5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting September 15

All week, from September 15 to 21, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. On September 15, the Moon in Cancer will bring some much-needed time for us to reflect on our emotions before the epic New Moon eclipse begins. The Moon in Leo on September 17 may also be a declaration of love to ourselves, as we are encouraged to liberate ourselves from what continues to block us.

For five zodiac signs, this week brings a powerful message to release blocks, embrace change, and avoid negative self-talk. The New Moon in Virgo will be the star of the show on September 21, showing us the results of our efforts over the last year, especially with Saturn opposing this lunation. This transit brings balance and encouragement, and reminds us that love can truly be powerful.

1. Virgo

Break away from unreal expectations within your relationships, Virgo. Overall, this week will feel like a journey of self-discovery as you pick up the pieces from the Saturn transit. The start of the week will emphasize that you need balance, as the Moon and Jupiter meet up in the sign of Cancer to remind you that fun should also be incorporated into your life.

Once the Moon is in Leo, you are pushed to get out of your head and embrace this new energy in the works. Leo energy can serve as a wake-up call, showing you how to stop those bad habits and begin the healing process. Then, when the Moon is in your sign, the energy will initiate a strong beginning for you, yet the eclipse will bring a twist.

Love will be the medicine for you, Virgo, and you must show it to yourself. Sever the ties with what is no longer aligned with you, either in business, love, or the past. Be open and make sure to work well with others this week, as the support can also feel magical.

2. Taurus

There is a playful energy present early in the week, with the Moon in Cancer meeting Jupiter and bringing excitement, connection, and productivity. You will make a lot of progress, as long as you are disciplined and move forward without doubting yourself. With this momentum, the Leo Moon will help you see how to achieve your goals and dreams.

It's time to put in the work, as your path to victory begins to take shape through this Virgo season. Try not to get too caught up in perfection, and instead focus on what you have learned and how you can continue to grow. The transits this week encourage you to dream, even as this eclipse may bring blockages. You are learning how to continue on your path and reconstruct those roads that appear to be barricaded. Continue to be disciplined and do not settle for less. Reach for the stars, Taurus.

3. Cancer

Once the Moon meets Jupiter in your sign, you will enter a brief period of introspection, Cancer. This is a time for you to analyze your potential for growth and recognize the weight your decisions will hold moving forward. Saturn in Pisces will also help your plans to take shape and become more practical.

Then, the Moon in Leo will help you focus on achieving financial success. The lunation will also encourage you to develop a stronger relationship with yourself, as you learn about your own worth. If your relationships feel unbalanced and you would like to change the dynamic, you may find those solutions as the week progresses.

Finally, the epic New Moon eclipse in Virgo will bring healing and nourishment through your existing friendships. Take the time to bond, meet up for dinner, or hang out for a movie. Appreciate the close connections you have at this time, Cancer.

4. Scorpio

New opportunities are in the works when the Moon and Jupiter unite early in the week, initiating a potent start to a very powerful eclipse. You may have the desire to travel, visit new places, and expand your social circles. Virgo season has allowed you to network and meet new people, and this will continue during Libra season, which starts next week. You may also feel a lot more intuitive at this time.

When the Moon moves into Leo, your intelligence and work ethic will be highlighted, and others will see your leadership qualities and how you are able to take command. When the eclipse energy starts, the Virgo Moon will bring a period of accomplishment and success. Saturn and the eclipse will oppose, making it clear that hard work is essential for progress. Keep your eyes on the prize, Scorpio, and let the past stay in the past.

5. Capricorn

While the beginning of the week will have you more relationship-focused, you will learn how to make a lot of progress in many areas of your life. In the professional sector, be willing to work well with everyone and stay away from criticizing colleagues or classmates. Be the person others look up to. Jupiter is teaching you to be a better colleague, friend, and partner.

The Moon and Jupiter also make you more romantic, speaking beautiful words to the people around you. This, in turn, makes you feel a lot more grounded. The Moon in Leo helps you connect with your intuition and start a new chapter within your career. The eclipse energy will also help you to take big leaps in the months ahead. It's time to start the blueprints and lay the foundation for the long term. Consider the new ventures you can begin and allow your dreams to take flight. However, don’t take action until after the eclipse energy has moved on.

