focus on yourself, your personal development and value, your social circle and your extended family.

You will also notice some changes in these life areas. The Three of Wands, reversed, encourages you to remain patient and persistent. You may experience a few delays or what appear to be setbacks.

These delays can cause you to feel a lack of confidence because you'll feel like you ought to be further ahead when, in fact, you're not. Don't measure your success or growth by how far others are; instead, compete against yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Scorpio, you're so intuitive. Your mind is sharp, but your gut instinct pierces deeper. This week, you'll be recognizing areas of your life that need to change.

There will be an ending of one chapter that opens the door to a new one. A future awaits you. You may be focused on how your past impacts your present goals; give yourself the time you need to figure things out.

The one caveat to note comes from Wheel of Fortune, reversed. You may feel resistant to change, and it can be challenging for you to understand what you need to do next.

Try not to hold yourself back from growth, especially when the timing is perfectly aligned with your birthday season.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: The Devil, reversed

Sagittarius, you're not one to shy away from the truth, even if it's ugly and raw or unpleasant to acknowledge. You're the first to admit when you're wrong, and that's part of why you don't have a problem confronting others when their actions are out of place.

This week's focus will be on the business side of your relationships, and you may decide that it's time for you to branch out and learn new things.

You're tarot card, the Devil, reversed, is reminding you to remain free from restrictions. Don't allow yourself to be held back by shame or habits that create problems in your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you're a worker bee, and when you set your mind to get things done, you don't let anything stop you. You're an inspiration to others, and when it comes to influencing people in all the right ways, you're top-notch.

This week, your focus will be on work and your social network, and you may have a few opportunities arise that allow you to adjust your priorities.

Your weekly tarot card reminds you that new beginnings require time and patience. Give yourself a chance to adjust, sort things out, and figure out how to fit into a new schedule or routine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, your mind is a powerful source of energy this week, as you share ideas, go on adventures and meet new people.

This is an excellent week for social networking. Become active again with in-person social groups and take a break from LinkedIn to meet others in your community in person.

Try to be patient with yourself and others. Don't let yourself worry that what you want won't happen if you don't make instant friendships or make any connections your first time out. Focus on taking baby steps.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

Pisces, you're ready for change, and you know that it starts and ends with you. The Moon will be activating your resource sector, particularly in terms of how you help others, learn from experiences, do your work, and support friendships.

You will want to focus primarily on your travel plans for the holiday season. If you don't plan to travel, consider what you'll do for gift exchanges or whether you'll get involved in charity.

Your Ten of Pentacles tarot card is about cultivating lasting wealth, so make it a point to invest your time and energy wisely. Don't squander whatever resources you have available to you. Be frugal and wise.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.