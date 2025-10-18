Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From October 20 - 26

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from October 20 - 26, 2025. This will be an interesting week. There's positive energy all week from Monday through Saturday. October is a Jia-Shen(Monkey) – Yi-You(Rooster) month, and the week is a Ren Xu - Wu Chen, where Dog water energy that is flowing and easy to navigate is met with the earth energy of a Dragon, which requires structure. You will want to work on balancing your instincts with action.

Monday is a day to establish your projects and work on a work in progress. Tuesday, work on removing obstacles that hinder your progress. Wednesday will be your busiest day of the week, but it's perfect for planning and strategizing. If you need a day for rest and or self-care, aim for Thursday, a balance day. Friday is a steady day, perfect for staying home and spending time with family. Saturday is the ideal time to start a new project. Exercise caution on Sunday, a destructive day, where tension can lead to problems if not handled carefully.

Now, let's find out what else is in store for every animal sign in Chinese astrology.

Dog

Dog, your animal sign reveals that you are truly one of a kind. You're a friend of all friends, and the type of person who is always there for those in need. However, kindness can often be perceived as a sign of weakness.

Starting on your best day of the week, Monday, October 20, a Ren Xu 壬 戌 Water Dog Establish Day, you may feel like you have a lot going on, and you do. In fact, you may have your loyalty put to the test. Staying true and being sharp when navigating treacherous waters will reveal some important things you need to know.

Good friendships will provide you with protective energy. You can learn from a colleague or acquaintance who refines your ability to make sound and ethical choices. Pay attention to your internal compass as you feel what is being said. You might get tempted to gossip or take a stand on a cause that doesn't really relate to anything that you're doing currently. Avoid defending causes because you are supporting friends or situations about which you have only vague knowledge.

To stay in your center of power, wear navy blue. Pay attention to the number 10, your power number for this week. You may be taking on a leadership role or feel like you're being prepared for one. 10, which reduces to a 1, signifying leadership and a pursuit of excellence.

Your best astrological match of the week is the Rabbit animal sign. Their gentle and sensitive nature will give you a feeling of supportiveness. Your worst match is the Dragon Chinese zodiac sign, due to their ability to remain cool under pressure. You'll want to tap into nurture or compassionate energy instead, and their approach may feel off.

Dragon

Dragon, you're known for your power, and you can be a little intimidating when around others. This week, though, you'll need to tone this energy down for the sake of your relationships. A softer approach is required. Your central theme is to learn how to be humble and to serve others.

Your best day of the week is Sunday. October 26 is the Wu Chen 戊 辰 Earth Dragon Destruction Day. Your best match for the week will be the Monkey animal sign. Your worst match for this week may involve Chinese zodiac signs that are Dogs.

Avoid being selfish. Your friendships can be a source of envy. Try not to compete for things that may hinder your growth because you think they will improve your future. Remember, some items provide superficial power, but hold you back in the long run. Your power color is Imperial red, a symbol of power and passion.

Your power number 8, a number associated with infinite power and energy. Sometimes, this number implies a rags-to-riches story. You may experience a setback, but by the end of this week, you'll see how all the pieces of your life fall into place and work to your benefit.

Goat



Goat, your curious nature will help you all week. Asking questions will open doors that would otherwise be unavailable to you. You will want to avoid pushing away help, especially if you need it. Your friendships will teach you how to be more authentic and honest with yourself, even when you feel vulnerable.

You will feel more open around Horse animal signs; it will be tougher to feel vulnerable and transparent around Ox Chinese signs, due to their stern nature. You won't want to show your softer side around individuals who tend to see the world in black and white thinking.

Your best day of the week is Saturday, October 26, a Ding Mao 丁 卯 Fire Rabbit Initiate Day. On this particular day, avoid running from problems and escaping into daydreams or wishful thinking. Instead, take action. Form the plan you need to implement on Monday.

Wearing rose pink will give you a sense of power and a feeling of calmness and peace. The number 5 is your power number of the week; anticipate changes and surges of creative energy. You will have ideas for projects that you should write down so you can follow up on them later.

