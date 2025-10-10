3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, Starting On October 13

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love all week, from October 13 - 19, 2025. This is the week where you may feel as though the odds are forever (not) in your favor, but don't jump to any conclusions. There is definitely some good energy coming through for the three animal signs all week long.

The week begins on a positive note, with Monday, October 13, giving off the perfect vibe for taking that first step toward a goal or project. It's an Initiate day, so you need to trust that whatever you do will work. Tuesday and Wednesday are the most challenging two days of the week. On Tuesday, remove threats to your dreams. On Wednesday, avoid high-risk activities. Success is yours for the taking on Thursday. Then, on Friday, you will get to claim your rich rewards. Saturday is the perfect day for getting some last-minute things done; meanwhile, pat yourself on the back this Sunday for everything you've accomplished.

Now, let's find out what else is in store for the three luckiest Chinese zodiac signs this week, according to Chinese astrology.

1. Horse

Horse, you'll attract luck and love all week, but your most fortunate day will be on Thursday, October 16, a Wu Wu 戊 午 Earth Horse Success Day. You'll need to work for your luck and for love. You won't find it sitting at home waiting for either to come to you — the stem branch pairing of Wu Wu energy, where fire and earth come together.

Be careful not to be so grounded that you stifle passion; don't be so passionate that you exhaust your resources. Take a balanced approach, and your natural, charismatic personality will make you very attractive to others. Avoid being clingy or trying too hard to get attention on October 15.

For luck in love, schedule a first date or a romantic conversation to speak about the future on Thursday. For business or financial success, October 16 is an ideal day for making plans, organizing your schedule, or completing a project. Try not to pick an argument on October 14, a Destruction day; no one will win any battle or discussion.

Spend a little extra time in the sunlight, and if you can tolerate it, aim for foods that are considered hot — such as red or spicy foods — to increase your inner heat. Colors that are believed to attract luck include earth tones, such as browns, dark reds, burgundy, and deep gold. You're most compatible with Tiger, Dog and Goat this week.

2. Rabbit

Rabbit, you'll attract luck and love all week, but your most successful day will be on Monday, October 13, a Yi Mao 乙 卯 Wood Rabbit Initiate Day. You're in a prime position to plant a new seed and grow an idea into a very positive outcome.

The stem branch pairing of Yi Mao Wood energy fosters a sense of security and warmth. Even though you often lead with your spirit and your intuition, you'll want to remain grounded and purposeful. Being overly emotional can cause you to feel less focused and more distracted. Becoming too detached will leave you feeling uninspired.

To attract luck, consider collaborating with others. You will feel connected to a greater spiritual energy source when you spend time with people you know and share similar interests with. To attract love, go with a gentle approach. Lead with care and concern; you don't have to prove yourself by gaining attention from others through assertiveness or flashy behavior. This is the week to adopt a more gentle approach. If you want to meet someone, introduce yourself, but don't feel the need to know all the answers.

Lighting a candle in the eastern part of your home can help to attract luck and love into your life this week. You are most compatible with the Goat and Pig animal signs. Your best colors to wear for luck include soft pink, jade and emerald green.

3. Monkey

Monkey, you'll attract luck and love all week, but your most successful day will be on Saturday, October 18, a Geng Shen 庚 申 Metal Monkey Open Day. You'll have to temper your natural inclination to see the world through a comedic lens. You must take yourself and others seriously, or you may miss out on an opportunity for love or luck. A more serious approach will allow others to see your intelligent nature and understand your intention without confusion.

The stem branch pairing of Yang Metal and Monkey emphasizes discipline applied with careful planning. Be sharp with your wit, but leave no room for confusion. Use this week to socialize, network, and meet people without high expectations for outcomes. Listen more than you speak, especially on October 14, a wrong word can be hard to manage if it creates a crisis. Avoid gossip or mind games, and refrain from speaking poorly of a partner's friends or family, even if they do so themselves.

To improve your lucky energy, clean. Clear away clutter and remove barriers to the front door, like shoes, bags, or anything that gives you negative energy. You can put a coin in your pocket to attract money. To attract love, place flowers where you can see them. You're most compatible with Rat and Dragon animal signs. Your power colors for the week relate to metals: silver, gold, and white.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.