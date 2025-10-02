Your Zodiac Sign Has Advice From The Tarot For October 3, 2025

Each zodiac sign has advice from the tarot for October 3, 2025. The Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Aquarius. The luminaries draw our attention to healthy relationships and how to be fair and objective while appreciating the light in ourselves and others.

The collective tarot for everyone is the Empress, a symbol of nurture, creativity and intuition. What nurturing quality do you need to focus on when encouraging friends, family or strangers today? Let's find out from the cards.

Your zodiac sign's advice from the tarot for Friday, October 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords, reversed

You have seen it all, Aries. You've been through so many adventures that you could write a book on the topic, and it would likely be a bestseller.

So, when you hear a friend or coworker vent about a problem, you relate, but sometimes you can forget what it was like being in the trenches. Your 20/20 vision helps you to see how a person is only as trapped as they allow themselves to be.

Today's advice from the Eight of Swords, reversed, is to nurture people toward their own insight, even when it's challenging to let them learn at their own pace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Cups

Today is a new day, Taurus, and you have an opportunity to experience an old problem with fresh eyes and insight. You may have to overcome the old desire to fall back into patterns that were once tested and trusted. You may have to decide that you won't let your mind keep you stuck in a rut.

It's time to be happy. The Ace of Cups represents a turning of the page, signaling a shift in perspective and a call to nurture fresh ways of thinking. Embrace the opportunity you have been given today. Allow yourself a chance to explore new love and new experiences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, you're a multitasker, and you do it so naturally that no one can tell how you're wearing more hats each hour as the day rolls by. It's not easy, but you find a way to manage, and you don't mind. The tasks that need to be done are being completed.

The Two of Pentacles is an encouraging card because it reminds you of the importance of every responsibility you face. You may not always have the resources you need, but you can find the energy. For you, today, that may be all that matters.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant

Cancer, you are a person of deep faith and believe in spiritual matters. Even if you don't consider yourself religious, you have likely experienced moments that feel fated or destined. You know many of your relationships were brought to you by the universe for a reason.

Today's tarot card, the Hierophant, reminds you to reconnect with your higher power through meditation or by spending time in nature. Allow yourself the opportunity to connect with love and energetic matter, so that you can feel your own vitality and hear your inner voice more clearly and loudly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords

Leo, you are a go-getter, and you are a person who prefers to win no matter what. Even though you may not consider yourself to be competitive, you are in many ways. You set a goal, achieve it, and then start over again.

The Five of Swords tarot card is about meeting your match when it comes to expressing your competitiveness. You may meet someone who wants to beat you at your game, and you may push harder to stay at the top.

Your advice is to be careful not to forget what matters most to you: winning at an activity or maintaining healthy relationships.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands

Virgo, you have a lot to say. You have a great mind, and because of your caring personality, you often share in a nurturing way. It's easy for you to be motherly; it's in your DNA!

On Friday, you may sense that life is moving at a faster pace. You might recognize that friends or family members have a lot on their plates and too much going on. The Eight of Wands is a fast-paced energy symbolized by eight wands flying through the air at once.

This warning gives you time to prepare mentally in advance and to embrace that it's going to be a productive (and likely) hectic day. Everyone (including yourself) will need to be gentle with themselves and others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The World, reversed

Libra, you are patient, and it's easy for you to express kindness because you understand that life moves at its own pace. Circumstances take the time that they take; you can't always rush the process.

Today's tarot card, the World, reversed, suggests a slower-than-average approach to doing things. You may wonder if you're doing a disservice by not pushing to complete tasks more quickly.

You may question whether you need to try harder. The advice is to let plans fail because a pivot in the right direction will be around the corner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, one thing you're not is a person who waits a long time to make a decision. You know whether you like something or not. You can tell by the way something makes you feel. It's beneficial to follow your instincts.

The Two of Swords, when it's reversed, is energy that goes against your typical way of doing things. You may feel uncertain about something you once felt confident about. You may feel like you need a little more time to make a decision.

When facing tough decisions, you may need to trust your intuition even if it's uncertain. Act and follow your instincts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a free spirit, but then again, you can also be your own worst critic. You may aim to do things perfectly or try to keep your work done at a higher level to avoid criticism from others — a loathed experience for you.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to take it easy and not to let yourself become overly burdened by a need to get every single thing right all of the time. Even when you try to be perfect, you're going to make mistakes.

You may still experience moments where your efforts could have been improved. Enjoy the process more and allow room for human error.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, not every person is born with innate confidence. Some individuals must be taught to feel comfortable within themselves, and you may have moments or areas of vulnerability where you have to do it the same.

The King of Wands, reversed, invites you to reflect on your inner self. Today's question then becomes how to reach a point where uneasiness lessens and you feel brave enough to try out new things even when you're not sure of your talent or skill.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you have a sharp mind and a keen ability to know when you are in a situation that needs hyper awareness. You know how to detach from situations that could bring you down. You know how to hold on and grow closer to situations or persons that build you up.

The King of Wands, reversed tarot, is a warning about leadership that may not do what they are meant to do. Instead, they will foster delays or create confusion. They will try to keep you off kilter, and you have to know how to spot the difference. Stay strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups, reversed

Pisces, remain optimistic. Think about all the wonderful things that you want to do this week. You have to set goals for yourself. Aim higher than you have ever aimed before. Don't be afraid to dream big and believe in yourself.

The Four of Cups, reversed tarot card, is here to motivate you on how to get things done with grace and happiness. You can move beyond old ways of doing things and redefine what the future means for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.