Horse

Horse, if there were a single word to describe the overall theme of the week, it would be 'success ', financially and with friends. Starting October 20, your confidence increases exponentially, and the way you handle various tasks yields fairly instant rewards for your effort.

You'll feel like you're on top of the world; enjoy this natural high that often follows a winning streak. The only caveat is not to assume your boon will last forever, so be careful with overpromising or acting too generously with what you have, as you could overextend yourself.

Your best day this week is Friday, October 24, a Bing Yin 丙 寅 Fire Tiger Stable Day. On Friday, if you have to make an important decision, act with confidence, and don't delay submitting your answer. If you're looking for a power color to wear, crimson red is it. Your best animal sign match this week is a Rat. You will want to be careful around Tigers; their competitive nature can put you on edge.

Your lucky number this week is 3. Pay attention to the ways that the universe speaks to you, especially if you see situations that seem to follow a pattern of this number. It's a number for creativity, communication and writing. You'll find that doing things that involve writing will boost your confidence and give you insight.

Monkey

Monkey, this is your week to establish yourself. If you have a goal or an objective you want to complete before Sunday, take a step in the right direction. Don't be passive when it comes to accomplishing tasks. Proactiveness is where you will achieve the most success. You may encounter a few overly stressful situations.

Your best day this week will be Wednesday, October 22, a Jia Zi 甲 子 Wood Rat Full Day. Your best Chinese animal sign match is Dragon; avoid conflicts with Pig animal signs. This week, try not to add to or listen to conversations that involve gossip or attempts to twist the truth to suit someone's agenda. Instead, focus on maintaining a clean conscience by remaining objective and neutral.

Your power color this week is gold; wear it in clothing or with jewelry. Your power number is a 9, which is associated with ambition and confidence. Don't be shy around others. Your sense of humor and quick wit will be a welcome relief for others during tense times.

Ox

Ox, this week, you will reap rewards for your efforts, but it's essential to remain patient. Success may come slowly, and your effort needs to be steady. From friendships to finances, you're building a foundation based on routine for lasting results; avoid higher-risk activities in the hope of achieving greater results.

Since your main objective this week is to establish yourself, it is best to avoid inflexible thinking. A rigid mind can become easily frustrated, but being adaptable will give you the insight you need to keep going forward. Your best Chinese animal sign match is the Snake.

Your worst zodiac sign to work with is the Sheep. Your power color this week is brown, representing stability and loyalty. Your power number is 8. Your best day of the week is Saturday, October 25, Ding Mao 丁 卯 Fire Rabbit Initiate Day.

Pig

Pig, everyone needs a clean slate, and this week, you have the opportunity to create closure. The past gets sealed, and the future unfolds before you. Closure is a key theme throughout the week, helping you reframe how you apply your energy to improve your life. Let go of the past in forgiveness and embrace what's ahead, knowing that you're choosing joy.

Starting on Tuesday, October 21, Gui Hai 癸 亥 Water Pig Remove Day, begin the pruning process. You will want to be tender when you start the slow journey away from the habits or situationships that once defined you.

Your best day this week will be Monday, a well-established day, where you can set your mind on a goal: self-improvement. The person you'll work best with this week will be an animal sign of the Rabbit. Be cautious around Snakes, as even though they are wise, a part of you may feel like you need to learn specific lessons on your own.

Your power color for the week is green, with the best shade being closer to sea moss, which is symbolic of the detoxification process. Your power number is 2, which symbolizes harmony within and without. Whatever you do, work within your power and avoid playing the role of the victim.

Rabbit

Rabbit, tap into that beautiful mind of yours this week. Think deeply, but also listen to your heart. Your central theme is personal growth through intuition. You can see and perceive what's going on in your heart, and you're able to tell how you influence others through your presence and words.

Your friendships will bring you some level of prosperity through conversations this week. Don't shy away from topics involving investment ideas or money habits. You may learn something from a person who has more experience or knowledge than you. When you need to make a decision, avoid being indecisive. Again, listen to your heart when you're unsure. Your intuitive gut instinct will always be correct.

Your power color is a soft, lavender-like purple, providing emotional protection and support for spiritual pursuits. Your power number 6, which is related to nurturing and motherly energy. Spend time doing something for a person you care about.

