What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 5, According To Sunday's Tarot Horoscopes

On October 5, 2025, each zodiac sign will get a specific and special message from Sunday's tarot horoscopes. Mercury is preparing to leave Libra. Libra is the sign of peace and harmony, but it can also be protective and warrior-like during times of trouble. We tap into Mercury when we communicate with others and make decisions. This is the planet that helps us perceive what needs to be done now or later.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the Six of Wands, a symbol of success and triumph. You may feel like you're winning (or losing) in your relationships or while you're doing mentally taxing activities at work. You also receive the support you need from others. Let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign beginning on Sunday.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about October 5, 2025, according to Sunday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords

Aries, you often work through your sorrow and sadness. Staying busy helps you to keep thoughts and feelings at bay.

But there's good news from your tarot card reading on Sunday that comes through with the Six of Swords, a card that signals deep, emotional healing: the feelings you once thought you could never release are moving behind you.

There's hope and a sense of optimism for tomorrow. Sunday will be a good day for you because you are in a better emotional place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you're great at grounding yourself, although lately it may have felt slightly more challenging. Today can be the start of a new day where you're able to see a situation and yourself in a different light.

The Queen of Cups, reversed, is a warning against being overly sensitive about things you can't change or have tried but didn't succeed. Today is the day when you get to decide what you will do next.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, you're ready to see your efforts come through for you. You have an amazingly gifted knack for doing things a certain way and achieving the precise outcome you would like.

You're feeling fairly confident right now, even though it may appear that the odds are stacked against your success.

Today's tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, is asking you to be patient. You may not know when you'll see signs of completion, but it's coming. Be sure to wait for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you are so good at focusing on the things that make life sweet. You're an eternal optimist. It's not that you don't sense hard times when they are close, but you don't allow them to get you down — at least not for long.

Today's tarot card, the Five of Cups, reversed, is about you coming to terms with an emotional situation. You're ready to reach the point of acceptance, which will foster inner peace. Isn't that a great thing to have?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Strength, reversed

Leo, you don't have a problem being in the limelight, and you may not mind others giving you attention and doting on you. You aren't shy, and you feel as if what others say (positively) is true, then why not?

Today's tarot card, the Strength, reversed, is about being mindful of vanity and avoiding situations where you are slightly too prideful. It's great to be confident, but be sure to recognize the line and not cross it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Justice, reversed

Virgo, you appreciate facts and prefer to have things in order. You want to be around people who are comfortable with taking responsibility and being accountable for their actions. You feel that it's not a problem, especially if they are doing the things that they ought to do.

So today's tarot card, the Justice, reversed, is about standing up for what you believe to be the right thing. You may need to bring a problem to the surface and confront it. You might not like the idea of having to do so, but today is the time for bold action.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, you want your loved ones to feel safe and secure. You desire everyone to be in a situation where they are healthy and happy. You may sense when that confidence isn't present, and when you do, you step in to fix the problem.

Today's Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about legacy building, which involves caring for family when financial security is at a low point. You can give or help educate on financial literacy. You can open your heart and your wallet to make life feel lighter.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups

Scorpio, you are so sharp-minded and focused that you notice all the details. You can sense when something has changed, even if it's minimal and no one can tell but you. Today, that intensity is what puts your strength in a position of weakness.

The Four of Cups warns you against being so focused on what is wrong that you fail to see what is working right. There can be two sides to a situation, and you assume that nothing else matters besides fixing a problem; however, there may be a better way to use your energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you have a lot to say, and you can be vocal with a high level of specificity. You don't mince words, and when you share your thoughts, you're very confident to speak what you believe needs to be said. You are intentional.

Today's Queen of Swords, reversed, is warning you to measure how you deliver a message, even if it's honest. Tone also matters. Speak with kindness, which can help others hear what needs to be said without isolating them from your intent, which is to help.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, you can be so protective and shrewd when it comes to business and financial matters involving anything, including family. You enjoy conserving and don't mind being the frugal person in a group.

Today, you'll sense when a person, whether a salesperson or someone who wants you to decide in their favor, is acting manipulatively. Consider grounding yourself and taking a step back before acting on impulse. Be honest with yourself, even if others are not.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, when all else fails, stay level-headed. As an air sign, you are a master at detachment, and you know that it's good to step back and evaluate situations before you jump to a conclusion.

The important thing is to remember who you are and let that information guide you in feeling in control. For today, slow down. Allow yourself to think things through. Choose deliberate action over rash ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

Pisces, everyone has their own expectations of how things ought to be. You may not think that you do when you are trying to meet someone where they are, but even you have desires you hold in your heart.

Today's tarot card serves as a gentle warning to protect your feelings from disharmony when expectations aren't met. Focus on open communication. Consider talking over what is considered realistic. Find a way to empathize and to meet each other halfway.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.