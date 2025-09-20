Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 22 - 28

The weekly tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs from September 22 - 28, 2025. The energy this week changes significantly. The Sun will go from earthy Virgo to airy Libra. We focus more on people than on the things we need to do to make life run smoothly. Mars will be in Scorpio, so be careful about power and control issues when working with others. Our collective tarot card for everyone is Temperance, which teaches you to be patient.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

This week, aim for the middle ground. Strike a nice balance between relationships and the things you need to do. Rather than feel like you have to please others to foster peace and harmony, aim for compromise. Now, let's see what else is in store for all twelve astrological signs.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for September 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Ace of Cups

Aries, you tend to take initiative and tackle personal problems independently. But your weekly tarot card is a promise for a fresh start. The Ace of Cups promises you an emotional cleanse. There are several ways to approach it.

You can have a good cry, Aries. You can ask the universe to help you learn and move on. You get to purge any unhealed emotional trauma this week, perhaps by speaking to a therapist.

Remove reminders, such as old text messages or tokens, that keep you stuck in the past. Let go with grace and don't be afraid to start again.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Two of Pentacles

You have a lot on your plate this week, Taurus. The Two of Pentacles is about restructuring your schedule as you strive to work through the various tasks that demand your time and attention.

You may dislike knowing so many things are in the works, and you have to figure out which to prioritize on a minute-to-minute basis. Create a schedule, but remain flexible.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, use that wonderful mind of yours. The Magician tarot is about figuring out what works for you and helps you to create the life you want.

You have the power to manifest almost anything that is meant for you, but with that same energy, you can deflect it away. So rather than talk negatively about the things you want in the future, speak as if they are already part of your reality.

If you can imagine it, you can make it happen.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Eight of Cups, reversed

Cancer, it's important to take care of yourself. The Eight of Cups, reversed, is a card that reflects intense emotional energy, often stemming from overexertion.

You have been taking on the work, people, and the world's worries, and the burden has become too heavy. Life wasn't meant to hold you down or limit you. It's intended to lift you and give you the ability to do the things you want to do.

This marks the beginning of a gradual process to remove burdens from your life. Ask for help and delegate. Don't be afraid to ask for help.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Leo, you can have the entire world ahead of you. The Nine of Cups, reversed, represents the emptiness that comes when your world is lacking in substance.

You can feel incredibly successful, yet there is something in your life that's still missing. As the lion of the zodiac, you are meant to be proud of what you do, and that requires courage.

What areas of your life are done without your full commitment? Where might you be living inauthentically?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Five of Swords

Virgo, you're a lover, not a fighter. You're someone who enjoys a good debate from time to time, but you prefer peaceful dialogue when you disagree with others.

The Five of Swords tarot card of the week says conflict is going to be inevitable, so prepare yourself for some tension. It happens whenever humans are involved, and it's also an opportunity for growth.

Even though you may have the best intentions, you may not get the simplicity you crave. You may have to bump heads a little bit, and how you handle conflict will make an impact. Aim to bring peace and unity, and try to avoid taking things personally.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

Libra, something very special happens when you forgive others. It also allows you to start the journey of inner healing and personal growth.

You like to see things from every perspective. You appreciate having the opportunity to hear what others think, so it can help you to know how to relate better. This personality trait is what makes this week's tarot card, the Five of Cups, reversed, a good one for you to have.

You will go through a journey of inner healing and personal growth this week. You may take on some small insights and use them to change and adjust your own thinking.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ten of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, for someone often associated with power and control, it can be baffling when the tables turn and you are the one being controlled by another person.

You may feel as though someone's thoughts are trapping you. You may wonder if you can escape the feeling of being silenced for being yourself. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is here to help you see that this is going to be a painful process, but not one that doesn't come with an ending.

The beginning of your escape can start from a place where you feel weak and less capable. With time, though, you'll realize how each day returns small bits of personal power and control back to you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you love doing things your way, and your way often means going it alone. You may not like the idea of a group project or working with anyone as a team since you remember times when the ball was dropped, and guess what? You had to work on your own. The time lost bothered you.

This week, though, is an opportunity that opens for you where you see collaboration in a new light. The Three of Pentacles is a promising tarot card where you find people who work hard with you. Things work out nicely and your attitude about teamwork becomes more positive.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you are a money sign, and how you manage resources is very important to you. You may prefer to save and invest rather than spend, which helps ensure a financially secure future.

Your weekly tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning about mistakes related to money. You may be concerned about how your family's attitude toward money-making influences your life.

A relative may ask to borrow money from you. You may feel the need to reassess your goals, aiming for long-term rewards rather than immediate ones.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: King of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you like it when people are honest. You prefer to know what is happening even if the truth is unattractive and unsavory. That's why you tend to stay focused on the logical aspect of situations; the emotional aspect can be too vague and hard to label.

The King of Cups, reversed, is a symbol of emotional instability. Life can feel confusing this week. A person you are close to may send mixed signals. Don't make assumptions. Ask what's going on. Be proactive. Aim to get to the heart of the matter, especially when your feelings are involved.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Star

Pisces, you're such a dreamer, so when a person is thinking about the future and coming up with ideas that feel a bit crazy, you don't mind. You realize that's how great things happen; small minds don't get to achieve big goals. Your sweet, supportive nature comes in nicely at this time.

Today's message from The Star is to be an encourager of hope. You are the perfect person to help others dare to dream without fear. You get to experience the escape of creativity and fantasy. This week can be a wonderful one for adventure and magic.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.