Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, October 7 — It's Time To Choose What's Right For You

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, each zodiac sign's love horoscope experiences retrograde Uranus in Gemini trine retrograde Pluto in Aquarius. With both planets retrograde, there is a heavy encouragement to pause and reflect, so giving yourself space to do that today will be crucial. Whether you make it part of your morning routine or cancel plans for the evening, you can’t become aware of how to choose differently if you don’t give yourself space to reflect.

While reflecting can often feel like a heavy task, the air signs of Gemini and Aquarius will serve great benefit today. Air energy is expansive and filled with possibilities. While Gemini encourages you to see a different choice, Aquarius helps you to choose what is right for you, even if that means going against the norm. The intensity of Uranus in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius is the ultimate dose of liberation. Letting go of your past becomes easy once you can start to understand why it was something you needed to experience.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 7, 2025:

Aries

Reflect on how you communicate, dear Aries. You may be full of fire and confidence, but how you communicate with your partner ultimately makes all the difference.

Today’s energy calls you to reflect on being able to decipher what is right for you, versus the status quo of those around you.

Be sure that you’re aware of what you want from a relationship or who you have feelings for. Knowing what is authentic for you will help you learn to communicate your needs and desires, instead of simply reiterating the beliefs of those around you.

Taurus

Be willing to entertain a new perspective, dearest Taurus. Today’s alignment between retrograde Uranus and retrograde Pluto is set to leave a lasting impact on how you approach relationships and life.

Try to give yourself time to focus on what you prioritized in the past, rather than what you feel is most important to you now. You must ensure that you’re including love in what it means to live an abundant life, rather than making it solely about your personal success.

Gemini

Anything is possible, Gemini, once you let yourself believe in it. You are one of the lucky zodiac signs who will be able to take full advantage of the energy today.

Retrograde Uranus and retrograde Aquarius represent a true awakening for you when it comes to ushering your life into a new beginning.

Uranus is helping you to transform your inner self, so that you will be willing to take the risks required to bring fulfillment to your dreams. You can accomplish anything today, but you must be sure you’re not trying to fit yourself into someone else’s box of who you should be.

Cancer

Everything serves a higher purpose, Cancer. While you may be moving through what feels like a dark night of the soul moment, you are here for a specific reason. You must take the time to reflect on your inner wounds today, especially as retrograde Pluto in Aquarius initiates a phase of dramatic opportunities for change.

You can’t gloss over your healing, nor can you pretend you’re feeling better than you really are. You are set to have some incredible breakthroughs in the romantic department, but you must be sure you’re addressing the root of your wounds.

Leo

Trust that it’s safe to let go, Leo. One of the most critical aspects to let go of when healing is how your inner story has dictated the choices that you’ve made in your life.

For example, “nothing I ever do is good enough,” or “I’m always left.” These sentiments are based on wounds, but by repeating them to your inner self, you’re creating a story that will eventually be fulfilled.

Challenge your inner story but also affirm that it’s safe to let it go, so that you can start to truly embrace the love that has always been meant for you.

Virgo

Challenge yourself, sweet Virgo. Just because you are meant to do something, doesn’t mean that it will feel easy.

Today, you are being encouraged to reflect on what it would mean to go with the flow, or play it by ear, rather than feeling compelled to adhere rigidly to past plans. This can help you understand how a lack of flexibility or ability to pivot has contributed to unfulfilling romantic patterns.

The ability to pivot represents encountering a surprise event or situation and not being able to fully embrace it or determine what should come next, because you get hung up on matters not going according to plan.

Challenge yourself to become more adaptable, and trust that whatever is happening is for your greatest good.

Libra

Choose a love that feels like freedom, dearest Libra. You mustn’t think that just because you’ve spent years devoting yourself to a relationship means that you can’t start over again.

While it’s normal to fear starting over, it’s better to embrace that path than continue to try to make something work that isn’t meant to.

A moment will arrive today that offers you a chance to exit a restrictive romantic situation and take your life in an entirely new direction. Do yourself a favor and take it.

Scorpio

While no one is coming to save you, Scorpio, that doesn’t mean you can’t save yourself. When you’ve been through a great deal of heartbreak or trauma in your life, it is normal to fantasize about someone sweeping into your life and rescuing you from everything that feels difficult.

However, that isn’t the path that you are meant to walk. The lesson being that only you can save yourself. Significant changes are currently taking place in your home and personal life.

You must be aware of any fantasies about being saved so that you can embrace your own power to save yourself and choose what is meant for you.

Sagittarius

Truth is a powerful force of love, Sagittarius. Before engaging with your partner, or that new person you’ve been thinking of, you must pause and reflect on how you’ve contributed to the emotional damage of your past. Knowing your truth enables you to practice transparency and vulnerability in your relationships.

Make a choice with which you are confident. Give yourself space to reflect on your truth, and how you want a particular relationship to progress. This will enable you to understand the importance of truth and help you see that everything could turn out better than you had previously hoped.

Capricorn

Do something your future self will thank you for, Capricorn. Love isn’t found in the routines, but in creating space for the universe to surprise you. If you are single, then this energy is calling you to change up your routine and not be so predictable in how you live your life.

Take advantage of a clandestine meeting that could turn out to be crucial to your romantic future. If you are in a relationship, try to be spontaneous and plan something that surprises both you and your special someone.

Aquarius

Follow your joy at all costs, Aquarius. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius is an intense energy to work with, but it’s also one that is highly beneficial. You must allow yourself to understand what choices are genuinely authentic, versus those where you are still trying to fulfill the roles assigned to you.

Understand what it means to follow your joy and the love you’ve always dreamed of. Prioritize what makes your life worth living and recognize that you deserve to be fully in love with every facet of your life, including your relationship.

Pisces

You don’t have to be anyone other than yourself, dearest Pisces. Retrograde Uranus in Gemini is helping you to understand the changes that you must make within your home and romantic life. While some ideas may seem unexpected, it is essential to trust your inner self when making decisions.

You will be able to tune into your inner truth today, shedding any wounds or desires that aren’t truly yours. This will allow you to understand what genuinely aligns with, and what the true meaning of home really is.

