Once You Start Having Any Of These 7 Dreams, You'll Know Your Luck Is About To Change For The Better

Dreams have long been thought to have deeper meanings, and some believe there are certain dreams you'll start having when your luck is about to change for the better. From obvious dreams like finding a four-leaf clover to dreaming about flying, these dreams may not be random, but signals from your subconscious that a brighter chapter is on the horizon.

As Certified Dream Analyst Lauri Loewenberg explained on her website, dreams are indeed thoughts, and we can use our dreams to "point ourselves towards what we really, truly and deeply need to live the life we are meant to live." Your subconscious mind knows far more than we can understand on a conscious level, so having any of the following dreams may be a sign that your subconscious mind recognizes that luck and good fortune are on the way.

1. Dreams about precious stones or jewels

Spotting a precious stone or jewel in your dream could mean positive energy and joy are making their way into your life. It may also point to lucky breaks like a boost in your finances or rewarding relationships. Above all, it’s a strong sign that abundance is headed your way.

According to gemstone and spirituality writer Gavin Clarke, gemstones in dreams often relate to matters of the heart and abundance, which makes sense. Gifts of jewelry are often given to romantic partners, and they hold high value, which relates to financial abundance. It goes beyond the obvious, though. He wrote, "If you receive a gift of a gemstone in your dream, it is a sign that your wealth will increase," adding, "If you see other people in your dream wearing gems, it could mean that you or maybe a friend will rise to an esteemed position."

And best of all, if you dream of losing a gem or a valued piece of jewelry, you might simply assume that automatically means bad luck, but you'd be wrong. Losing a jewel is a sign that "unexpected" good fortune is headed your way!

2. Dreams about trees full of fruit

Dreaming about fruit trees points to everyday luck and personal success. According to Psychic and occult expert Florance Saul, a tree bearing fruit can suggest a good business deal or profitable opportunity on the horizon.

The actual fruit matters too. If you dreamt of an apple tree, apples point to a long life and are often omens of luck in love. Details like ripeness, color, and how easily the fruit comes off the branch can add nuance. Effortless picking often reflects ease and flow in waking life. So the next time you see a tree full of fruit in your dream, remember that the appearance of fruit is a quiet signal that abundance and joy are moving toward you like a magnet.

3. Dreams about fire

Fire is a powerful element often associated with destruction, depth psychologist and professional dream interpreter Athena Laz explained to Today.com that fire in a dream does not always mean chaos. In dreams, Laz said fire "represents a powerful force of change or purification, urging you to embrace growth and renewal.”

Dreaming about fire is like a lucky nudge from the universe to notice what's holding you back and transform it into something positive. For example, if you're fustrated about something, instead of sitting in the feeling, turn that frustration into focused action.

4. Dreams about flying

Dreaming of flying often reflects a shift in perspective, a sign your luck is about to change for the better as you rise above something that once felt heavy or limiting. It can signal new confidence or a sense of control over a situation that used to hold you back.

According to Laz, flying dreams are commonly linked to freedom, liberation, and empowerment. She explained that they can reveal a wish to break free from restrictions or roles that feel too tight. You'll find that when you carry that sense of flight and courage into your day, you can create your own luck.

5. Dreams about the number 8

If you keep having dreams about the number eight, it's a sign your luck is about to change for the better. The number eight is associated with "abundance, karma, manifestation, and power," numerologist Vannessa Williams told Well+Good, so seeing this number in your dreams is a sign those things are on their way into your life.

Shaped like the infinity symbol, the number eight represents lasting success, steady progress, or a turning point where things start falling into place, whether in love, money, or health. Its appearance suggests you are entering a phase where your efforts begin to pay off.

6. Dreams about an eagle

Seeing an eagle in your dream is a powerful sign of inner strength and bold vision. It reflects your drive to rise above challenges and stay focused on what truly matters, which is a sure way to change your luck for the better.

“Dreaming about a bald eagle often carries a message that you will soon be entering another phase in your journey of transformation," according to spiritual mentor Lola Pickett, who told Parade.com that dreaming about a soaring eagle is a sign that "you’re gaining more maturity and insight as a result of personal growth.”

7. Dreams about lanterns

You may start randomly dreaming about lanterns when your luck is about to change for the better. Lanterns are literal guiding lights, so a lantern showing up in your dream is a quiet signal that clarity is coming, especially if you've been feeling lost or overwhelmed. It’s a reminder that even in uncertainty, you carry the ability to find your way forward.

This symbol can also reflect an inner wisdom lighting the path ahead, suggesting that luck and success are within reach if you keep moving with patience and trust. It’s not just about surviving the dark, it’s about emerging with direction and purpose.