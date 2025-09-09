Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, September 10 — The Universe Is Sending Signs Today

The North Node aligns with Lilith during today's love horoscope for September 10, 2025. On Wednesday, each zodiac sign will suddenly realize there isn’t anything you won’t do for love. The North Node always has your best interests at heart. This is the guiding hand of the universe and your fate. It won't force you to follow your destiny, but it offers you a chance to seize what is meant for you. In Pisces, the North Node is heartfelt, romantic, and hopeful. This energy helps you to make greater progress as you won’t be dismayed by what it takes to achieve true love or the life of your dreams.

While the North Node is the protector of your fate, Lilith represents your inner rebel. Lilith governs over your deepest desires, but also the part of you that recognizes that sometimes you must break the rules. Lilith isn’t about breaking laws or hurting feelings, but honoring the code of integrity from the universe. Honesty prevails, but so does truth. Lilith reminds you that some rules, especially those placed upon you by others, must be broken to follow your own heart. This energy can help you move mountains in your romantic life, but it can also help you to realize that you deserve to live a life that feels authentic for you. Watch for signs today, and don’t be afraid to stretch the limits of what you would do for love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

Aries

Your intuition is on point, beautiful Aries. You don’t need to waste time questioning it or doubting where you are guided.

This is a groundbreaking energy that can finally allow you to see the truth of your feelings, and what is most important to you in your life.

Yet, it doesn’t mean that it will just arrive on your doorstep. With Lilith in your house of transformation, something must come to an end for you to take action on your intuition.

No matter what it entails, you must remember that true love makes anything you must do worth it.

Taurus

Any decisions you make must come from your heart, sweet Taurus. As an earth sign that prefers logic and stability, you tend to trust your head over your heart.

However, as the North Node in Pisces aligns with Lilith in your house of relationships, you must choose to trust your heart.

The energy today is unexpected and may prompt you to shift your path in a dramatic direction. There is a relationship in your life that surprises you.

You never expected to feel this way, and though you keep telling yourself it’s inconvenient or the timing is off, your heart knows the truth. Now, you must choose to follow it.

Gemini

Only you know what will fulfill your needs, Gemini. You can’t let others make you second-guess yourself.

You have invested in yourself to be able to trust the decisions you make. While others may love you, that doesn’t mean they can be the ones to make choices for you. Today, you need to take radical action in your life.

There are changes you must make to create space for love or a new relationship in your life. Trust in yourself and remember the rewards will always outweigh the risk.

Cancer

You don’t only love someone for their light, Cancer, but for their darkness as well. While you should make sure that you don’t have blinders when it comes to a particular relationship, you also have to be honest with yourself about the feelings that you have.

A new beginning is available to you today that can help transform your romantic life forever. Yet, you must understand that to love someone is to love their shadows, their wounds, and even the parts of them that hurt you unintentionally.

Love is all-encompassing, and when you realize that, you can finally take a chance on your forever.

Leo

Don’t avoid the path that you’re meant to take, sweet Leo. You are meant to be in a period of transformation.

This energy helps you to let go of what you’ve outgrown and move toward what is meant for you.

Yet, this also means that very little will remain the same in your life. It’s OK to take your time with this process, but today you must be willing to put it all on the line for love.

This may mean making a sudden decision, traveling to see a lover, or finally letting go of everything that has been holding you back.

Virgo

Have an honest conversation, dearest Virgo. While your zodiac sign is known for its ability to heal, you can also bring extreme judgment into a relationship. Whether it’s judging yourself or others, it is based on control and fear.

Yet, love requires that you allow all of that to melt away to attract what is meant for you. Allow yourself to have an honest conversation today, free from judgment, about your relationship or your own healing process.

Your forever love is here, but you can’t be judging the process by which it’s arrived.

Libra

All that matters is that you honor what you deserve, dear Libra. You deserve a love that you don’t have to prove yourself for constantly.

A love that meets you where you are effortlessly and that is built from reciprocity rather than self-sacrifice. Today, you will initiate a change in your romantic life.

This may be in a current relationship, or to create space for someone new. It will challenge everything you thought you knew about yourself and how you previously behaved in relationships.

Yet, none of that matters because you finally understand what it means to receive the love you genuinely deserve.

Scorpio

You must trust your instincts, dearest Scorpio. Instead of denying your inner desires and truth, you need to accept this part of yourself.

Your truth is nonnegotiable. Although it may shift as you grow and learn, you can’t ever talk yourself out of your desires. Today’s energy brings up a situation in which you will need to trust your instincts and prioritize your truth over anything else in your life.

Not everyone may be happy with your choice, but to have the love you want, you also must let go of worrying about what others think.

Sagittarius

Heal so you can accept the love you deserve, dear Sagittarius. Healing isn’t always fun, nor is it easy.

It’s not a straightforward path, yet it’s one you must surrender to. Lilith in Scorpio helps you to get to the root of your wounds that began in childhood.

These wounds have dictated your beliefs about love and the choices that you make. To start receiving the love you deserve, you must allow yourself to traverse your own darkness.

Be honest with yourself and then allow yourself to take action because you never know how it will turn out until you try.

Capricorn

Be open to guidance from others, Capricorn. You are a strong and capable zodiac sign; however, that often means you don’t take suggestions or guidance very well.

No one person knows everything, Capricorn. Sometimes, only people who genuinely love you can give you advice on how to move forward and improve.

Today’s energy will bring about a conversation with a friend or other trusted source. This will involve observations about you and your romantic life, and how you can actually improve matters.

Try to be open to this advice, even if it feels like the last thing you want to hear.

Aquarius

It doesn’t matter how your relationship looks to others, Aquarius. While you are one of the free spirits of the zodiac, you also have another side to yourself.

You realize that you love differently, and so you’re drawn to those who resonate with your unique spirit. However, you may also struggle with balancing your desire for stability with your free-spirited energy.

The best part is that you never had to choose one or the other, as you can have both. But you have to lead with your truth and not settle for anyone just because they may look good on paper.

Pisces

Your deepest desires have always been connected to your fate, dearest Pisces. With the North Node in your zodiac sign of Pisces, you are in a time of destiny and expansion.

You are becoming the person you’ve always seen yourself as, and because of that, new beginnings are on the horizon. Be sure to honor your deepest desires, especially those related to romance and where you want to live.

These feelings are connected to your fate, but it wasn’t until now that you could finally transform that into reality.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.