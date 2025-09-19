What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 20, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for September 20, 2025. The Sun and Moon are in Virgo, preparing to align closely together to create an eclipse of energy tomorrow. The energy will feel strong and determined to help you get your life organized emotionally, mentally, and physically. You may not know how to deal with change when the doors of opportunity begin to open.

Our collective tarot card for everyone says that you (and others) may be resisting change. The Six of Swords, reversed, says that you may think that what you have now is better than going through growing pains that are involved in maturing into a new role. You may try to talk yourself out of taking the necessary steps. You might think that the cost of adjustments isn't worthwhile. Today's energy could lead to a sense of instability, but if you open your mind to the possibilities, your options can be endless. Now, let's see what else the cards have to say to each astrological sign for Saturday.

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

What each zodiac sign needs to know about September 20, 2025, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, try not to be your own worst enemy right now. You're accustomed to change and embrace it, but today you might be inclined to stop the momentum out of fear. This is a mistake you should avoid, according to the Ace of Pentacles.

The Ace is about opportunities, and Pentacles involves money. This means a change coming your way will be a financial win if you don't stop yourself from trying new things.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Swords

Taurus, change can be off-putting for you, especially if you're uncertain why things can't remain the same. Today's objective, then, is to determine the benefits. If you don't know, ask.

The Nine of Swords tarot card is about disruptions that feel unplanned or slightly disruptive. You will want to pause when you can before reacting to changes.

Be open to them, but consider your reactions to situations that make you feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles

Gemini, you're a social butterfly who loves people and wants everyone to feel seen. Togetherness means a lot to you. So, it's important to you to feel like you're a part of whatever transitions are taking place.

When you go through change, you may feel like you're being left out or worse, left behind. The Five of Pentacles indicates your capacity to address situations that cause others (or yourself) to feel excluded or forgotten during times of flux.

Today's suggestion is to be the conversation starter. Bring things up when the timing is ripe; don't delay.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Strength, reversed

Cancer, you are cautious, so when life feels uncertain, you wonder what you could do to make things better. So today may be slightly riddled with self-doubt and lots of questions.

Change can be confusing. You may wonder if there are any answers to what you are thinking. However, today's tarot card, Strength, reversed, is about looking within yourself and working through problems.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess, reversed

Leo, you have to be careful not to become frozen by what you don't understand. You are continually deliberate with your choices and actions. So, when you go through changes this week, you may need time to process and decide your actions.

The High Priestess, reversed, represents intuition that's difficult to connect with, which is particularly true during challenging times. When your inner voice is silent, don't let that worry you too much. You will reconnect when the timing is correct and you've had a moment to think.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you may wonder why things aren't moving fast enough for you lately. When things start to change, you often like it to be done quickly.

You may think that things are taking too long. You may wonder how to get to where you want to go more rapidly. However, patience is required, and your tarot card, the Eight of Wands reversed, indicates that delays are to be expected. This too shall pass.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, you can be super determined, and then there are times when you are slow to respond, which can cause people to wonder if you're procrastinating or not acting for a specific reason. It can be hard to have momentum when you know you should be working.

The Page of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is a warning to you that when you feel like you don't want to do anything, push through. The cure for not being in the mood to do something is to work and wait for the emotions to catch up with action.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

You can give birth to many things, Scorpio. And when you bring something forth in your life, the experience changes you. That change can feel scary. You will wonder who you are and what you believe in, even though you already know the answers.

The Empress is about nurturing your life and wanting to protect what you feel are the vulnerable parts of your personhood. Please don't rush the process, and also refrain from trying to define it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Pentacles

Sagittarius, being wise is a journey; it's not what you grow up with or what you are born with. It's what you evolve into as you experience life. And your mind can change; hence, today can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. It's all about how you approach the moment.

You are the Queen of Pentacles. So be warm and nurturing toward yourself and others. Don't let fear control how you react. Allow yourself to warm up to topics or situations gradually and methodically. Get to the heart of the matter on time.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

Endings are most definitely sad, Capricorn, but you know what's even more tragic, not ushering in a new beginning when you have the opportunity to do so. You may be feeling the pangs of joy or sorrow that come from closure.

It's not easy to say goodbye to things you once experienced, but it's essential to fill the gap in your time and life with another routine or symbol to remind you of how life changes. You are constantly evolving.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands, reversed

Overwhelm is normal. It's normal to feel like you've got so much to do and not enough time to do it when you're in the middle of change. The Three of Wands, reversed, indicates a cloudy vision of the future.

You may not know how to fit various new things into your life at the moment. It might cause you to feel as though you have to take a step back instead of moving forward.

These growing pains are a natural part of personal development. Be strong enough not to give up.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords, reversed

Pisces, you're on a healing journey. You're ready to close the door on disappointment and focus on the joy that comes from loyalty and trust.

People can do all sorts of things that make you feel like you've been let down. However, just because one individual or situation betrayed you or failed to meet your expectations doesn't mean that all will. You never know until you reach a point where you're ready to try again.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.