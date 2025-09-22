Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 23, 2025

On September 23, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Moon square Jupiter often brings a stroke of luck when least expected. While this transit can feel overwhelming and possibly a bit intense at times, it also opens the door to opportunities that expand horizons and create new possibilities.

This day reminds us that sometimes fortune shows up in surprising ways and that it's OK for us to be shocked at first. On September 23, what feels like a challenge at first will quickly turn into something beneficial. The universe is nudging us to stay open to blessings in disguise. This is a clear shout-out to three zodiac signs in particular. It's time to start feeling positive again. The outlook is very good, and our luck is definitely getting better.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Moon square Jupiter brings unexpected luck your way, Aries. On this day, September 23, something that initially looks like a setback will quickly transform into an advantage. Nice going!

The energy of this transit helps you see the silver lining clearly. It seems that not all is lost, as you started to think a short while back. There is something magical taking place right now, and it's literally metamorphosing right before your eyes.

This means that good fortune has arrived, and only because you happened to have made that one mistake. On this day, a solution comes to you, basically saves you, and then sends you on a journey of great good luck. Well then!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

When the Moon squares Jupiter, you may feel pulled in two directions, Virgo. Yet on September 23, this tension actually opens the door to good luck, and you will feel the change take place.

What at first seems like a detour or a plan you really don't want to see through could lead you somewhere even better than what you planned. So, the good luck here is all about being adaptable. This could be a very good thing, Virgo.

For you, this day is about making small adjustments without complaint. Not everything has to be a big deal, and if you are able to compromise just a little, you may end up winning big.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, the good luck on this day, September 23, is all about fortunate timing. It appears that you have that going for you during the transit of Moon square Jupiter.

You are about to receive some good news, but it doesn't really end there. What you do with this news will make or break the luck that you're being handed. So, it will take a little extra brainwork, but the way it looks now, you will do the right thing.

Jupiter's pull shows you that you can take a situation and apply positive energy to it, so that it completely turns around for you. Optimism will unlock opportunity for you, Libra. You have a LOT to look forward to. Lucky you, Libra!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.