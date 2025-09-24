Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 25 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

Today's daily horoscope for September 25, 2025, is here for each zodiac sign. What does Thursday's astrology reveal for you? The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Venus in Virgo, and you get a closer look at how you truly feel outside of the noise of life. Today, your feelings are examined and put under the microscope.

What do you truly desire? What deserves your energy, and what is just noise? On Thursday, your heart gets a tune-up, your loves get a check-in, and the small, intentional gestures suddenly carry seismic weight. Find out what this means for all astrological signs.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, September 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, Thursday is a day to notice the currents in your life that you usually ignore. On September 25, small, repeated gestures hold more power than you think.

Your habits, routines, and even private rituals are whispering truths about what you truly want. The tension between intensity and precision is felt, and it could seem a little dangerous. Are you ready to follow where it leads?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, something hidden presses against the surface as the Moon aligns with your ruling planet Venus on Thursday, insisting you pay attention. Secrets, unspoken desires, and the subtle weight of responsibility converge in ways that feel both intimate and urgent.

Your world isn’t asking you to rush. Instead, look into the details that matter. What you tend to quietly, such as your care and devotion, carries the power to transform everything.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, curiosity takes a sharp turn into the deep end on Thursday. The ordinary is hiding extraordinary patterns — if you’re willing to see them.

Small conversations, passing moments, and repeated signs are breadcrumbs to a bigger story. As the Moon aligns with Venus, attention is your superpower. The ordinary could reveal the extraordinary if you look closely enough.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, vulnerability becomes a weapon of liberation on September 25. Your emotions, usually a quiet hum, are amplified today, revealing the hidden currents in your relationships and routines.

What feels uncomfortable is also fertile. What seems mundane is secretly transformative. Lean in. Let your care, attention, and heart guide you. There’s something really special in the quiet corners of your life.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, passion collides with precision on Thursday. The way you express desire, creativity, and devotion today should e deliberate. Small, careful acts ripple outward, carrying weight you might not yet see.

The world rewards courage that is tempered with thoughtfulness. Intensity is fine, but it should be refined, not wasted. Show up fully as it’s time to play with fire, but wisely.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the sacred often hides in the ordinary. The way you tend to your routines and schedule is all instruments of transformation. Taking care of yourself is magical alchemy. Precision is devotion.

The way you tend your life quietly today will echo louder than any bold action tomorrow. Observe what you cultivate, because it is fertile in ways you cannot yet measure.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, the balance you crave is found in the depths. Behind smiles, gestures, and polite conversation lies the pulse of desire.

On September 25, you might catch a glimpse of it in a glance or a word left unsaid. The tension you feel is not a warning. Look at it as an invitation to look closer and listen better.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, change has arrived at your doorstep. Secrets and desires surface on Thursday. Power and transformation await, and it’s all here, pressing for you to spend some time sitting with it all.

The world is showing you where to release, where to invest, and where to let go. The intensity may feel destabilizing, but it’s also liberating.

Lean into the deep currents because courage today rewrites your story tomorrow.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, insight sometimes comes in disguised forms. When the Moon aligns with Venus on Thursday, patterns in your unconscious are signaling what’s next.

Discipline and curiosity merge today, showing you that small steps carry enormous consequences. Pay attention, because the ordinary is secretly the map to what you’ve been reaching for all along.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, power is hidden in plain sight. The small choices, quiet diligence, and tiny gestures of attention you make today carry more weight than you realize.

Real change in our lives comes from noticing what others overlook and confronting what lies beneath the surface. Which quiet action today could quietly shift the course of your relationships or ambitions?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, today asks you to read the invisible signs. Desire and responsibility intersect in unusual ways, nudging you toward discoveries that feel uncanny.

Subtle details that may have been hiding in the corners of your blind spots are teaching you something, if you take the time to notice.

The extraordinary isn’t always in the bold, dramatic moments; sometimes it’s in the details you almost walk past.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, intuition guides your heart today. In love and connection, the smallest gestures — such as a lingering glance or a gentle word — carry messages that run deeper than mere conversation.

Emotions are amplified, revealing hidden desires, unspoken needs, and the subtle currents that shape your relationships.

Trust the quiet signals and dreams that hover at the edge of the unconscious that you feel beneath the surface.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.