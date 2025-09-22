How Your Zodiac Sign’s Life Improves This Week, Now That Eclipse Season Is Behind Us

This week, now that eclipse season is behind us, each zodiac sign's life will improve. September 22, 2025, marks the start of Libra season and Mars’ move into Scorpio. Mars in Libra may have brought us a lot of challenges, but now we will get to see our plans flourish.

Mars in Scorpio helps us focus on success with a practical blueprint. While Virgo season and the eclipse had us more focused on perfection and learning, this Libra season will give us the freedom to explore, learn, and fall in love with what we do. This is a period of having appreciation, understanding, and compassion for others.

Aries

With the Sun entering Libra and meeting up with the Moon in the same sign, this week will center on your partnerships and being more diplomatic. This is a rest period, especially after the last eclipse cycle, showing you how to be less selfish and more selfless. Working with others will be easier, and when Mars enters Scorpio and joins the Moon in the same sign, there will be an energizing energy, bringing to light your power and courage.

Taurus

For you, Taurus, working well with others will be part of the week’s transits. With Mars in Scorpio, now is the time to release grudges. Do not allow yourself to remain stuck in the past. After the eclipse, you are becoming more mature and knowledgeable, so work to apply those lessons at this time. Expect to have tough discussions with Moon and Mars meeting up mid-week. But the Sun in Libra will also help you to listen and be more of a devoted friend and partner to those who need you.

Gemini

Now that the eclipse is behind us, this is a week filled with analysis and introspection. We start things off with the Moon in Libra, initiating a very social and engaging period. Libra season is a time to learn to love again. This could also be an encouraging period to start planting new seeds with Mars in the sign of Scorpio, allowing us to take action with precision. Mars will make you work harder than before, driving you to achieve perfection. This is a time for you to see how your hard work pays off.

Cancer

The theme of this new season for you, Cancer, will be about establishing a stronger foundation. The Sun enters Libra, joining the Moon in this sign in the first few days of the week, showing you the areas at home that you need to address. With the Sun and Mercury in this part of your chart for the next several weeks, your curiosity will bloom. Prepare to speak to family members and uncover your past. You might feel inspired to dive into history and research your roots.

Leo

Mars, the planet of war, enters the sign of Scorpio, showing you how essential it is to stay grounded and be more diplomatic. Make sure to work well with those at home, work, and school. Mars can make you more combative, but you also have the Libra energy aspecting your sign positively, showing you the tools needed to think before you speak. This week, be patient in discussions with others. You are evolving, and Libra season is showing you the growth you’ve made.

Virgo

With the Sun in Libra, you are entering a new chapter, moving on from the eclipse energy. It's time to focus on yourself and work to build up your strength and confidence. Eclipse season might have made you feel weak or lacking energy, but now that Mars is aspecting your sign, you can go forth and create wonders. You have the discipline to lead and the courage to think outside the box. This could be an excellent period for you to incorporate love and romance in your life now that Mars is adding passion and excitement.

Libra

The Sun is now in your sign, Libra, bringing many interesting changes this week. With Mars in Scorpio, it's time to abandon the codependent energy that often controls you. The Sun and Mars in new signs will allow you to become more analytical and dissect each situation from here on out. There could be times you remember the Saturn transit in Aries, since it may have altered your views on relationships. These lessons continue to help you embrace your independent side. While love is important, you are learning to prioritize yourself.

Scorpio

With Mars now in your sign, Aries, this is a period to apply diplomatic habits and be more patient with others. While you may be tempted to sever ties with everyone, the transit should be channeled in a productive way that helps you achieve success. Take your time, go with the flow, and don’t let negativity control you. The Sun in Libra will also bring a fruitful and empowering energy, showing you that forgiveness can work wonders and release resentments from the past. This is a period of fresh starts within your partnerships.

Sagittarius

This week, it will be important to learn how to take it easy, especially since Mars in Scorpio will make you feel like a volcano over the next month. Take the time to journal or meditate. You gain advantage from researching, and with the Sun in Libra, you will feel wittier as you explore new ideas. This is a period to trust your mind and the concepts you have, while you plan to take action when Mars enters your sign.

Capricorn

A triumphant period awaits you, Capricorn, with the Sun at the highest point in your chart joining the Moon early this week. Make magic, build on those existing ideas, and trust your process. The Sun in Libra allows you to forge stronger relationships and connect with like-minded people who will inspire you in the next several weeks. Mars enters Scorpio, making you more conscious of the people who truly have your back and those who don't. Libra season will help you succeed and learn to be more comfortable taking your place in the spotlight.

Aquarius

A new story begins this week with the Sun entering the sign of Libra. It's time to start learning new things after the potent eclipse, Aquarius. You are encouraged to dive into new adventures that spark your need for more knowledge. Libra season allows you to find joy in reading, connecting, and exploring the places around you. Mars will be at the highest point in your chart, showing you that your road ahead will involve a lot of hard work and patience. Surround yourself with people who uplift you and don’t get caught up in unnecessary drama.

Pisces

This week, you will strengthen your armor, find courage, and take action with what you want to learn and discover. Mars in Scorpio will uplift you and remind you that you can make anything possible happen. While the energy bursts your bubble, this will also be a testament to your power over the next several weeks. Don’t second-guess your potential, as Libra season will reconnect you with those dreams you may have abandoned. You are ready to experience a fresh start as long as you trust your journey.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.