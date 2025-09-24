4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Wake-Up Call From The Universe On September 25, 2025

On September 25, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful wake-up call from the universe. Three retrogrades in motion bring a wave of awareness. Neptune retrograde clears away illusions, Uranus retrograde shakes up stale routines, and Chiron retrograde points us toward healing what still hurts. This is a big day for us down here on good ol' Earth.

Together, these energies bring a wake-up call for four zodiac signs in particular. The universe is not trying to confuse us, but rather, nudge us into alignment with our own truth. It’s meant to wake us up to our own strength, healing, and freedom.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

For you, Aries, Neptune retrograde shines light on places where you’ve been in denial. You may have convinced yourself that something is fine when it isn’t, but September 25 shows you that facing reality is what actually brings relief.

Advertisement

With Uranus retrograde rattling your routines, you might feel that life is asking you to take a different approach than usual. Don’t resist it. It's all OK. The shake-up is only here to push you into a better place.

Chiron retrograde highlights the personal wounds you’ve been carrying around, while reminding you that healing is still possible. The message you receive on this day is that you don’t have to identify with pain. You are ready for renewal.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This combination of retrogrades reminds you, Gemini, that not every path is meant to be traveled forever, and that's a pretty big wake-up call. On September 25, you’ll get a clear message that it’s time to redirect your focus. Neptune retrograde has you seeing straight through the illusions you've held on to.

Uranus retrograde urges you to think outside your usual patterns. It’s as if the universe is asking you to consider a new way of solving an old problem. Surprising ideas may arrive, and they’ll be worth pursuing. How very Gemini of you!

Chiron retrograde reminds you that your words carry power. Healing doesn’t just come from what you think, but more along the lines of how you share and express yourself. Your message is this: your voice can heal, so you might as well start with yourself.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, the weight of responsibility has been pressing hard, but on September 25, you’ll see that some of what you’ve been dragging around doesn’t belong to you. Neptune retrograde clears your head and shows you how you’ve been burdening yourself unnecessarily.

Uranus retrograde shakes the ground beneath your plans. Instead of resisting, try to embrace flexibility instead. This unexpected shift is the universe’s way of pointing you toward a better route.

Advertisement

Chiron retrograde pulls your attention inward, especially when it comes to areas of self-worth. The message is simple but powerful: you are enough, as you are. The success you’re building doesn’t need to come at the cost of your peace. Trust that truth.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As Neptune retrograde rules your sign, Pisces, this moment feels almost too personal. On September 25, the illusions you’ve been living with dissolve. It may sting at first, but it turns out the universe is showing you reality, and it’s a gift.

Uranus retrograde encourages you to step into the unknown rather than running away from it. You may need to break away from a pattern you’ve held onto for far too long. Surprising freedom comes from this step.

Lastly, Chiron retrograde brings healing to your heart. Old wounds may resurface, but not to haunt you, Pisces. You will be shown how to release what hurts you. Healing is not only possible, it is already underway.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.