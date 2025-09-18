Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 19, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Friday, September 19, 2025. The Moon enters Virgo, where it will soon join the Sun and begin a new lunar phase. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Wands.

It's time to take bold action and initiate new projects. This energy may feel disrupted since the New Moon this weekend will be part of a solar eclipse. Let's find out what else the tarot has to say for each astrological sign on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Friday, September 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Make a wish, Aries, and it will come true. Your tarot card for today is the Nine of Cups, which means your deepest longings will come true.

Your heart will feel full because a dream you have worked so hard to accomplish will finally be realized. Celebrate even your smallest wins, and if you have a chance to help others with what you've learned, do so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Don't be selfish, Taurus. Your tarot card for today is the Six of Pentacles, reversed, which means you may hold back and then regret that decision and give too much.

You may have felt burned in the past, but that doesn't mean you need to carry negative emotions into the future. Treat each moment as if it's the first you've experienced.

Aim for fairness in all things to help you know how to share what you have without fear of being used or demonstrating greed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Stay curious, Gemini. Your tarot card for September 19 is the Page of Swords, which means you're in an era of exploratory thinking.

Follow your heart today. Ask questions to get a better understanding of what you are about to do, so you can fully embrace and enjoy it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Cups, reversed

Know your feelings, Cancer. Your tarot card for today is the Four of Cups, reversed, which means you're on the brink of new opportunities.

Where you once felt disinterested or bored, you're now fully invested and ready to give of yourself without fear. You are studying your motivations, which helps you see how to take action. You have clarity of purpose, and it enables you to be authentic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Your luck can improve, Leo. Your tarot card for today is the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, which means hardships won't last forever.

The wheel keeps turning, and changes continue to happen. You may not understand what's going on right now, but the truth is, you don't have to. You have to trust the process and believe in the journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Wands

A win is a win, Virgo. Your tarot card for today is the Six of Wands, which means you're going to be surprised by an outcome, even if it doesn't seem to be that awesome at first.

Results can appear modest when you first see them, but with time, you realize their value and deep potential for enriching your life. Celebrate regardless of how minor your wins seem on the surface.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

Plan what you want carefully, Libra. Your tarot card for today is the Two of Wands, which means you're ready to build your future.

Dreams need room to grow, but they also need walls to encase them so that you can control what you're building. September 19 is a day for careful actions that are both intentional and methodical.

You can't stay where you are now forever. You have to keep going.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgement, reversed

Think things through and be reasonable, Scorpio. Your tarot card for today is the Judgement, reversed, which means self-doubt could come knocking at your door today.

Your inner critic can be louder than usual today, and it's OK to ask it to be silent. Typically, when the mind is speaking more than normal, it's a sign that you are doing something new.

The mind's job is to protect you, but the will is to watch you grow into more than you thought you could be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles

Find the right balance in your life, Sagittarius. Your tarot card for today is the Two of Pentacles, which means you are handling more than what you typically like to do workwise.

Even if you have a packed calendar, you can find the time to do things you know you have to get done. You need to consider which areas of your life are movable and flexible, and then work through them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

You're creating a legacy, Capricorn. Your tarot card for today is the Ten of Pentacles, which means your home life is growing more stable, even if you and your relatives don't see eye-to-eye right now. Minor conflicts fade with time.

Don't worry about the problems that arise midway, as they help foster your determination to do what needs to be done in your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups

Strive for partnership, Aquarius. Your tarot card for today is the Two of Cups, which means harmony in love with care and mutual consideration.

Caring and honest conversations can help you deepen a loving relationship and take it to a new level. If you experience tension, see it as a sign that you need to work toward healing or rebuilding trust.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance, reversed

Not everything you are invited to do is worthy of your time, Pisces. Your tarot card for today is the Temperance, reversed, which means there may be a sense of disharmony with what you are thinking about doing and how you feel about it inherently.

Take a break and get grounded. Give yourself time to breathe.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.