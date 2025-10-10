What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 11, According To Saturday's Tarot Horoscopes

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 11, 2025, is here. The two ruling luminaries of the day are in air signs, which makes practicality superior to intuitiveness on Saturday. The Sun is in Libra, the sign whose element is metal. Remain detached, especially when making decisions that require fairness and justice. The Moon is in Gemini, the sign of duality. Consider what you can learn from the past as you create a better future for yourself.

Our collective tarot card of the day is the Two of Swords, indicating a need to make a very challenging decision where the path is unclear. Paying attention to the Sun and Moon as lamp posts, consider the meaning of their symbolism. On Saturday, you can solve a complex, perhaps emotionally driven problem by staying in the present with the future in mind, and detaching yourself emotionally from the outcome. Ask yourself what is the most ethical way to handle the situation.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about October 11, 2025, according to Saturday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Wands

Aries, you love a good adventure. When the timing for fun arrives, you want to be first in line. You don't want to miss anything.

With the Moon in Gemini on Saturday, you can expect to have an essential and intriguing conversation that may involve a relationship that is public and visible to the world.

The Two of Wands tarot card is about exploring new paths. So remain open to whatever possibilities unfold. You may be surprised where life leads you when you are willing to allow others to invite you into their world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

Taurus, it's your time to rise above the noise and face the music in the most positive, delightful way. You're about to level up. Even if life is going great right now, you are going to see how it feels when things become even better! Your health will improve, and your outlook will become increasingly optimistic.

The Fool tarot card is about new beginnings, and what an excellent opportunity for you, Taurus. You can start over again, especially if you see a chance to improve your financial situation.

Start investing in yourself, especially when it comes to learning about economics. Listen to podcasts or read articles about situations that relate to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, you are a free spirit, and there is nothing that matters more to you than to feel like obligations do not ensnare you. Limitations cramp your style.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign and the Sun emphasizing joy on Saturday, do what makes you happiest. Aim for independence. You want to be your own person, and if possible, your own boss.

The Nine of Pentacles invites you to look for new ways to find your own way in life. You have to think outside the box. What has worked for you in the past? Change things up a little bit and see what improvements you can make to better your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: King of Swords, reversed

Leo, there is a time and place for everything, and if there is a zodiac sign that understands when or how to show up in the world, it's you.

Your zodiac sign has a knack for turning situations into opportunities. You are a friend to all and an enemy to none, but that doesn't mean you don't push back when you feel cornered.

Today's tarot card, the King of Swords, reversed, is a warning that someone may be abusing their power, and if you see that, your protective buttons will get pushed.

A little bit of tension could show how much you truly defend the underdog for the people, friends, and things you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Virgo, you are a practical thinker, and you don't waste time living in the land of what-if. If it's not realistic, you won't waste your time pondering for too long.

The Sun brings attention to your career, and the Moon to your revenue. Let these remind you about how time and energy have value. You have a limited amount of time; there are things to do, such as making money and building the life of your dreams.

The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is indicating that you should remain true to your approach in life. There's the potential for misfortune on the horizon. An offensive approach is generally more effective than a defensive one. You can plan to avoid problems; be proactive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

Libra, you're someone who can push others to grow up quickly when they fall behind and act emotionally immature. Your motherly nature is a blend of stern and gentle. You refuse to turn a blind eye to a flaw, even when others do.

Today's message from the King of Cups cautions about the importance of emotional maturity and knowing when to step in and hold a person accountable. It's good to emphasize learning today, and if you're feeling like taking the lead, go for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you are not the type of person to let things slide without taking action. You are intense when it comes to matters that matter to you, such as your life, your future, and your loved ones.

The King of Pentacles, reversed, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing your tasks effectively. What do you need to pay special attention to?

With today's Moon emphasizing sharing resources and doing things for others, what has to end is on the radar because you want to end chapters that are non-productive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hierophant, reversed

Sagittarius, you are an outspoken person, and you don't mind speaking your mind. You are an outstanding thinker and have a simple way of communicating your reasons. It's a communication style that you've perfected over the years.

The Hierophant, reversed, is about the potential for conflict among family members, and perhaps you having to reject values that your family of origin holds. Say what you need to say, but try not to destroy the spirit of your relationships.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you're a stickler for time, and you don't like to waste it. You're not a clock monitor, but when you have to cut a conversation short due to its nonproductivity, you aren't going to pretend you are afraid to do so.

Today's tarot card, the Five of Swords, emphasizes a conflict that will need a resolution. With the Moon emphasizing wellness and the Sun instilling in you a desire to showcase your power to others, taking a proactive approach to resolving problems is highly likely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, you're not the type of person who sits back and waits for other people to do things that you know need to be done. You'll take action and go with the flow, even when the pace increases its momentum.

With the Moon emphasizing joy and the Sun potentially bringing up travel matters, you may find a turn of events takes you down a different path than you intended to be on. If you have travel plans, be sure to have a backup plan in case of any inconveniences that may arise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The World

Pisces, you are a dreamer and a person who isn't afraid to think big. Your objective is to be in a state of joy and remain optimistic. You have a lot to look forward to, and you want to embrace your life without fear.

Today, you may face a situation that feels uncertain and creates a sense of intensity that is harda to understand. The World tarot card emphasizes joy. Strive for pleasure in life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.