Monday's daily tarot reading is here for September 29, 2025, with insight into each zodiac sign's horoscope. The Sun is in Libra and the Moon enters Capricorn. A Capricorn Moon diverts our attention to work, social standing and how we appear online to others, particularly concerning the areas of respect and power.

Our collective tarot card for everyone is The Star, which is about spiritual matters. Despite focusing on work or relationships, a part of you will prefer to withdraw into your inner world. The balance is to share your knowledge and to be comfortable asking for space from others when you need time for yourself. Now let's explore what you need to be careful about on Monday, for each astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for Monday, September 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Strength, reversed

Aries, you are the first sign of the zodiac, which makes you a natural-born leader. How you lead others and the positive energy that comes from a working partnership are super important to you. So, when you find yourself entering that type of role, you take it seriously.

Today's warning from the Strength, reversed tarot, is to be mindful of blind spots that often come when you feel vulnerable or unsure. You will want to give yourself a little bit of grace.

Make room for error, which is normal at times. You may encounter a learning curve, even if you consider yourself an expert in your field.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Swords

Taurus, it's always a good idea to live and learn from your experiences. You can become fixated on a situation, leading you to make swift assumptions or categorize people and problems in a particular way until further notice.

Today, you may find yourself stuck in the past, and to get out, you have to decide you no longer want to be there. Your tarot card for the day, the Six of Swords, invites you to explore what it would take to help you move beyond mental blocks that stop you from feeling joy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Wands, reversed

Gemini, even you can become overly stimulated by things happening in your life. You may go through a few moments of change and love it. It's exciting for you to learn new things or to have diverse adventures. But there comes a point in time when it's also too much for you. Too much can lead to feeling overworked, and burnout sets in.

Today's warning from the Ten of Wands, reversed, is not to carry a workload or responsibilities beyond what you can handle. You may feel like you can do it, because you want to. But at what expense? Be sure to know the cost before you agree and confirm added commitments.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Cups

Cancer, you are a social person who loves to dote and care for others. Loving people like you do can be both a high honor that fulfills your heart and makes you come alive, but there's also the part of you that needs more self-care.

The message from today's Three of Cups tarot card is to find a harmonious balance between what you do for others and how you care for yourself. Make time for both. Give attention and priority to what you see, which makes life simpler. Don't be afraid to ask for time alone to rest and recharge.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Page of Swords, reversed

Leo, it's terrific to be the type of person who has all the answers or vets information. The fact that you are a critical thinker speaks volumes about who you are and what you are capable of as a person who influences others.

You carry some duty when it comes to how you speak around others. The Page of Swords, reversed, is warning you not to say what you can't back up with facts. Be sure not to blurt out information, or you may be perceived as immature.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles

Virgo, you can be what people call overly frugal, perhaps even borderline cheap, but not without reason. You know a person should not live beyond their means, and you try your best to remain as aware of your economic limitations and obligations; it's best to play it safe when spending is involved.

The King of Pentacles tarot card is a promising signal for your future. It lets you know that you are going to see some reward for your sacrifices: financial stability and material success — all earned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords, reversed

Libra, as someone who cares deeply about relationships, there's also a part of you that others often don't see — your protective side. You are fierce when you need to be, and you do so out of the same love you feel for people you are gentle-hearted about.

Today's tarot, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is giving you a heads-up that poor communication may be coming up for you with another person. Be cautious not to jump to conclusions, should a red flag appear. Ask clarifying questions to see that what you heard is also what was meant.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups, reversed

Everyone has their moments, Scorpio. Some people are slightly averse to adulting and try to avoid taking on responsibilities beyond what they enjoy.

Other zodiac signs take on more than their share; you often fall in the second camp, and that is partially why you can become a bit obsessed with outcomes or controlling what people do or why.

Today's tarot, the King of Cups reversed, reminds you to keep a close eye on your feelings and ask why you are doing what you plan to do. Is it coming from hurt, worry or fear? Or are you taking on more duty than needed?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, ask why when you aren't sure why a plan didn't work out how you expected it to. Failed plans can have financial costs. Your time is a resource that you don't like to squander or waste, so when you feel that you might have applied energy in an area of life that didn't give you an outcome, it's not just hurtful, but can be downright infuriating.

So, today's tarot, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is asking you to consider the long-term or short-term solutions you may need to work through. You may find that the solution is much easier than you initially thought.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Justice, reversed

Capricorn, you have to do what's right for yourself, even if it doesn't make sense to others in the moment. With the Moon entering your sign, you may experience a slight identity crisis, prompting lots of questions about life and the future.

Today's aim, according to your Justice, reversed tarot card, is to be fair to yourself. If you don't know if you're right or wrong about a particular position, investigate. Allow yourself permission to explore and search for answers. But whatever you do, honor yourself and trust that you will figure things out with time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

Aquarius, you're a thinker, and when it comes to time, you often measure its value and your investment. People may try to push you to live according to their timeline, but you don't have to do that if you want to move more slowly or take a different path. You are the captain of your ship and the director of your life's journey.

The Seven of Pentacles is about patience, serving as a reminder that patience is often linked to a specific goal and its eventual outcome. Ask yourself what yours is? What timeframe do you need to follow, and why?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you are a loving zodiac sign, and sometimes you're the healer in your friendships. Today may be one of those days when you are asked to be a shoulder to lean on or a sounding board for someone who needs to discuss a problem.

The message from your tarot card today, the Queen of Cups, reversed, is to guard your heart when taking on other people's woes. You can easily take them on and make their emotions personal. Try to stay emotionally detached, even during moments where you must feel compassion and empathy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.