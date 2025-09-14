What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 15, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On September 15, 2025, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, bringing tender energy into each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope. The Moon in Cancer reminds you to be soft on the inside and strong on the outside. It's a balancing act, but the result can be worth the effort: an emotionally strong person.

Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Chariot, the card that the Moon rules. The Chariot teaches to endure hardships and to hang in there until you've completed the goal you've set for yourself. Now let's see what else today's tarot has to say to you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Monday, September 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Aries: Nine of Swords

Aries, there's nothing to fear. You are one of the brave ones. As a fire sign, you are courageous, so naturally, when you sense something threatens your sense of security, you go into battle with everything you've got.

You won't let anything stop you from doing what you need to do today. Roll up your sleeves and set your mind on your goals.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, it's time for a fresh start. You can always tell when you have hit a wall in a situation, a relationship or whatever it is you have faced.

Today, you're going to be met with a choice: keep trying or give up. It's up to you to decide, but if it appears to be a waste of time, you may choose to scrap and begin again.

Sometimes the best thing is to go back to square one, retrace your steps and improve the do-over.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Gemini: Knight of Swords, reversed

Gemini, try to remain focused on Monday, even when it's hard. There are so many things that can pull your attention, but are they worthwhile endeavors?

Be scrutinous about what you do, including what you dedicate your time to. You may have fun in the moment, but if certain activities give you no value or worse, cause problems in your schedule, avoid.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Cancer: King of Wands, reversed

Cancer, don't try to lecture people who appear confident, but it's a shield for insecurity. There are times when help isn't invaluable because the timing isn't right.

You may truly love a friend and see all the ways that they can grow more secure within themselves, but shame can be a hard battle to fight.

Instead, choose love and acceptance to heal the broken parts that need care and concern slowly.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Leo: Justice

Leo, life may not always treat you or others fairly, but you can make a difference by showing compassion and care to those around you. Start by putting yourself in people's position to see how you'd feel.

Find comfort in knowing small acts can make a huge impact, even if you don't do them perfectly. Who knows? Maybe your empathy will inspire someone to do the same.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Virgo: Queen of Wands

Virgo, you are enough. You don't have to be charismatic to gain influence. Your quiet presence and inner strength can speak so much louder than any words you say.

That's one of the wonderful things about you; you are trusted, and others find your presence a source of comfort. You're reliable and accurate, and that's what makes your friendship so invaluable today.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Libra: Page of Cups

Libra, do you know how you feel deeply or have you been mirroring the emotions of others lately?

Separate your expectations and try not to project them onto others, just as you wouldn't want it done to you. Your inner voice will speak in a way that guides you and gives you a sense of peace.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Scorpio: Four of Swords

Scorpio, take a breather. You deserve a day of rest now and then. When you take a step back, you give yourself room to recharge and prepare for another day.

A little respite will help you with perspective. You see things differently when coming from a place of rest. It changes everything. What you do today can give you the strength you need, so why not give it to yourself as a gift?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Fall in love with life, Sagittarius. Romanticize the things you enjoy doing because you can fall in love with what you do creatively.

When you add a little passion to your daily routines, things start to come back to life. The smallest moments feel beautiful.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Capricorn: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, be OK with thinking for yourself. It's always best to trust yourself, even when your ideas or thoughts go against what others think you ought to be.

You may not have the crowd's support, but do you need it? Independence can open doors that conformity would keep shut.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Aquarius: Two of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, do you feel stuck? One of the best ways to break from what you think holds you back is to do the opposite of what you should succumb to in the moment.

The mind sometimes holds you captive for fear of change. So, change things around. Don't be afraid to try new things. You may like it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot for Pisces: Eight of Cups

Pisces, every journey in life is spiritual in some way. As a person who is always looking beyond the ephemeral, you can find meaning in the smallest of tasks and experiences.

Trust your sensitivity, it's there for a reason. You possess a magical gift that enables you to connect with the unseen. Use it to view life with the eyes of the heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.