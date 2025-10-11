Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From October 13 - 19 — It's Time To Get It Together

Each zodiac sign's weekly one-card tarot horoscope is here the week of October 13 - 19, 2025. Venus enters Libra, and we finish the final week of the Sun in Libra. The Moon will travel from Cancer to Libra, so we are focused on our home, appearances, daily routines involving health and wellness, as well as our intimate relationships. Our collective tarot card for everyone this week is The Lovers, reversed, which encourages you to evaluate your life without comparing yourself to others.

Don't let feeling like something is missing cause you to change; instead, review for practicality's sake. Let your life make sense and strive to work on yourself, because it's what brings you happiness. Now, on to the weekly tarot card reading for every astrological sign.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from October 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Weekly tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups

Wow, Aries, look at you! The week is full of love energy. The Ace of Cups as your weekly tarot card reveals something special about your future, and it's related to romance, partnership and a new beginning.

The Sun has been putting a spotlight on your relationships, especially those related to matters of love. Even though the Sun will leave your zodiac sign next week on October 23, Venus will be in Libra, adding the final touches to romance. Expect something magical to reveal itself.

Perhaps you'll meet your soulmate or discover a special connection with the person you're with, allowing it to deepen. Use this week to cultivate your relationships. Go out and socialize.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Weekly tarot card for Taurus: Temperance

Taurus, Temperance means patience. Learning to be patient with yourself is a good starting point this week, as the Sun and Venus are aligned with health and wellness goals.

Make the most of this time in your life by reviewing what you need to do to become the healthiest version of yourself in the future. You can start by having a conversation with someone about what you want to accomplish. This week, make a small routine that incorporates your new goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Weekly tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot, reversed

Gemini, you are going to be wearing your heart on your sleeve all week as the Sun heats up your romantic life and Venus enters Libra. The Chariot, reversed, reveals an uphill climb, but the way to resolution isn't to run away.

You may feel vulnerable when discussing your emotions with others. If you've been hurt in the past, it may feel like opening up is a big risk. You don't want to be hurt.

But you have to stick to what you're doing until it's completed. If you have something to say, then be open to it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Weekly tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Swords, reversed

Cancer, the Ace of Swords, reversed, refers to family and your home life. In fact, this theme will be present for the remainder of the month, so pay close attention to what is happening this week.

Because this card is reversed, you must be particularly cautious when expressing your feelings, especially during emotionally charged moments. There may be some clarity issues, and you may not fully comprehend what you need until the situation is resolved.

This week, take your time and consider what you hope to achieve.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Weekly tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands

Leo, keep your eyes open and listen intently as much as you can. You are on the brink of a new beginning, according to the Ace of Wands.

You may find it is much easier for you to read between the lines this week since the Sun and Venus will enhance your communication skills. You may have something important to say that affects a large number of people, via social media, writing, or a meeting.

Choose words that are impartial and fair. Consider how you want to frame your message and think about your goal. Use this time to go for your dreams. If you're going to start over again or do something you've never done before, then why not choose joy to be at the heart of it?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Weekly tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you may feel stuck in life right now, and the reason could be associated with money. However, with Venus entering Libra on Monday, financial matters will start to improve. What you need to know from the Six of Swords in reverse is that change is always going to bring some challenges.

Even when you want a situation to be different, saying goodbye to what you already know can make you feel afraid. What matters is to detach yourself from the emotions that hold you back. Instead, act on what you know will get you to where you need to be.

A door will open for you this week, but you must choose to walk through it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Weekly tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant

This is your week, Libra! You have Venus entering your sign, and since the planet of love rules you, a glow up is around the corner. You'll start to attract attention from others because of your radiant nature, naturally embodying that 'it' factor.

With your birthday season wrapping up this week, it's a great time to refresh your look or go through your clothing to determine the one signature piece you need to elevate your wardrobe to the next level.

The Hierophant tarot card is a reminder that improving does not mean you have to revamp your world completely. Start small and see how you feel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Weekly tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Wands

Scorpio, two words best describe the energy of this week: The End. The Nine of Wands is about hardships that push you to reconsider your future and spark change. You never want to be so committed to how things are done a certain way.

With the Sun completing its transit in Libra, you will feel the energy change in your life, and it will lead you to a place of closure. With Venus entering Libra on Monday, you could either gain or lose money this week; either way, a situation will feel challenging, and it can cause you to realize how you want the next life chapter to be.

Learn more about who you are and what you can accomplish. Allow life's most challenging chapters to show you precisely the warrior you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Weekly tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Cups

Sagittarius, the theme for this week will center around your extended relationships and your social network. The Nine of Cups symbolizes a beautiful wish or dream coming true.

This week, you will feel a stronger bond and a more profound sense of value coming from the people in your life that you care about. Venus and the Sun in Libra emphasize love and presence, so make it a point to reach out to people and let them know you care.

Life is looking good for you. Expect a very special miracle to come true in your life this week, and it may come from a person you already know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Weekly tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, you may feel tested this week and have to work hard to accomplish anything you do. Your tarot card, the Four of Wands, reversed, highlights relationships as a source of emotional tension, marked by delays.

With the Sun and Venus in Libra, you will need to act kindly toward others. However, if you're mistreated, the tables can turn quickly to bring matters back into a positive light.

Disharmony can lead to a lack of balance in your interactions with others. A confrontation could happen. Speak against injustice or a perceived threat with fairness and an open mind and heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Weekly tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you don't want to escape your problems, but this week, you may feel like that's the best way to deal with them. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, encourages you to address the tension head-on instead of hoping it will go away if you ignore it.

When you need relief from stress, everything in life seems to move at a slower pace. You may feel frustrated as a result. With Venus and the Sun in Libra, the idea that a vacation or mini-getaway appears to your sensibility. Wanting a break is a valid response to stress, but finding a solution that aligns with your personality and needs is the best approach.

Growth is happening even if you can't see it yet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Weekly tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups

Pisces, you're such a gentle and quiet spirit, and when life feels like it's a little bit intense, you want to figure out how to make things better. The Sun and Venus in Libra bring out your need to control outcomes, which can be hard to do if you are working with others.

Open your heart to what other people are saying, even if their ideas don't match your own version of the truth. The Queen of Cups can be you: a person who has mastered their feelings.

You may feel like you're unable to connect with them right now, but trust your heart to guide the way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.