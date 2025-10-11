What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 12, According To Sunday's Tarot Horoscopes

On October 12, 2025, each zodiac sign has a specific and special message from Sunday's tarot horoscopes. The Sun remains in the astrological sign of Libra, so relationships remain a primary focus. Relationships improve when you act with impartiality. The Moon will leave analytical Gemini to enter the more intuitive energy of Cancer, where it will transit until October 14.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Devil reversed, which comes with advice to monitor and refrain from trying to solve all your problems all at once. Talk to mentors or a therapist. Journal your feelings. Try not to overthink; instead, use this time to process. Let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about October 12, 2025, according to Sunday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Swords, reversed

Aries, there is one thing people know about you, and that is you can be direct. You aren't afraid to confront unresolved issues. In fact, you like to say what you need to say because you feel the truth is much better than fiction.

Today, you may be bringing something to the light, and it may require everyone to step outside of their comfort zone. The good news is that despite the uncomfortable conversation, things improve.

You begin to create trust and foster a sense of openness that allows a sense of security to take root in a relationship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you are brave and confident. It's not that you work hard to be, you just are. So, you approach life with inner confidence.

You are sure of what you want and why, and you have no qualms about standing your ground. But, too much confidence can imply fear of change, and that is the danger zone for the Two of Wands, reversed tarot card.

So for today, aim for a balanced approach to life. You can be right and still allow room for an adjustment, even though you prefer things as they are. Discuss your feelings to help make the process better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Pentacles

Gemini, you love to see things grow, and you often take a diverse approach to your work, your friendships and life.

Part of experimenting with different techniques is that it can be risky and cause you to spend more money than you originally intended.

Yet, today, your Four of Pentacles tarot card insinuates that financial stability is on the horizon. Aim to do things that you love to do, and who knows? You may realize you can integrate it into your life for increased profitability.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords

Cancer, part of being such a sweet zodiac sign, is that you can take on the emotions of other people. You are empathetic and compassionate, and you often put yourself in other people's shoes to stay open-hearted.

Today, though, your tarot card comes with a warning against letting negative energy influence your mind. You're comfortable the way you are, but be cautious of allowing other people's pessimism to affect you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Pentacles

Leo, you're in your happy place when you are free from anything that stops you from doing what you want to do within reason. Today, you're looking to express your creative side, and the process can be messy, and you'll need or want plenty of room to explore ideas.

The Queen of Pentacles invites you to embrace a practical approach to inventiveness. Setting guardrails on your inventive process may feel counterintuitive to your usual approach. But have an end in mind when you are masterfully creating your living art. Be expressive with the end in mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you're confident and not easily persuaded to change unless doing so makes practical sense. You need to understand the details and buy in.

Today, you may be discussing money issues with a friend or perhaps budget concerns related to your job. This can be a positive opportunity where you highlight your conservative approach.

Be careful, though. The Queen of Wands, reverse warns you not to act overly forceful in your position. You never know if a person feels less competent, and if there are self-esteem issues, they can be addressed through education and sharing your knowledge.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Libra, you like to solve conflicts quickly and swiftly. Your approach is to understand what's happening and gather all the necessary information to make an informed assessment of what needs to be done and why. Yet, despite your ability to address issues, narrow-minded people may not be open to your suggestions.

The Tower, when it's reversed, represents a situation that feels unbendable and unresolvable. When met with resistance to change, you may need to let time resolve it on its own. Logic can't always override a person's pride.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, you're the type of zodiac sign who wants to see others improve, so when you find something unique in the design or traits of a friend or family member, you intentionally find ways to nurture their talent to bring it to the light.

Today's tarot card, The Empress, is a signal to continue nurturing what you feel is the strength of a person. You may have an idea that sparks a desire to close a chapter in one area of a person's life to write a new one. And now the timing feels perfect to test the waters and see what happens next.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

Sagittarius, you are always so optimistic and joyful, even in the midst of cold, hard facts that are painful to accept. Yet, today's discovery of what you need to know will give you a sense of peace and resolution.

The Sun tarot card promises a positive outcome for you in the middle of a tense time, and it's all you need to know to remain optimistic. You'll gain a deeper understanding of a particular person or group that you may have previously overlooked.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Swords

Capricorn, when it comes to handling disappointments, you know how to detach and move ahead without any problems, even when the problem was caused by someone else and it involves betrayal.

The Ten of Swords is about being let down, and the hurt that goes with it. Today, you may want to be respected, but not treated as you'd like. It can hurt, but you won't take it personally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Cups

Aquarius, you are an open-minded zodiac sign, and you aren't afraid to also live your life as an open book. The level of transparency you offer can cause people to wonder if you expect the same from them. Such a high level of truthfulness can be uncomfortable, but also inspiring.

Today's tarot card, the Eight of Cups, encourages you to remain steadfast and not waver in your approach. Today is about pursuing a deeper life purpose. To experience spiritual growth, you must be willing to undertake the hard work that accompanies the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you're a tender-hearted zodiac sign, but that doesn't mean you're not tough. You can be strong using the power of your kindness. It's easy for you to forgive and see beyond a person's flaws, even when they have hurt your feelings.

The Three of Wands, reversed, warns you to think about the various ways you approach obstacles. Do you tend to handle them through your mind or your heart? Choose the approach that fits your soul best.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.