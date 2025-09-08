Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, September 9

Each zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 9, 2025. The Sun will connect with the South Node in Virgo, which makes it easier to feel in tune with your soul's purpose.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Swords, which represents singular ideas that foster breakthroughs in career, love, and family. You may gain insight into a problem and figure out a solution; you may find out something you need to know about yourself.

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The World, reversed

Aries, you may think a door is closed, but there could be some things that are left undone as of now. The World, reversed, is a lucky card, but with a delay.

So, despite your worries that something is done for good, you may find out that another chance will come back around for you.

Life is cyclical, so keep living and realize when the time is ripe, you'll be able to complete and close a project for good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you are often overly responsible, and then you have little to no time left for play or fun. On September 9, it's important to make pleasure a priority.

You may prefer to take some leisure and rest or enjoy the company of a friend. However, you decide to greet the day, aim for simplicity and reduced stress.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, you lie low and try not to be overly intense when you sense that the situation requires a gentle approach. Today's Magician tarot card represents flexibility and adaptability.

You can try a few things to see how it goes. Test the waters and figure out what you like or dislike. With time, you'll figure out what makes you the happiest. For now, have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Cancer, September 9 can be a new day for you when it comes to finding balance in your life. You are a helper bee, and oftentimes when you do so much, you don't realize how intense you're working.

However, according to the Ten of Wands, reversed, you may experience some improved self-awareness, which will make all the difference. You will know what you need to do or not; instead of volunteering for many things, it's time to become more selective.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Fool

Leo, not every single thing you want is worth your time or attention. You may feel excited about an opportunity, and fear has you run toward it. You may wonder if you will experience something good, so you go full throttle, wanting to seize the moment.

The message from the Fool tarot card is to be careful what you pursue. Follow your heart, but also be sure to listen to the logic in your head. Run from what was in the past toward what's better in your future, but don't forget where you came from.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, you can work in collaboration with others and realize that you don't have to be the most intelligent person in the room. In fact, you learn so much from others who are smarter in areas where you're less educated or experienced.

The Three of Pentacles serves as a reminder that collective energy can be significantly more powerful than individual efforts. Today, anticipate feeling great once you become comfortable with releasing the need to prove yourself or be perfect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Cups, reversed

The only difference between a dream and a result is the work that made one come true. So, Libra, your tarot card, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is a reminder to work hard for what you want in life.

You will want to pursue your goals, but also the ones that you think are unattainable. You may discover that a dream is more than just an idea, but a part of your life's purpose.

This can be a wonderfully meaningful day for you, but it must start with the first step and belief in yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, life may not always seem fair, and there are times when you wish it were. Today's tarot, the Ace of Swords, encourages you to sharpen your mind in areas you feel like you would benefit from intense study and learning.

You may wonder if there's a way you can find the truth of things in politics or on social media. You may be researching a lot more than usual today to update your knowledge so you can have a conversation without feeling lost or unsure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, sometimes you have to see a problem before you can resolve it. So, when you have the Five of Wands, reversed, it may indicate an escalation of a matter, and you may dislike the fact that there is drama.

However, how you handle problems today makes a big impact. You can resolve a conflict, set a problem to rest and move on without ever worrying that it will come up again from the past.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, don't allow something or someone to get under your skin to the point where they make you act in a way you dislike.

You may feel like your buttons are pushed, unnecessarily, according to the Knight of Wands, reversed. So, try your best to be more in control of your mind, reactions and energy.

Life will happen, but how you respond to it is always under your power.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords

Being honest is so easy for you. You are comfortable with the truth, and saying what you need to say is good for your soul.

You may find that you're able to know yourself better today, and the Queen of Swords gives you a chance to hold your thoughts in high regard.

Listen to your inner voice. Analyze your ideas. Repeat until what you feel makes sense.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, you are a lucky zodiac sign, even when you don't feel like you are.

You may experience moments of self-doubt today, but if you continue to do what you're doing and it aligns with your goals, an incredible thing will happen: success.

You will discover that feelings are unnecessary when it comes to results. You have to show up consistently.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.