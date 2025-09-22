Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope Message For September 23, 2025

The daily one-card tarot horoscope for September 23, 2025, is here with a message and some advice for your zodiac sign on Tuesday. The collective tarot card for everyone is the King of Pentacles, reversed, which serves as a warning against greed or putting too much time and attention on the pursuit of material things. If you pay attention to what's going on in astrology and the themes taking place with the luminaries, this message is timely.

The Sun and Moon have recently entered Libra, a sign representing relationships, balance and justice. It's time to focus on relationships and ensure time is spent on activities that go beyond work. Now, let's explore what else each zodiac sign needs to know for today.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Wands

Aries, you are a fire sign, so you can be a bit hasty when it comes to how you live your life. What you need to know, based on your tarot card of the day, the Eight of Wands, is that today's fast-paced energy will require all of your attention.

You may find the intensity of your full schedule exhilarating. But it can also tip into overwhelm if you don’t channel it wisely. Prioritize what actually matters instead of scattering your energy by saying yes to what excites you and no to what anything you find draining.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Taurus, your inner voice is calling you to listen. But once you become fixed on an idea that you once had, it's hard for you to hear what you are being told.

Today's Judgement tarot card is inviting you to not only open your ears, but also open your mind. Be willing to see a situation from a different perspective.

Judgement symbolizes the end of the decision, and the work involved is completed. A new beginning requires a fresh perspective, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Change is hard, Gemini. It's tough to imagine having to start over again when you felt like you had a situation you liked.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is about letting go of what you feel, especially when those emotions are negative. It's time to let go and grow.

The anxiety of knowing what to expect can be challenging to overcome. However, you are the sign of dualities. You know that to grow, you must evolve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, as a caretaker, you often look for ways to give to the people in your life, and at times, you forget that you have needs yourself. This decision can leave you feeling like you are missing out.

The warning from your one-card tarot of the day, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is to avoid self-neglect. Today's advice is to prioritize and put things in their proper order.

It's best to place yourself at the top of the list: food, rest, and peace of mind. When you are nurtured, it's much easier to give with love (not resentment) to everyone else.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Tower, reversed

Leo, you can tell when a situation isn't right for you or if a relationship is unsteady and not going to give you what you want or need.

There's a particular intuitiveness to your lion energy. Your sensitivity is extreme, but you can pridefully believe that you are more powerful than the obvious circumstances.

The warning and advice from The Tower, reversed tarot, is not to think you can handle whatever life hands you all for the sake of emotional convenience. Why go there? Instead, avoid problems when you spot them a mile away.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups

Virgo, you are continually trying to improve. You like to be better, and you hope to work so hard at being excellent that your world falls into place.

That's why today's tarot card, the Eight of Cups, is particularly special for you. It's urging you to take the next step and listen to your instincts.

Your emotions are heightened on Tuesday. Use that awareness to follow a dream or take a risk you sense is timely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands, reversed

Libra, with the Sun and Moon in your sign, and a new solar season ahead, you may wonder what the future holds for you. The past can loom closely during transition points. One reason is that you fear stepping back into old patterns; the other reason is that you wonder if you can change.

The message from today's tarot card, the Two of Wands, reversed, is to let self-doubt help you see areas where you can work to build courage. There are times when that little voice is speaking to help you more than hurt. Today is that day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man, reversed

Scorpio, you can get tired of being the one who does all of the work in relationships. Today, maybe one of those days where you wish to sit back and observe instead.

However, your tarot card, the Hanged Man, reversed, asks you to push forward when it feels best to remain stagnant. You may be reaching a point where comfort can sink in and have you believing that where you are is good enough. Ask yourself, 'Is it?'

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress, reversed

Sagittarius, pay attention to your feelings because there are times when you may think everything, including yourself, is 'just fine,' when it isn't.

Today's message from the Empress, reversed is to note when your emotions feel off balance. You need to tune in during moments when you start coaching yourself, and you can tell that you're being dishonest to make everything seem OK.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, when it comes to security, you often define it in terms of material possessions. But money can't always provide the type of security you desire. Instead, it sets a foundation.

Today's warning from the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is to avoid attributing value to something temporary or merely a starting point. For true security in life, build spiritual wealth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

There is still a young and eager part of your personality, Aquarius, longing to roam and explore what life offers. You are an innovator by nature, and you often imagine fresh ways of doing things in the world, sometimes from nowhere.

Today's message from the Page of Pentacles is to use your imagination in some way. Give advice or make suggestions for improvements at work or at home to people who cohabitate with you. See what small contributions you can make with your thoughts and words.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you are easily influenced when you allow yourself to be, and that is why it's good to close yourself off from individuals who take your time for granted. You may be giving more grace than is necessary for a particular person or situation.

The Eight of Wands offers you advice on how you view your position. You may feel stuck or that you lack options. There's always a way out of where you are. Take the blindfolds off that emotionally excuse you from finding the exit. It's there. You'll see it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.