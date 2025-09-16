Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For September 17, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The Sun will be in Virgo, making this a time of self-reflection and inner work. However, the Moon's entry into Leo creates an emotional conflict with Virgo's introspective energy. Leo's desire to be seen may foster self-doubt, leading you to wonder if staying out of the limelight is a good idea. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Six of Swords, a minor arcana card that reminds us to heal and take time for reflection.

The uncertainty felt throughout the day can guide you toward the area of life that needs the most focus. What is it that causes you to feel like you need to please others? What is your motive for wanting to get attention when you have things you need to work on privately? Let's find out what else the tarot has to say for each astrological sign on Wednesday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope on Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles

Good news, Aries. Things are going to change for you financially for the better soon. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is about money management.

You are known for being slightly impulsive when it comes to spending, but you have learned the lessons you needed to know for the future.

Now it's time for you to take that knowledge and put your learning into good use. As Dave Ramsey says, "Baby steps."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you can tell when things have changed, and you have to admit it to yourself. The Ace of Cups, reversed, is a tarot card of sadness and perhaps feelings of loss and bewilderment when it comes to love.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, is about feeling like you've been dethroned from a pedestal you once were on. Now it's time to make the climb back. The question is whether you want to work hard enough to get there again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician, reversed

Gemini, not all communication is the same. You are the ruler of your daily tarot card of the day: The Magician, when it's in reverse, it indicates a block to your natural energy's expression.

You may feel slightly disconnected from the things that once brought you joy. Today's advice is to find ways to reconnect with your inner energy. What might be the place you can start?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

Cancer, there are feelings, and then there is reality. The Eight of Swords is about feeling trapped, but having an out you don't see.

You may be in a position where you can't tell that your freedom is right before you. You may even be inclined to believe that you can't do what you want to do because of others in your life.

Today's message from the tarot is to tell yourself a different story. Let yourself believe that you are only one decision away from having the life you want. Your only obstacles are in your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

Leo, pay close attention to what you do so you won't be surprised if you receive recognition for your hard work and effort this week. Today's tarot card for you is the Six of Wands, and it's about success, closure, and seeing the rewards of your efforts.

You may wonder if you have done enough, and you may go through a few moments of doubt and questioning. But, if you have loved your ideas and nurtured them, you will see an incredible outcome for your time and energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Virgo, bad luck happens to the best people, but more often than not, there is some cosmic protection involved.

You may think you were highly inconvenienced by a delay or slight, but this problem put you on a new path. It made you more aware, and knowledge is power.

Today's message from the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is to see the good in what isn't all that desired in the moment. You can find a way to resolve a problem because you see it for what it is. Hidden things can do more damage than those brought into the light.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

Libra, it's a good idea to plan for the future. On Wednesday, you may not feel like you need to, which is your choice. The Two of Wands is a card that symbolizes indecisiveness when it comes to choosing a particular path.

You may wonder and guess what you ought to do right now. The path forward may be unclear. Table what can be postponed, and don't let yourself become overly focused on tying up things until you're ready.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgement, reversed

Scorpio, not everyone thinks in the same way. You may feel that your logic and way of thinking are different from someone else's. You might disagree or feel compelled to debate to prove your point.

The primary focus should be on your internal compass. Pay attention to how you feel, but, as the Judgement, reversed tarot card suggests, set logic over reason.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you will have a lot on your plate today. You might not like being responsible for so many things all at the same time, either.

There will be tasks you'd prefer to delegate out if you could find someone to do them as well as you do. But, today's Two of Pentacles indicates that nope, today is going to be all about you, and you'll see things through to completion — no matter how hard it is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance, reversed

Capricorn, it's time to reevaluate priorities and decide what matters most to you in this life. The Temperance tarot card is about patience, perseverance and a desire to figure things out over time.

You are less concerned about how long it will take you. Instead, you'll want to take your time and make room for understanding the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups

Aqaruius, love is in the air, and it could mean you get a reset of energy. You are ready to start over again in the name of romance and adoration for someone you love — whether current or new.

The Two of Cups is a positive omen for love that is equal and shared, characterized by balance, harmony, and focus. If you're hoping to rekindle a spark, this is the perfect time to make that happen.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Swords

Pisces, it's time to let a situation come to an end. You may be ready to hit the reset button in an area of your life, but also hesitant. It's normal to wonder if you're doing the right thing when life is uncertain and undergoing changes.

Today's tarot card, the Ten of Swords, reminds you to take care of yourself when you do things from a place of hurt because it's tough to know what you truly want if you're not thinking as clearly as you would with emotional energy lack.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.