Your best match is the Pig, due to their upbeat personality. Your worst match is the Rooster, because of their assertiveness. Your best day of the week is Thursday, October 23, a Yi Chou 乙 丑Wood Ox Balance Day. Use this day to read or do activities that calm your mind.

Rat

Rat, this week, practice critical thinking. The more tasks you can do to sharpen your mind, the easier it will be for you to find your fate. Your central theme is choosing quality experiences over quantity. Exercise discernment when deciding which activities you'll involve yourself in.

Your friendships will be an area of caution; avoid overcommitting yourself to activities to fill the time. You may have a few problems that need to be resolved or help others to sort through. You might overthink; try to focus on facts and resolve situations quickly. Then, move on.

Wear deep blue and indigo for trust, prosperity and intuition, and your power number 1, which symbolizes leadership and self-sufficiency. You'll be taking a lead and want to be emotionally ready for the week ahead. Your best match is the Dragon because of their wit and cunning.

Your worst match is the Horse due to their overly playful personality that can be distracting. Your best day of the week is Tuesday, October 21, a Gui Hai 癸 亥 Water Pig Remove Day. Use this day to remove barriers. Delegate tasks that someone else can do.

Rooster

Rooster, you're learning to lead by example this week. You'll be making friends and need to work well in partnership with others. Your best match of the week will be with an Ox Chinese zodiac sign. Their determination will inspire you to remain strong and not waver during tough times. Your worst match of the week is the Rabbit animal sign. Their empathy can feel like enabling. You'll want to avoid letting someone encourage you to give up when you know you need to press forward.

Your friendships will require clear communication; there can be rifts in your relationships, so work on smoothing out conflicts before they escalate. Avoid trying to be perfect; let flaws in your personality allow others to see a human side of you. Your best day of the week is Sunday, October 26, Wu Chen 戊 辰 Earth Dragon Destruction Day. This is the best day to remove negative energy from your home, life and relationships.

When you let go of things that don't benefit your future, you'll feel exposed. Wear shades of white to maintain a pure mind and spiritual openness. Your power number of the week will be 5; pay attention to changes, especially if you see a 5 on a clock or on signs. Take note of what follows, as there may be something you can learn from that experience.

Snake

Snake, you're so graceful and wise, and it's beautiful when you show others how you can turn off detachment and allow fate to step in and do what needs to be done without your influence.

Your central theme this week is emotional detachment. You will be guided by your intuition and loyalty to yourself and your higher power. Trust your instinct, especially on your best day of the week, Thursday, October 23, a Yi Chou 乙 丑 Wood Ox Balance Day.

Plan to take things a bit more slowly. Let your heart speak to you before making decisions or pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone (they aren't always meant to be overcome). You'll discover who your true friends are. Your best match is the Rooster animal sign, known for its honesty. Your worst match is the Pig Chinese zodiac sign due to its complex personality, which can be hard to predict.

All week, avoid petty power games or situations where someone may try to gauge whether you're jealous or readily controlled by envy. Be the bigger person, and show how you can be happy for others even if you're not where you want to be at the moment.

Your power number is a 4, which symbolizes balance and order. Aim to create more structure in your daily life, and try not to do things that don't make sense.

Tiger

Tiger, to say that you're brave and naturally charismatic is an understatement. This week, your passionate nature will be put to the test. You'll need to dig into your emotional sources of courage and muster the strength to pursue a big goal or a meaningful dream.

Starting on Friday, October 24, Bing Yin 丙 寅 Fire Tiger Stable Day, you'll want to listen more than you talk. In fact, hearing what other people have to say is a way to demonstrate profound wisdom, empathy, and leadership.

You'll find new ways to align your life's purpose with friends, and your best friendship match this week will be a Horse due to their personable nature. You will have tension with Monkey animal signs, only because their wit or tendency to use sarcasm to lighten heavy energy may feel harsh when you're trying to be serious and learn what others need.

The best color for you to wear for power this week is orange; it will give you a feeling of vitality and creative energy. Your power number is 7, a spiritual number that is perfect for writing and journaling your thoughts and feelings. Let your passion guide you this week as you find your purpose for the remainder of the year.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.