Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from October 6 - 12, 2025. This is an interesting week for all of us. There are no danger days, so you don't have to avoid anything in particular.

Monday is a day to complete projects that were left unfinished from the previous week. However, we have two days to establish ourselves toward a goal. They are on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, focus on removing negative energy, ranging from people to clutter in the home. Friday is perfect for running errands while Saturday is meant for rest. Reserve Sunday for planning your schedule for the week ahead.

Now let's see what each animal sign can expect based on Chinese astrology.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, relationships are on the radar for you this entire week, and you may experience some ups and downs when interacting with others. On Monday, keep things neutral and use it for a planning day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you may experience a few distractions and interruptions with your plans; act with diplomacy and respect toward others regardless.

On Thursday, you may need to address a lingering issue; remain warm and compassionate. Your best day for love is on Saturday. Money matters are highlighted on Tuesday and Wednesday; exercise caution with spending on Friday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is golden brown for security. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with Tiger.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, even though you may prefer working alone and want to have some personal time, you will be pulled into more social activities than usual. On Monday, your friends boost your confidence, and you find out who your allies are. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll receive valuable feedback; be careful not to let your ego clash with those who are trying to help you.

Thursday, clear away any unnecessary commitments you may have made and make room for what you want to do. Friday, focus on reviewing your schedule and fine-tuning details, especially those involving others. Saturday can be used for running your errands or as a day of rest. Sunday is best for planning. Your best day for love and money is Thursday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is dark green for money. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with Rat.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you will be focusing on personal goals this week. Use Monday for focusing on your personal errands and tasks. Try not to get involved in other people's problems unless they directly affect you. Tuesday and Wednesday can bring tension involving others; remain objective.

On Thursday, you will want to simplify your life. This is a good day for decluttering. Friday is a great day for compromising and negotiating with others. Saturday, you will be a little more sensitive than usual; try not to overextend yourself. Let Sunday be a day for rest. Your best day for love is Saturday; avoid arguments with others on this day and focus on having healing conversations instead. Money is featured on Saturday. Be careful with spending on Friday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is lavender, which promotes tranquility. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with Pig.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, this is a busy week, with a focus on romantic relationships. You'll want to maintain a level head and avoid becoming impatient with the rapid progression of a situation. There won't be many things outside of your usual plans happening on Monday, so keep this day dedicated to closing out projects; don't set new goals yet.

Tuesday and Wednesday are great planning days. If you have any tasks to complete to initiate a new project, take the first step forward. Thursday is ideal for clearing away emails and financial clutter from your life. Friday is best for conversations with business partners. Your best day for love is Saturday, but if you're going through a breakup or looking to date someone new, you may meet someone on Wednesday. Financial matters are favorable on Monday, but be cautious with spending on Thursday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is silver for wisdom. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility is with the Tiger.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you will want to be careful not to overcommit yourself this week. Instead, focus on self-improvement and being fully engaged in what you have scheduled now. Try to protect your precious time. Plan to recharge your emotional batteries on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, focus your energy on group projects. Ask who can you help? Perhaps you can barter and trade deals.

Thursday, clear away negative energy and fix past issues. You will want to avoid any relationship drama. On Friday, aim to communicate with collaborative partnerships. Make your plans and solidify your schedule for the upcoming week. Use Saturday as a day for rest; Sunday can be used for running errands to establish yourself for the upcoming week.

Your best days for love this week are Thursday and Friday. Be careful and avoid arguments on Saturday. Try not to splurge on expensive items on Friday. Your best money days this week will be Thursday and Friday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is white for purity. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with Rat.

Ox

Design: YourTango

This week, aim to foster close relationships with friends and cultivate a sense of support with people you want to work with in the future. On Monday, focus on the work you typically do and remain grounded. On Tuesday and Wednesday, despite these being the two days to establish yourself, you may experience a delay or setback. Stay patient and calm should that happen. On Thursday, you can remove obstacles to your goals.

On Friday, you can make up for the lost time experienced midweek. Your best day for love is Saturday, and you should be cautious not to start an argument on Friday. Your financially strongest days this week are Monday and Friday; buy on Monday; conserve on Friday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is beige, which promotes stability. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Rooster.

Pig

Design: YourTango

This week, you will experience profound healing, and a sense of serenity will return to your relationships. Your best day for love is Wednesday, although you have several days where a romantic relationship can grow stronger. Thursday can be a great date night, perfect for intimate conversations. Saturday is ideal for committing to your relationship or establishing what you are as a couple now and in the future.

Financial matters are in focus this week. Tuesday and Wednesday aim to reduce expenses. On Thursday, you may receive some sort of repayment or money from a revenue source. If you're looking for a job, submit your resume on Friday; if you're interviewing or have a job, you may receive an offer of compensation or have a project come your way for payment.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is navy for bravery. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Tiger.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, if you're sentimental, this week can be very heartwarming for you. You experience some deep, soulful healing in a relationship mid-week. If you're in a rocky relationship, a new season of love can be established. If you're single, you may meet someone and instantly click. Saturday is perfect for sharing emotions or expressing your care to someone you are getting to know. It's also a great day for couples to talk about their problems for the sake of unity.

Money matters are ideally worked on Tuesday. You will find support from bankers and financial professionals. This is a great day to prepare your paperwork for the upcoming tax season. Friday is ideal for negotiating more pay or submitting quotes for business deals.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is light blue for love. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Pig.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, you are keenly creative this week. You will feel like your ideas flow nicely, and it's much easier to envision work or a project that you may want to work on with someone you know. Avoid arguments on Monday, as this is a day when tension is high and you may say something you'll regret.

You have two great days for love: Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, an established partnership will be strengthened. For singles, it's easier to meet someone on Friday. If you're invited to go out, consider it a lucky moment.

Regarding financial matters, Thursday is uniquely fortunate for you. You may be lucky playing the lottery or you might get something that you did not expect from a person who cares about your future.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is black, which provides protection. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you have a very productive week ahead of you. You'll feel like you're reaching all your goals and doing things to the best of your ability. This is a week where you shine brightly. The best day for love will be on Friday. You will want to be very careful on Tuesday.

A need to be perfect can drive a wedge between you and an intimate partner, especially if you don't have a positive, long-term relationship. For business, start new adventures on Monday, but try to stick to short, digestible goals. You will want to finish what you started on Monday by Friday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is red, which represents power and strength. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Ox.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you're doing a lot this week, particularly in the area of relationships and friendships. An old friend may reenter your life on Friday or Sunday. You may find that you're interested in reconnecting and fixing past problems for the sake of closeness. Midweek, avoid arguing over matters that aren't in your control. Instead, aim to listen better.

Your best days for love are Monday and Friday; however, you may feel like breaking up or asking for your space on Wednesday or Friday. Your best financial opportunities will arrive on Friday. Avoid spending too much on Tuesday and Thursday.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is green for prosperity. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Rooster.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, you have a strong eye on the future, including who you want to be with you when you reach your goals. Your best day for love and relationships is on Saturday. If you have any contentious traits or your partner is tired on Thursday, try not to allow yourself to be pulled into an argument. Remain level-headed. Your best financial day is Tuesday.

If you intend to launch a website or online business, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are ideal; avoid Thursdays, as you may lose money.

The best color to wear this week for your animal sign is orange, which promotes creativity. Your best Chinese animal sign compatibility will be with the Dog.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.