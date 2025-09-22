4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On September 23, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The Sun entered Libra yesterday, so relationships are now in focus for you. The Sun is close to Mercury right now, making communication more challenging than usual. During communication challenges, you will need to go the extra mile to convey your point effectively. Asking clarifying questions is necessary. Calling after sending a text or email is a wise practice.

The added steps in communication help you to think about what you want and why. You have to dig into your mind and heart to figure yourself out. You don't want to send mixed messages to people, and when you avoid it, you send a clearer signal to the universe. The universe picks up on the wavelengths these four astrological signs are on. They are asking for two things from life: abundance and luck, and they are sure it's what they want more than anything else today.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you will need to be clear about what you want when you communicate with your family. When talking to family, you may project your intuitive nature onto them, believing that your closeness has built-in understanding. The problem with making assumptions is that you can't know for sure what a person wants. You will think that they understood one thing, but they walk away feeling something else.

So, to attract abundance and luck in this area of your life, you'll have to be clear. You'll need to exercise active listening and speaking skills. You want to keep the energy at home and with the people closest to you drama-free. You'll want to prevent hurt feelings or misunderstandings. You help people feel emotionally secure, which reduces the potential for arguments or breaches in trust. It's going to be some work, but the outcome will also be very worthwhile.

2. Libra

Libra, you will need to be clear about what you want when you communicate with others about yourself. You know that there is power in words, so when you say things that put yourself down, even if you don't believe it, it's an energy block. You don't want to be the person who stops positive things from happening to you.

Changing how you speak doesn't mean you need to alter your communication to be arrogant or boastful. Instead, it means that you need to project your values in a way that promotes respect and mutual consideration. You want to give off the impression that you have high standards for yourself, and that means you intend to maintain them in the face of uncertainty or self-doubt.

No more perfectionism and then calling yourself names when you make a mistake. There will be no making jokes at your own expense for the sake of easing the discomfort of others. Instead, you'll be focused on the highest form of your identity, which will help you attract abundance and luck on this day.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will need to be clear about what you want when you communicate with people at work or when you talk to others about your career. Work-related conversations can feel tense when you're unsure what other people are thinking. You may alter your message to help ease that discomfort, but that's not the best route to take. It's inauthentic. You know it. People feel it.

Today, you will take the higher and much harder path. You'll aim to be honest even when it's tough. You will still play power politics, but instead of being vague when speaking, you'll say what you think straightforwardly and without hesitation. Today's abundance and luck will come to you through authentic communication. You will find those who align with you, and you with them. The energy of your tribe can bring you luck.

4. Aries

Aries, you will need to be clear about what you want when communicating with a partner or discussing relationships. You might not be sure what you're looking for. During Libra season, the scales will rock for a bit as you figure it out. The key is to be detached as you sift through your uncertainty until you find balance. You may wonder if you will ever know, but until you do, it's best to be cautious and ask for something you can commit to.

Today starts a process where you dive into your heart and soul and figure things out. You may need to ask for space or take a break. You may need to have a one-on-one talk about your future with a therapist before you have it with someone else. The goal for you isn't to be vague. Abundance of love will arrive after you feel certain; luck in love will come once you know what your heart craves.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.